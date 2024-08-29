Ford Amphitheater Making Changes After Noise Complaints: What to Expect

In response to community concerns that spilled over at the August 28 Colorado Springs City Council meeting, Colorado Springs officials — including Mayor Yemi Mobolade and City Council President Randy Helms — met with the heads of Venu, which owns the facility, to discuss possible options. After the August 29 meeting, Venu CEO J.W. Roth and Bob Mudd, president and chief operating officer, issued a joint statement with city officials:
"Together, we are committed to addressing the experience of residents who have shared concerns about Ford Amphitheater. Sound reporting and all mitigation requirements following the first three weeks of operation have been confirmed to be in compliance with commitments. Nevertheless, we all recognize the need to try alternative mitigation strategies to address noise. Today we identified short and long-term strategies that aim to reduce unintentional impact on our community. We ask for the community’s patience and grace as additional research is conducted, and these actions are developed and applied.”
Changes in the works
1) Venu has committed to not having fireworks, with the possible exception of Independence Day on July 4.
2) Venu has committed to increasing depth of existing sound wall, on the eastern perimeter of the Ford Amphitheater; this project is underway and will be in place by the 2025 season. (The existing sound wall exceeds the Plan Unit Development requirement of 28 feet tall, with a height ranging from 28 to 50 feet.)
3) Venu has committed to enhance sound containment measures. The company will review performance data with its team of acousticians and production companies to explore how potential reconfiguration measures, such as adjusting the positioning of speakers, may further reduce sound transmission outside of the amphitheater.
4) Physical mitigation: The venue will explore the possibility and effectiveness of additional physical mitigation, pending the results of sound containment research.
Some neighbors are still threatening legal action; an earlier effort had been squelched by a judge.
