Reader: An Outside Music Venue Makes Noise? Who Knew?

There was plenty of excitement leading to the opening of the Ford Ampitheater in Colorado Springs. Afterwards, there were plenty of complaints...
August 18, 2024
Emily Ferguson

The Ford Amphitheater opened in Colorado Springs on August 9 with the first show in a three-night run from OneRepublic; the venue's owners declared that "there has never been a venue of this magnitude, or this quality, on Earth."

But apparently, there's never been a Springs venue this loud, either. Following the grand opening, Colorado Springs officials received 144 noise complaints...and Primus doesn't come until next weekend!

In a statement, the venue's owners assert that "after monitoring sound all weekend, we were 100 percent in line with our commitments made in the PUD [Planned Unit Development] with the City of Colorado Springs. All our mitigation tactics are operating and working properly. We will report this information to the City as they have requested, and we committed to in our PUD.”

But will that satisfy the neighbors? In their comments on the Westword Facebook post regarding complaints, readers debate whether noise from an outdoor music venue is a nuisance. Says Philliip:
An outside music venue makes noise? Who could've seen that coming!
Adds Clark:
Built an amphitheater DIRECTLY across the street from existing apartments. Who could have predicted this?
Responds Steve:
Open an outdoor venue in THE MOST unhip town in Colorado and people are surprised Karens are complaining?!
Suggests Christopher:
Those NIMBYs were just waiting for the grand opening with their fingers over the “send” button.
Notes Matt: 
 I've complained about the complainers. Wait 'til Primus and ZZ Top. You ain't heard nothin' yet.
Counters Jeanette:
The residents were there first, so I’m not surprised they aren’t happy about it. I was there on Sunday, and I was thinking about all the music playing while children are trying to sleep so they can start school. How much louder it is for dogs and what if it’s music you don’t like? Good luck trying to sell with the amphitheater behind your home
Replies Tyson:
I love, love music, but not sure I would be happy, either. What's the curfew? Wonder if they have a sound level ordinance. If not, both will be coming. Someone said Fiddler's had the same issues. so they built the big wall that's probably going to happen here, too.

I don't really feel sorry for the folks out in Morrison, but I do feel a little bit sorry for these folks. They had no clue an amphitheater was going to be built there.
Recalls John:
 In all fairness, when FG opened in 1986ish? Outdoor concerts in Denver were only at Red Rocks. Fewer people lived there so Red Rocks didn't even sell out at times. They didn't have a liquor license so it was BYOB, and the first thirty rows were GA always. Then you build FG in an office park. Double the size and had to compete with Red Rocks.
Responds Crystal:
It’s a risk you take living somewhere near open land. Inevitably stuff will build around you, and like with this, it could negatively impact your quality of life. I don’t blame people, this would tick me off 99 percent of the time, too, but it’s also why I live where nothing that drastic can change.
Adds Sean:
That's life in Colorado and what it will be here forward. There is what seems to be absolute desperation to build something, anything, anywhere. For some reason, not a square inch of undeveloped land can exist anywhere in the state for any reason. It is what it is. However, if you choose to live here, that is now part of your reality.

I'm not just talking about the amphitheater, I am talking anywhere in the state. By living in Colorado, you agree to have your “piece of the pie” surrounded by a Whataburger, useless shopping center that looks just like the one two blocks away, or any variety of useless crap. Do I agree with it? No. That's why I moved as far away as I could get. However, if you stay, that's what Colorado is now. Complaining won't change a damn thing.
Asks Eric:
What do we want from our communities? Do we want a vibrant community with stuff to do and enjoy, or are we looking for a perfectly silent retirement community?

It's not as if these venues and racetracks have events every night. They are also seasonal, so it's only a couple nights a week (at most) in the summer. Lighten up, people: Enjoy the fact that our communities are not dead.
Concludes Bobby:
Always boggles my mind that in a state where it snows we have so many outdoor malls and concert venues. Also, when people who bought a new house around Red Rocks complain about noise, I say turn it up.
What do you think about Colorado's outdoor venues? Have you been to Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs? What did you think? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].
