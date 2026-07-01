Catch these free concerts in Denver this July

Everything is too fucking expensive right now, from gas to groceries and, as usual, concert tickets.

But there are several worthwhile free concerts in Denver this month, whether at City Park Jazz or Levitt Pavilion. And keep in mind that shows at venues like the hi-dive, Skylark Lounge or The Crypt ordinarily fall in the cheap zone, as do concerts at DIY spaces like D3 Arts.

Check out some of the best free music offerings in Denver this month: