Catch these free concerts in Denver this July

Audio By Carbonatix
Everything is too fucking expensive right now, from gas to groceries and, as usual, concert tickets.
But there are several worthwhile free concerts in Denver this month, whether at City Park Jazz or Levitt Pavilion. And keep in mind that shows at venues like the hi-dive, Skylark Lounge or The Crypt ordinarily fall in the cheap zone, as do concerts at DIY spaces like D3 Arts.
Check out some of the best free music offerings in Denver this month:
Music in the Gardens
17th Street Gardens, 1945 17th St.
Mondays to Fridays, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., through October 30
Lunchtime is a little more fun with some live music. This is the sixth annual Music in the Gardens, which offers performances from local musicians every day of the week through the fall. Learn more on the website.
City Park Jazz
Sunday, July 5, 6-8 p.m. with Bourbon Brass Band & Badda Boom Brass Band
Sunday, July 12, 6-8 p.m. with BTTRFLY
Sunday, July 19, 6-8 p.m. with Conjunto Colores and Rasta Salsa
Sunday, July 26, 6-8 p.m. with Convergence
City Park
Grab your picnic supplies and head to City Park for this free, annual celebration of live music. The bandstand may have burned down earlier this year, but the music is still on!
High Fade with Atlas Radio
Friday, July 3, 6 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion
Check out genre-bending funk-rock band High Fade, which will have you dancing the night away at Levitt. Atlas Radio, another funk group, will open the show.
Highlands Ranch Summer Concert Series
Thursday, July 9, 6:30-8 p.m. with 90’s Til Dawn
Thursday, July 17, 6:30-8 p.m. with Bullet the Blue Sky
Thursday, July 23, 6:30-8 p.m. with Chili Powder
Thursday, July 30, 6:30-8 p.m. with Thumpin’
Heritage Regional Park
Crosscurrents
Saturday, July 11
Confluence Park
As part of the Riverfront Park Summer Sessions, this festival-like event will include a Neil Frances DJ set, JEV, Bershy, Slow Caves and Circling Girl.
Andy Frasco & the U.N. with The Cultet
Saturday, July 11, 6 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion
Andy Frasco & the U.N. isn’t a jam band, but it does do a lot of funky improv while frontman Andy Frasco does his thing. The Cultet will open the show.
Soul Rebel Reggae Fest with Black Uhuru
Sunday, July 12, 4 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion
Enjoy a reggae lineup at Levitt for the venue’s Soul Rebel Reggae Fest. Aside from headliner Black Uhuru, The Itals, Zivanai Masango and DJ Blood Preshah are also on the bill.
Las Cafeteras with Ritmo Cascabel
Friday, July 17, 6 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion
Ritmo Cascabel is one of our favorite local cumbiadelica bands, and it’s opening for the genre-bending L.A. group Las Cafeteras.
Girls Rock Denver Showcase ft. May Be Fern and Sunstoney
Saturday, July 18, 5 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion
May Be Fern is one of Denver’s greatest funk-rock groups, and it’ll be joined by pop artist Sunstoney for a show at Levitt supporting Girls Rock Denver.
Dessa with Kayla Marque
Friday, July 31, 6 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion
Singer/rapper Dessa will be headlining this free show at Levitt, but we’re super stoked to see local pop star Kayla Marque, a Best of Denver award winner.