Catch these free concerts in Denver this June

Indulge in the best of local jazz at City Park Jazz's summer concert series.

With rising prices for gas, groceries and, well, just about everything, everyone’s feeling the pressure. And when you’re low like this, there’s nothing like live music to lift your spirits. That said, concert tickets are also pretty expensive, especially if you’re trying to save up for some of the amazing music festivals coming to the city and around the state this summer. Thankfully, Denver has several free shows this month, and don’t forget to look at the often-cheap shows at our local DIY venues. Take a look at some free offerings below:

Music in the Gardens 17th Street Gardens, 1945 17th St.

Mondays to Fridays, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., through October 30

Lunchtime will be a little more fun with some live music. This is the sixth annual Music in the Gardens, which will see performances from local musicians every day of the week through the fall. Learn more on the website.

Mountains of Music Through Sun., June 7, 11:30 a.m. daily

Vail

The GoPro Mountain Games don’t end with athletic endeavors. Mountains of Music started on June 4, and includes free daytime music lineups at BFGoodrich Gear Town (Vail Village) and The Bulleit Hangout (Golden Peak).

Summer Sessions Sat., June 6, 2-9 p.m.

Riverfront Park

Enjoy live music, food and vendors at Summer Sessions, an annual festival at Riverfront Park. This year’s lineup includes Surf Hat, Corsivana, On the Dot and iies. See more on the festival website. Bar 404 offers live music most nights. Molly Martin

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Blucifer’s Big Brunch Announcement Sun., June 7, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bar 404, 404 Broadway

Catch the final lineup drop for the inaugural festival Blucifer’s First Rodeo at Bar 404, which will be serving up Bluce-berry waffles and pancake balls and hosting acoustic sets from Belle Mason, Marty Nation and Starpass.

City Park Jazz Kenneth Hamblin III

City Park Jazz Sun., June 7, 6-8 p.m. with DJ Williams Band

Sun., June 14, 6-8 p.m. with Spicy Pickles featuring Hannah Rodriguez

Sun., June 21, 6-8 p.m. with Hazel Miller & The Collective

Sun., June 28, 6-8 p.m. with Shane Endsley and the Denver Municipal Band

City Park

Grab your picnic supplies and head to City Park for this free, annual celebration of live music. The bandstand may have burned down earlier this year, but the music is still on! Gay Goth Party Fri., June 12, 5 p.m.

Wax Trax, 200 S. Broadway

Head to Wax Trax for a free, all-vinyl DJ set from i.lind. The Gay Goth Party also includes free drinks and 20 percent off vintage.

Fleetmac Wood Fri., June 12, 6 p.m.

Levitt Pavilion

Fleetmac Wood is a rave celebrating the music of, you guessed it, Fleetwood Mac. RSVP at the Levitt Pavilion website. Midtown Summer Concert Series Featuring Jenny Shawhan Fri., June 12, 6-9 p.m.

Bruz Beers, 1675 W. 67th Ave.

Singer-songwriter Jenny Shawhan will kick of Bruz Beers’ Midtown Summer Concert Series at the brewery, which will include local food trucks and lawn seating (bring some blankets and camping chairs). Dogs are also welcome! Free Goth Night Fri. June 12, and Thur., June 25

The Crypt, 1618 E. 17th Ave.

Head to The Crypt for two free Goth nights this month. The first features DJs Noveli and Katastrophy, the second has Lisa Frank 666 and Katastrophy. See the Crypt’s website for more info (as well as some $10-and-under shows).

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SunSquabi for two nights! SunSquabi / facebook

Sunsquabi Sat., June 13, 6 p.m. (with Chris Karns and Drew Birch)

Sun., June 14, 4 p.m. (with 5AM and Mikey Thunder)

Levitt Pavilion

Sunsquabi always brings the jams. Check out the band for a free two-night run with different openers each night. RSVP at the Levitt Pavilion website. School of Rock Tour Fundraiser Sun., June 14, 2-5 p.m.

Bar 404, 404 Broadway

School of Rock Highland’s Ranch and Broomfield will be going on tour this summer, playing Summerfest in Milwaukee. The Bar 404 show will feature performances and welcomes donations to the effort. See more at Bar 404’s website.

Celebrate Juneteenth in the Five Points neighborhood. Jensen Sutta

Juneteenth Music Festival

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Fri., June 19, to Sun., June 21,

2700 Welton Street

The Juneteenth Music Festival is slated to return to Welton Street for a free celebration featuring music, food trucks, vendors and family-friendly activities, and this year has expanded to three days. It’ll kick off on Friday with DJs and more live music, while Saturday will see a daylong celebration, including two-time Grammy nominated R&B artist Sir. On Sunday, there will be a venue crawl along Welton Street with even more live music. Find more information at juneteenthmusicfestival.com.

Everyone knows Lettuce is better live. Courtesy Lettuce

Lettuce Sat., June 20, 6 p.m.

Levitt Pavilion

Lettuce is a funk band that comprises Grammy-nominated musicians, and you’ll find yourself dancing the night away. RSVP at the Levitt website. The Bright Light Social Hour with Tarantula Bill Fri., June 26, 6 p.m.

Levitt Pavilion

Enjoy a night of psych-rock with The Bright Light Social Hour, a band out of Austin, and local rockers Tarantula Bill. RSVP on the Levitt website.

J. Roddy Walston & The Automatic Band with Rugburn Sat., June 27, 6 p.m.

Levitt Pavilion

Musician J. Roddy Walston has only been performing with The Automatic Band since last July, but videos of their performances show a great time. Plus, local rock group Rugburn is opening! RSVP on the Levitt website. Guitar Center Student Performances Sun., June 28, 2-5 p.m.

Bar 404, 404 Broadway

Support the next generation of rockers at this free showcase of Guitar Center students at Bar 404. See more on the website.

Local 303 Meetup Mon., June 29, 6:30-9 p.m.

Bar 404, 404 Broadway

Indie 102.3’s Local 303 Meetup has won a Best of Denver award for Best Local Music Networking Event, and this month’s will feature a performance from DylaNovus at Bar 404. See more on the venue website.

Email us at editorial@westword.com with details about your free local show to be included on this list.