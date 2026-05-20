Red Rocks parking lot dubbed “most unexpectedly romantic spot” in Colorado

Maybe the love of your life is waiting for you at Red Rocks.

Romance on lot?

The Red Rocks Amphitheatre parking lot was named “the most unexpectedly romantic spot” in Colorado, according to a survey conducted by ACE.com. It didn’t clarify exactly which lot, so we’re going to assume any of them.

“The Hatchet Lady would like a word,” says Brian Kitts, Denver Arts & Venues communications director. “I don’t know why this would be unexpectedly romantic, but, um, which parking lot? Each one has its own love vibe. But, seriously: Every night at Red Rocks is a love song and, like any good romance — even a one-night fling — it’s hard to resist a heady mix of anticipation, starlight and the promise of a night’s desires fulfilled.”

This is one of the most romantic photos we have from Red Rocks, circa 2012 for The String Cheese Incident.

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The survey covered 3,024 respondents, who also named the Manitou Incline, Casa Bonita, Union Station and the REI Denver flagship store as follow-ups — but as usual, Red Rocks topped the list.

Considering the venue is in its 85th concert season, there must be too many couples to count who met on those storied steps, or on the long hike up or down from the venue. Who knows? Maybe the love of your life is waiting for you in Morrison. We all know the Denver dating scene is a dumpster fire.

We can picture so many scenarios: The mushrooms-chocolate guy bonding with the manic-pixie ketamine girl over a bowl while waiting for her friend to emerge from a k-hole thanks to the sugar from said chocolate. Two star-crossed Widespread Panic fans talking about Panic En La Playa and Vegas until they’re in Red Rocks doing what that one couple was caught doing at the Atlanta NYE show. A basshead covered in more pashmina scarves than a Marrakesh medina falling head over heels, literally and figuratively, after locking moon-sized pupils with another basshead coated in a panoply of pins collected over the course of ten years of festival hopping. They realize they both have an original Umphrey’s McGee waffle/Waful pin, but neither knows its origin story because they prefer Daily Bread.

Do you have a Red Rocks romance you’d like to share? Email it to us at editorial@westword.com.