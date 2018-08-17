Glass Animals Launches Bike Safety Fund at Velorama

Glass Animals was slated to headline this weekend's Velorama, the RiNo music festival that's a part of the Colorado Classic bike race, but the British indie-rock band had to cancel its tour after drummer Joe Seaward was hit by a truck while riding his bike in Dublin last month.
"His leg was broken on impact and he became tangled in the truck’s trailer, where his skull suffered a complex fracture," Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley wrote his fans on Facebook in July. "Miraculously, and thankfully, he is alive. After a couple of long operations he is now on the road to recovery. It’s going to be a long, difficult, and winding road, but knowing how determined Joe is, and seeing how much his body has recovered already in the past ten days, I am so optimistic that he will make it back to his cheeky old self."
While Seaward is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing two successful surgeries, his bandmates and friends, along with the bicycle advocacy world, are hoping to bring positive change with the Denver to Dublin “Average Joe” Cycling Fund. Bicycle Colorado teamed up with the Dublin Cycling Campaign to form the fund, and RPM Events Group, which runs Velorama, helped kick-start it with a $5,000 donation.
"Given our connection between cycling and music, Joe’s accident is a cruel irony," says RPM Events Group CEO David Koff in a statement. "We wish Joe a speedy and full recovery, and together with Joe, Glass Animals, Bicycle Colorado, Dublin Cycling Campaign and perhaps fans and cyclists around the world, we are determined to turn a tragedy into something positive."
The Average Joe Cycling Fund seeks to make cycling safer in Denver and Dublin in the following ways:
Bicycle Colorado Goals:
Create safe street conditions by training fleet vehicle drivers how to drive safely around bicyclists in 10 communities around Denver.
Educate the public by developing Vision Zero public safety messaging for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists.
Train 1,500 Denver-area schoolchildren in bicycle safety education.
Dublin Cycling Goals:
Make Dublin's streets safe for everyone by advocating for cycle safety training for all school children starting in primary schools.
Increase acceptance of bicycling as a normal, joyful aspect of everyday life by promoting safe routes to school, short trip options and bicycling's benefits.
Create a safer environment with more bicycles on the streets by encouraging more people to cycle - by offering fun rides and short storytelling videos.
