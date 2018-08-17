Glass Animals Launches Bike Safety Fund at Velorama

Glass Animals was slated to headline this weekend's Velorama, the RiNo music festival that's a part of the Colorado Classic bike race, but the British indie-rock band had to cancel its tour after drummer Joe Seaward was hit by a truck while riding his bike in Dublin last month.

"His leg was broken on impact and he became tangled in the truck’s trailer, where his skull suffered a complex fracture," Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley wrote his fans on Facebook in July. "Miraculously, and thankfully, he is alive. After a couple of long operations he is now on the road to recovery. It’s going to be a long, difficult, and winding road, but knowing how determined Joe is, and seeing how much his body has recovered already in the past ten days, I am so optimistic that he will make it back to his cheeky old self."

While Seaward is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing two successful surgeries, his bandmates and friends, along with the bicycle advocacy world, are hoping to bring positive change with the Denver to Dublin “Average Joe” Cycling Fund. Bicycle Colorado teamed up with the Dublin Cycling Campaign to form the fund, and RPM Events Group, which runs Velorama, helped kick-start it with a $5,000 donation.