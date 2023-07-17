Global Dance Fest, STS9 and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

African desert-rock band Imarhan plays the Marquis Theater on Wednesday, July 19, while Caamp returns to Red Rocks on Wednesday, July 19, and Thursday, July 20.
STS9 is in town for the group's three-night Sound of the Light run, which takes place at the Paramount Theatre on Thursday, July 20, and at Red Rocks on Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22.
Global Dance Festival celebrates its twentieth anniversary this weekend, taking over Empower Field at Mile High on Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22, while 50 Cent rings in the twentieth anniversary of his debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin', at Ball Arena on Sunday, July 23.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Reddenhollow
Monday, July 17, 8 p.m.
Skylark Lounge, 140 South Broadway
$10-$12
Taylor Moses (aka Reddenhollow) writes beautiful folk melodies that swell from his guitar and soft-spoken voice, telling tales of love, heartache and adventure in his hometown of Asheville, North Carolina. Indie alternative rockers Ellsworth and lo-fi folk act Divingbell open the show.
Profanatica
Tuesday, July 18, 8 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$28
These heavy-hitting New Yorkers created one of the first U.S. black-metal acts when they formed Profanatica in 1990, and have helped pave the way for all things blasphemous ever since. Fellow black-metal acts Panzerfaust from Toronto and Colorado's Helleborus provide support.
Caamp
Wednesday, July 19, and Thursday, July 20, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$59-$135
Caamp began when two childhood friends started playing together at open-mic gatherings around their hometown of Athens, Ohio. After releasing a self-titled debut album in 2016, the Midwestern Americana folk-rock band quickly gained a cult following, expanding into a quartet that never fails to captivate. Prior to the two-night run at Red Rocks this week, the folksy foursome will also be playing at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail with Fruition on Monday, July 17.
Imarhan
Thursday, July 20, 7 p.m.
Marquis Theater, 2009 Larimer Street
$20
The members of Imarhan are considered the current leaders in a second generation of Saharan Tuareg rock music, following in the footsteps of the North African desert psych-rock group Tinariwen. By combining traditional Algerian folk music with North American electric blues rock, Imarhan has managed to create tunes that sound both vaguely familiar but also unlike anything you've ever heard before.
STS9: Sound of the Light
Thursday, July 20, 8 p.m.
Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place
$49-$169
Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$39.75-$44.75
Sound Tribe Sector Nine (aka STS9) has once again carefully curated a conceptual performance for its annual two-night Red Rocks run, which is being called Sound of the Light. Each night will consist of three sets that will include a special "ChromaLight" set in the middle. To warm things up for the Red Rocks experience, the psych-funk jazz-hop fusion act will be playing a bonus show at the Paramount in downtown Denver for the die-hards.
Global Dance Festival: 20th Anniversary
Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22, 3 p.m.
Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant Street
$89-$249
This explosive EDM festival outgrew its home at Red Rocks five years ago in order to expand the always incredible lineup onto multiple stages, and is now considered a full-on immersive art experience. For two days, Empower Field at Mile High will be bouncing and boogieing with well-known artists such as Kaskade, deadmau5, Zedd, Alan Walker, TroyBoi, Deorro, Bear Grillz, Green Velvet, SoDown and many more. Additionally, Meow Wolf's Convergence Station (which is basically next door to the stadium) will have official after-parties each night to keep the vibes rolling.
50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour
Sunday, July 23, 7 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$39.50-$249.50
East Coast gangsta rap icon Curtis James Jackson III (aka 50 Cent) is celebrating the twentieth anniversary of his debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin', this year. The Final Lap Tour will also include fellow New York hip-hop legend Busta Rhymes providing support.
Know of shows you'd like to see on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.