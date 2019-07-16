Five Essential Things to Bring to Global Dance Festival

Global Dance Festival's back at Broncos Stadium this weekend. That means lots of fun – but also the risk of sunburns, dehydration and crankiness. Here are our top five recommendations for what to bring with you to make the most of the two-day extravaganza, complete with fireworks, carnival rides, art installations and a stellar lineup of electronic artists.

Water and food

Hydration is key in Denver's scorching summer climate, and forecasters predict it will be 90 to 100 degrees this weekend. This means that if you're attending the festival, come prepared with your own empty water bottle that you can fill up at the provided water stations, free of charge. The other option is to pay for expensive bottled water – which is worth every penny. Also, make sure to take in some electrolytes – either through a sports drink or food. There will be some food trucks at the festival, but it would be wise to eat a large breakfast or lunch before the event in order to make sure you have enough energy to dance the weekend away. On that note, also be sure to stretch a bit before the concert starts so you are in top form to dance.

Sunscreen

The sun is powerful, and this is the prime season for sunburns, making us peel and crack days after partying. Bring a bottle of sunscreen and lather up to ensure that you don't end up with any unwanted tan lines or painful burns. Also bring sunglasses and hats, and if you're extremely sensitive, don't be afraid to wear long sleeves. It's really up to you. Just don't underestimate the power of the sun during two long summer days.

A positive attitude

An open mentality and positive outlook help you enjoy the two day festival. There are many types of people at the event: the veteran ravers, the new generation and everyone in between that just likes to have a good time and experience the festival. Global Dance Festival attracts people from all over the world to Denver for the weekend, and the festival grounds become a melting pot of all kinds of personalities and cultures. Try not to be bothered if you don't understand why someone wore a crazy outfit or why people are wearing only their underwear and/or body paint. Know that everyone is different and that most people are there for one thing: to enjoy themselves and to enjoy the music.

A great outfit

To give you that boost of confidence to dance the night away, wear something that you love and something that makes you feel great. The outfits at Global run the gambit from candy and glow sticks to the wild and wacky. Whatever you do, wear comfortable shoes. Prepare for two days of dancing by making sure you are comfortable and able to move in your outfit without restriction, however creative and crazy it may be. Look in your closet or head to the clothing store for the colorful, the sparkles, the glitter and the sequins. No costume is too crazy, and nothing is too over-the-top. Just be comfortable, and when in doubt, just be yourself.

Friends

Regardless if you're bringing your ride-or-dies or making new ones at the festival, it is nice to have company to enjoy the day with. Whether you have a theme going with your significant other and your crew of pals or you're doing your own thing, nothing beats dancing the night away with your friends. You can even take a spin on some of the carnival rides together. EDM and rave culture were founded on the basis of peace, love, unity and respect, so it is great to have a squad there looking out for you, and in that same sentiment, don't be afraid to help someone out if they are alone and look like they could use a buddy. A little PLUR goes a long way.

Global Dance Festival runs July 19 and 20 at Broncos Stadium, 1701 Bryant Street. Purchase tickets here.