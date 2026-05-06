Global Dance Festival Returning to Denver With a Stacked Lineup

Global Dance Festival is officially back.

The festival took a brief hiatus last year, but just announced it will return to Denver this summer with a heavyweight lineup that includes Tiësto, Kygo, Subtronics and much more top-tier electronic acts. From September 11-12, the event will take place at the LVC Festival Grounds, located at the Livestock Center at the National Western Center.

Global Dance, which started at Red Rocks, previously took place at Empower Field for its twentieth iteration in 2023 before moving to the National Western Center in 2024, which saw headliners like The Chainsmokers and Fisher. And despite last year’s break, it is still Colorado’s longest-running electronic music festival — a major feat in a state that boasts the country’s “bass capital.”