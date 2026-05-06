Concerts

Global Dance Festival Returning to Denver With a Stacked Lineup

After a hiatus, the EDM festival will return with Tiësto, Kygo, Subtronics and more.
By Emily FergusonMay 6, 2026
global dance festival in denver
Global Dance Festival is back in 2026.

Global Dance Festival
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Global Dance Festival is officially back.

The festival took a brief hiatus last year, but just announced it will return to Denver this summer with a heavyweight lineup that includes Tiësto, Kygo, Subtronics and much more top-tier electronic acts. From September 11-12, the event will take place at the LVC Festival Grounds, located at the Livestock Center at the National Western Center.

Global Dance, which started at Red Rocks, previously took place at Empower Field for its twentieth iteration in 2023 before moving to the National Western Center in 2024, which saw headliners like The Chainsmokers and Fisher. And despite last year’s break, it is still Colorado’s longest-running electronic music festival — a major feat in a state that boasts the country’s “bass capital.”

Global Dance Festival
Global Dance Festival will have Tiësto headlining.

Global Dance Festival

Global Dance Festival 2026 Lineup (So Far):

  • Bolo
  • Chris Lake
  • Chris Lorenzo
  • Getter
  • Hills
  • JSTJR
  • Kai Wachi
  • Kompany
  • Kygo
  • NGHTMRE
  • Noizu
  • ROMMII
  • Rossy B2B Pauline Herr
  • Ship Wrek
  • Sidepiece
  • Slander
  • Subtronics
  • Svdden Death
  • Tiësto
  • Timmy Tumpet
  • TroyBoi
  • Tsu Nami
  • Viperactive
  • Virtual Riot B2B YDG
  • Wuki
  • Z3LLA
  • ZOEY808

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When And How To Get Global Dance Festival Tickets

Presale tickets will become available at noon on Monday, May 11, before all tickets go up at noon on Wednesday, May 13. Learn more at globaldancefestival.com.

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Emily Ferguson has been the music editor atWestword since November 2021. In her role, Emily writes and edits profiles of local and national musicians, previews of upcoming performances and guides to the best of Denver’s music scene. Her previous work experience includes contributing to the arts sections of the Wall Street Journal, The Spectator and the Free Beacon. While attending the College of Charleston, Emily was a fire performer and worked at music festivals.

emily.ferguson@westword.com

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