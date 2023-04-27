Navigation
Concerts

Global Dance Festival, Nathaniel Rateliff and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

April 27, 2023 6:05AM

Global Dance Fest takes over the Empower Field Stadium!
Global Dance Fest takes over the Empower Field Stadium! Photo by Mauricio Rocha
Global Dance Festival celebrates its twentieth anniversary this year at Empower Field on Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22. Tickets start at $89 for a single-day pass or $149 for a two-day pass, and both are on sale now.

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats just added a couple of Red Rocks show dates to their already busy touring schedule. The group will be at the famed venue for two back-to-back nights on Tuesday, August 22, and Wednesday, August 23. Tickets are $65-$399 and are on sale now.

Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:

New Show / On Sale Dates

BALL ARENA
Alicia Keys: Keys to the Summer Tour: Thu., July 27, 8 p.m., $49.50-$169.50
Greta Van Fleet: Starcatcher World Tour: With KALEO, Mon., July 31, 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$124.50
LL Cool J: The F.O.R.C.E. Live: With The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Rakim, Big Boi, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, Rick Ross and DJ Z-Trip, Tue., Aug. 29, 8 p.m., $59.50-$349.50
Drake: It's All a Blur Tour: With 21 Savage, Fri., Sept. 8, 7 p.m., $69.50-$299.50

BELLCO THEATRE
 Summer Block Party presents: Jodeci: With Dru-Hill, Thu., Aug. 31, 7:30 p.m.

BLUEBIRD THEATER
Del Amitri: Mon., June 12, 8 p.m., $39.50-$40
U.S. Air Guitar National Finals: Sat., July 15, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Stop Light Observations: Fri., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $17.50-$27

BOULDER THEATER
Here Come the Mummies: Harmonic Gravity Tour: With Perpetual Groove, Sat., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $25-$30
Pat Metheny: Dream Box Tour: Mon., Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m., $70-$90
Phoebe Robinson: Messy AF: Fri., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $35-$55

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM/OTHER SIDE
Pert Near Sandstone: With Arkansauce and Dig Deep, Fri., May 26, 8 p.m., $17
Circles Around the Sun: Fri., June 9, 10 p.m., $25
The Hip Abduction: With Arise Roots and Vana Liya, Fri., Aug. 4, 7 p.m., $22
Hobo Johnson: Fri., Nov. 10, 8 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 11, 8 p.m.

EMPOWER FIELD AT MILE HIGH
Global Dance Festival: 20th Anniversary: With Kaskade, deadmau5, Zedd, Alan Walker, TroyBoi, Deorro, Bear Grillz, Green Velvet, SoDown, Walker & Royce, Loud Luxury, Marauda, Borgore, SICKICK, Loco Dice, Seth Troxler, Lost Kings, J. Worra, Surf Mesa, Haliene and Dion Timmer, Fri., July 21, 3 p.m.; Sat., July 22, 3 p.m., $89-$249

FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE
98.5 KYGO presents: Tracy & Fizz’s HOOBAJOOB: With Justin Moore, Scotty McCreery, Tenille Arts, Drake Milligan, Dalton Dover and Austin Snell, Sat., Sept. 23, 4:30 p.m., $25.50-$99.95

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
The Maine: 8123 Day: With Real Friends and Knuckle Puck, Tue., Aug. 1, 5:30 p.m., $39.75-$69.75
6LACK: Since I Have a Lover Tour: With Mereba, Tue., Oct. 17, 7 p.m., $45-$69.50

GOTHIC THEATRE
Ganja White Night: Official Red Rocks Afterparty: Sat., May 6, 11:45 p.m., $28.50
Here Come the Mummies: Harmonic Gravity Tour: With Perpetual Groove, Fri., Sept. 8, 8 p.m., $28.50
Beast in Black: With Dance With the Dead, Wed., Oct. 4, 8 p.m., $24.50

MARQUIS THEATER
Imarhan: Thu., July 20, 7 p.m., $20
Poptropicaslutz!: Truth Is in the Glitter Tour: With Sophie Powers and aldrch, Thu., Aug. 10, 6 p.m., $16
Bell Witch: With Spirit Possession, Wed., Nov. 8, 7 p.m., $23

MEOW WOLF
Kat Dahlia: With Sinego, Sat., May 6, 8 p.m., $25

MISSION BALLROOM
Flogging Molly: Summer Tour 2023: With The Bronx, Thu., Aug. 17, 8 p.m., $39.95-$79.50
Motionless in White: With Knocked Loose, After the Burial and Alpha Wolf, Sun., Oct. 8, 7 p.m., $49.95-$55
EPTIC: Hell on Earth Tour: Sat., Nov. 25, 8 p.m., $25

OGDEN THEATRE
Kamelot: Awaken the World: With Battle Beast and Xandria, Sun., Aug. 27, 7 p.m., $32.50-$37.50
Switchfoot: "The Beautiful Letdown" 20th Anniversary Tour: Thu., Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m., $45-$50
The Gang's All Here Tour: With Skid Row, Buckcherry and Rock City Machine Co., Tue., Dec. 12, 8 p.m., $39.50-$45.50

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Just a Girl (No Doubt Tribute): With The Barre Chord Bangers (90s 2000s), Fri., June 16, 9 p.m., $12
Emefe: Fri., July 14, 9 p.m., $17
Mighty Mystic: Thu., July 27, 8 p.m., $17
Duane Betts & Palmetto Hotel: With Cordovas, Sat., Aug. 12, 9 p.m., $25-$35

PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Tour: Sat., Sept. 23, 7 p.m., $39.50-$79.50
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox: Life in the Past Lane: Tue., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $29.50-$110

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats: With Waxahatchee, Tue., Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m.; Wed., Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m., $65-$399
The Mars Volta: With teri gender bender, Mon., Oct. 9, 8 p.m.
LSDREAM: DreamRocks: Thu., Oct. 12, 5:30 p.m., $50.95-$89.95

SKYLARK LOUNGE
Motherfunk presents: The Bandit Queen of Sorrows: With Extra Gold, Fri., May 5, 9 p.m., $18

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Rema: Rave & Roses Tour II: With Victony, Mon., July 31, 7 p.m., $36
Band-Maid: 10th Anniversary Tour: Tue., Aug. 8, 7 p.m., $30
Joy Oladokun: Living Proof Tour: With Becca Mancari, Sun., Sept. 10, 7 p.m., $24
The Aces: I've Loved You for So Long World Tour: With Lala Lala, Fri., Oct. 20, 7 p.m., $24

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
