Global Dance Festival, Nathaniel Rateliff and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats just added a couple of Red Rocks show dates to their already busy touring schedule. The group will be at the famed venue for two back-to-back nights on Tuesday, August 22, and Wednesday, August 23. Tickets are $65-$399 and are on sale now.
Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:
New Show / On Sale Dates
BALL ARENA
Alicia Keys: Keys to the Summer Tour: Thu., July 27, 8 p.m., $49.50-$169.50
Greta Van Fleet: Starcatcher World Tour: With KALEO, Mon., July 31, 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$124.50
LL Cool J: The F.O.R.C.E. Live: With The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Rakim, Big Boi, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, Rick Ross and DJ Z-Trip, Tue., Aug. 29, 8 p.m., $59.50-$349.50
Drake: It's All a Blur Tour: With 21 Savage, Fri., Sept. 8, 7 p.m., $69.50-$299.50
BELLCO THEATRE
Summer Block Party presents: Jodeci: With Dru-Hill, Thu., Aug. 31, 7:30 p.m.
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Del Amitri: Mon., June 12, 8 p.m., $39.50-$40
U.S. Air Guitar National Finals: Sat., July 15, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Stop Light Observations: Fri., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $17.50-$27
BOULDER THEATER
Here Come the Mummies: Harmonic Gravity Tour: With Perpetual Groove, Sat., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $25-$30
Pat Metheny: Dream Box Tour: Mon., Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m., $70-$90
Phoebe Robinson: Messy AF: Fri., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $35-$55
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM/OTHER SIDE
Pert Near Sandstone: With Arkansauce and Dig Deep, Fri., May 26, 8 p.m., $17
Circles Around the Sun: Fri., June 9, 10 p.m., $25
The Hip Abduction: With Arise Roots and Vana Liya, Fri., Aug. 4, 7 p.m., $22
Hobo Johnson: Fri., Nov. 10, 8 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 11, 8 p.m.
EMPOWER FIELD AT MILE HIGH
Global Dance Festival: 20th Anniversary: With Kaskade, deadmau5, Zedd, Alan Walker, TroyBoi, Deorro, Bear Grillz, Green Velvet, SoDown, Walker & Royce, Loud Luxury, Marauda, Borgore, SICKICK, Loco Dice, Seth Troxler, Lost Kings, J. Worra, Surf Mesa, Haliene and Dion Timmer, Fri., July 21, 3 p.m.; Sat., July 22, 3 p.m., $89-$249
FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE
98.5 KYGO presents: Tracy & Fizz’s HOOBAJOOB: With Justin Moore, Scotty McCreery, Tenille Arts, Drake Milligan, Dalton Dover and Austin Snell, Sat., Sept. 23, 4:30 p.m., $25.50-$99.95
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
The Maine: 8123 Day: With Real Friends and Knuckle Puck, Tue., Aug. 1, 5:30 p.m., $39.75-$69.75
6LACK: Since I Have a Lover Tour: With Mereba, Tue., Oct. 17, 7 p.m., $45-$69.50
GOTHIC THEATRE
Ganja White Night: Official Red Rocks Afterparty: Sat., May 6, 11:45 p.m., $28.50
Here Come the Mummies: Harmonic Gravity Tour: With Perpetual Groove, Fri., Sept. 8, 8 p.m., $28.50
Beast in Black: With Dance With the Dead, Wed., Oct. 4, 8 p.m., $24.50
MARQUIS THEATER
Imarhan: Thu., July 20, 7 p.m., $20
Poptropicaslutz!: Truth Is in the Glitter Tour: With Sophie Powers and aldrch, Thu., Aug. 10, 6 p.m., $16
Bell Witch: With Spirit Possession, Wed., Nov. 8, 7 p.m., $23
MEOW WOLF
Kat Dahlia: With Sinego, Sat., May 6, 8 p.m., $25
MISSION BALLROOM
Flogging Molly: Summer Tour 2023: With The Bronx, Thu., Aug. 17, 8 p.m., $39.95-$79.50
Motionless in White: With Knocked Loose, After the Burial and Alpha Wolf, Sun., Oct. 8, 7 p.m., $49.95-$55
EPTIC: Hell on Earth Tour: Sat., Nov. 25, 8 p.m., $25
OGDEN THEATRE
Kamelot: Awaken the World: With Battle Beast and Xandria, Sun., Aug. 27, 7 p.m., $32.50-$37.50
Switchfoot: "The Beautiful Letdown" 20th Anniversary Tour: Thu., Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m., $45-$50
The Gang's All Here Tour: With Skid Row, Buckcherry and Rock City Machine Co., Tue., Dec. 12, 8 p.m., $39.50-$45.50
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Just a Girl (No Doubt Tribute): With The Barre Chord Bangers (90s 2000s), Fri., June 16, 9 p.m., $12
Emefe: Fri., July 14, 9 p.m., $17
Mighty Mystic: Thu., July 27, 8 p.m., $17
Duane Betts & Palmetto Hotel: With Cordovas, Sat., Aug. 12, 9 p.m., $25-$35
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Tour: Sat., Sept. 23, 7 p.m., $39.50-$79.50
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox: Life in the Past Lane: Tue., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $29.50-$110
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats: With Waxahatchee, Tue., Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m.; Wed., Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m., $65-$399
The Mars Volta: With teri gender bender, Mon., Oct. 9, 8 p.m.
LSDREAM: DreamRocks: Thu., Oct. 12, 5:30 p.m., $50.95-$89.95
SKYLARK LOUNGE
Motherfunk presents: The Bandit Queen of Sorrows: With Extra Gold, Fri., May 5, 9 p.m., $18
SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Rema: Rave & Roses Tour II: With Victony, Mon., July 31, 7 p.m., $36
Band-Maid: 10th Anniversary Tour: Tue., Aug. 8, 7 p.m., $30
Joy Oladokun: Living Proof Tour: With Becca Mancari, Sun., Sept. 10, 7 p.m., $24
The Aces: I've Loved You for So Long World Tour: With Lala Lala, Fri., Oct. 20, 7 p.m., $24
