Reader: I Can't Wait for Grandoozy to Come Back

It was a great summer for concerts, but the event that overshadowed all was Grandoozy, a grand festival scheduled for September 14 through September 16 at Overland Park Golf Course. Would the area be jammed with traffic? Would tickets sell? Would neighbors survive? Above all, did Denver need another festival?

From all indications, all the answers were affirmative, and Grandoozy lived up to its name, with a grand array of music. While Stevie Wonder might have been the big final act, Snow tha Product stole the show, according to those who caught her act on September 15, when she swigged vodka...and complained about the prices. “My fans can’t afford a ticket to Grandoozy,” she said. But before she (finally) left the stage, she had plenty of new fans.

Says Mark: