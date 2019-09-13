 


    Herban Planet
4
Social Distortion plays two nights at the Mission Ballroom.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | September 13, 2019 | 7:52am
AA

Greensky Bluegrass takes over Red Rocks Amphitheatre for three nights, while Social Distortion and Flogging Molly play two nights at Mission Ballroom and Incubus is at the Fillmore Auditorium for a two-night stand. Also on tap this weekend are Low Cut Connie at Levitt Pavilion, Phora at the Bluebird Theater and the Selecter's fortieth anniversary tour stops at the Marquis Theater. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Florida Georgia Line
$49.50-$125, 7 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village

Greensky Bluegrass (also September 14 and 15)
$44.95-$50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Tnertle
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Social Distortion and Flogging Molly (also September 14)
$49.95-$99.50, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Incubus (also September 14)
$69.75, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Figure
$14.50-$30, 8 p.m., Summit

Snakehips
$24.75-$30.75, 11:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Exmag
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Pokey LaFarge
$23-$25, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Low Cut Connie
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion

The Movement
$16/$18, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Giuda
$16, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

On Tap with KBCO: Marcus King Band and Caamp
TBA, 1:30 p.m., Breckenridge Brewery

Ari Hest
$22-$27, 8 p.m., the Walnut Room

Oso Oso
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Lost Lake

Strand of Oaks
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears
Free/VIP $30, 4 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Phora
$20/$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Selecter
$25/$30, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

