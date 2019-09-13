The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Greensky Bluegrass takes over Red Rocks Amphitheatre for three nights, while Social Distortion and Flogging Molly play two nights at Mission Ballroom and Incubus is at the Fillmore Auditorium for a two-night stand. Also on tap this weekend are Low Cut Connie at Levitt Pavilion, Phora at the Bluebird Theater and the Selecter's fortieth anniversary tour stops at the Marquis Theater. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
Florida Georgia Line
$49.50-$125, 7 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village
Greensky Bluegrass (also September 14 and 15)
$44.95-$50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Tnertle
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Social Distortion and Flogging Molly (also September 14)
$49.95-$99.50, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Incubus (also September 14)
$69.75, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Figure
$14.50-$30, 8 p.m., Summit
Snakehips
$24.75-$30.75, 11:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Exmag
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Pokey LaFarge
$23-$25, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
Low Cut Connie
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion
The Movement
$16/$18, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Giuda
$16, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
On Tap with KBCO: Marcus King Band and Caamp
TBA, 1:30 p.m., Breckenridge Brewery
Ari Hest
$22-$27, 8 p.m., the Walnut Room
Oso Oso
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Lost Lake
Strand of Oaks
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears
Free/VIP $30, 4 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Phora
$20/$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Selecter
$25/$30, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.
