4
Lana Del Rey headlines the Bellco Theatre Monday night.
Brandon Marshall

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | November 4, 2019 | 6:56am
Acts like Bill Nershi, Billy Strings, Brendan Bayliss, Cody Dickinson, Darol Anger, Greensky Bluegrass, Hot Rize, the Infamous Stringdusters and more will pay tribute to Yonder Mountain String Band's Jeff Austin, who died in June. The concert, dubbed What the Night Brings, takes place Monday at the 1STBANK Center. All proceeds go to the Jeff Austin Family Fund.

Also this week, Lana Del Rey's Norman Fucking Rockwell Tour stops at Bellco Theatre Monday, Kurt Vile & the Violators are at the Mission Ballroom with Dinosaur Jr. opening, and Preservation Hall Jazz Band's Tuba to Cuba is at the Paramount Theatre. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4

What the Night Brings
$60-$120, 7 p.m., 1STBANK Center

Lana Del Rey
$39.50-$99.50, 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre

Last Dinosaurs
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Dear Hunter
$35-$75, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5

Young Thug
$39.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Ice Nine Kills
$25-$27, 5 p.m., Summit

Kikagaku Moyo
$21/$22, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

The Dear Hunter
$35-$75, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Max Bemis
$17-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6

Kurt Vile & the Violators
$35.75-$95, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Jesse Cook
$32.50-$45, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Ra Ra Riot
$18.75-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

(Sandy) Alex G
$18-$22, Marquis Theater

Augustana
$20, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra (also November 7)
$28.25-$33.25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7

Ludacris and Nelly
$59.95-$139.95, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom

The Preservation Hall Jazz Band
$29.50-$49.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Frankie Cosmos
$17-$19, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

That 1 Guy
$15-$17, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Oz Noy Trio
$20-$40, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

Mac Ayres
$23.50, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

