The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Acts like Bill Nershi, Billy Strings, Brendan Bayliss, Cody Dickinson, Darol Anger, Greensky Bluegrass, Hot Rize, the Infamous Stringdusters and more will pay tribute to Yonder Mountain String Band's Jeff Austin, who died in June. The concert, dubbed What the Night Brings, takes place Monday at the 1STBANK Center. All proceeds go to the Jeff Austin Family Fund.
Also this week, Lana Del Rey's Norman Fucking Rockwell Tour stops at Bellco Theatre Monday, Kurt Vile & the Violators are at the Mission Ballroom with Dinosaur Jr. opening, and Preservation Hall Jazz Band's Tuba to Cuba is at the Paramount Theatre. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4
What the Night Brings
$60-$120, 7 p.m., 1STBANK Center
Lana Del Rey
$39.50-$99.50, 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre
Last Dinosaurs
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Dear Hunter
$35-$75, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5
Young Thug
$39.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Ice Nine Kills
$25-$27, 5 p.m., Summit
Kikagaku Moyo
$21/$22, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
The Dear Hunter
$35-$75, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Max Bemis
$17-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6
Kurt Vile & the Violators
$35.75-$95, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Jesse Cook
$32.50-$45, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Ra Ra Riot
$18.75-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
(Sandy) Alex G
$18-$22, Marquis Theater
Augustana
$20, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra (also November 7)
$28.25-$33.25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7
Ludacris and Nelly
$59.95-$139.95, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom
The Preservation Hall Jazz Band
$29.50-$49.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Frankie Cosmos
$17-$19, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
That 1 Guy
$15-$17, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Oz Noy Trio
$20-$40, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
Mac Ayres
$23.50, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
