John Fogerty headlines Red Rocks in June.EXPAND
Brandon Marshall

John Fogerty, Zedd and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | February 28, 2019 | 5:55am
Zedd headlines Zedd on the Rocks, with Hippie Sabotage, Snakehips and Dwilly, on Wednesday, June 19. Tickets, $49.95 to $85, go on sale Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m.

John Fogerty brings his My 50 Year Trip tour to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Thursday, June 20. Tickets, $49.95 to $99.95, go on sale Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m.

As we reported earlier this week, Denver Botanic Gardens announced the initial lineup for its Summer Concert Series, and Korn and Alice in Chains are coming to the Pepsi Center in August.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Dirtwire: Thu., May 2, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
Drake Bell: Tue., April 16, 8 p.m., $15-$102.
Gasoline Lollipops: Fri., April 12, 9 p.m., $12-$18.
Of the Trees (Road to Sonic Bloom): With Dorfex Bos, Fri., May 17, 9 p.m., $14-$16.

THE BLACK SHEEP

Blessthefall: Tue., June 4, 5:30 p.m., $18-$20.
Fever 333: Sat., April 27, 7:30 p.m., $16.66-$20.
The Word Alive: Wed., April 10, 6 p.m., $16-$18.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Adrian Belew: Sat., Sept. 28, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Bruno Major: Tue., May 7, 8 p.m., $17-$20.
The Drums: Sat., Aug. 3, 8:30 p.m., $20-$22.
Klingande: Wed., May 1, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

BOULDER THEATER

Adrian Belew: Fri., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $25-$35.
George Winston: Wed., April 24, 8 p.m., $25-$45.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE

Ann Marie: Mon., April 1, 7:15 p.m., $20-$72.
Chain Station (album release): Sat., May 4, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Cory Henry's The Revival: Ft. TaRon Lockett and Isaiah Sharkey, Sat., May 11, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Drake Bell: Mon., April 15, 8 p.m., $17-$102.
Leilani Wolfgramm: Thu., May 2, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Phour.O (Phish Tribute): With Brothers of Brass, Thu., March 21, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Upstate: Fri., May 24, 9 p.m., $10-$18.

DENVER BOTANIC GARDENS

Double Vision Revisited: Ft. Bob James, David Sanborn & Marcus Miller, with guests Billy Kilson and Larry Braggs, Thu., Aug. 15, 6:30 p.m., $66-$71.
Gipsy Kings: Wed., July 24, 6:30 p.m., $86.50-$91.50.
JJ Grey & Mofro and Jonny Lang: Tue., Aug. 6, 6:30 p.m., $70-$75.
John Hiatt: Tue., Aug. 13, 6:30 p.m., $66-$71.
Judy Collins: With Joan Osborne (Sings the Songs of Bob Dylan), Mon., Aug. 12, 6:30 p.m., $62-$67.
Michael McDonald: Thu., July 18, 6:30 p.m., $73-$78.
Ziggy Marley: Mon., July 1, 6:30 p.m., $67-$72.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Lil Pump and Lil Skies: Wed., May 1, 6 p.m., $39.75.

FOX THEATRE

Dirtwire: Fri., May 3, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Eminence Ensemble: Sat., April 13, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Kung Fu: Sun., April 14, 8:30 p.m., $15-$18.
The Pamlico Sound and Pete Pidgeon & Arcoda: With Hugh Manatee, Verses the Inevitable, Thu., May 2, 8:30 p.m., $12-$15.
The Revival: Ft. Cory Henry, TaRon Lockett and Isaiah Sharkey, Fri., May 10, 8:30 p.m., $25-$30.
Road to Sonic Bloom: Ft. Of the Trees, Thu., May 16, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Upstate: Sat., May 25, 9 p.m., $10-$12.

GLOBE HALL

Charley Crockett: Sat., April 20, 9 p.m., $15-$17.

GOTHIC THEATRE

The Struts: With the Glorious Sons, Fri., June 28, 7:30 p.m., $29.99.

HODI’S HALF NOTE

Devin the Dude: Sun., April 21, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
MartyParty: Fri., May 3, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
The Mother Hips: Fri., Aug. 9, 9 p.m., $13-$15.
Tom MacDonald and Nova Rockafeller: Thu., April 4, 9 p.m., $15-$20.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Cayucas: Wed., May 1, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
The Giraffes: Fri., April 26, Sat., April 27, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Moods: Sun., April 7, 9 p.m., $12-$20.
Pile: Tue., June 18, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
ROZU (Tour Kick Off): Thu., April 25, 8 p.m., $10-$14.
Valley Queen: Sun., March 31, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

LOST LAKE

Allman Brown: Fri., May 17, 9 p.m., $13-$17.
Foxxes (Video Release): Fri., March 15, 10 p.m., $10-$12.
The Lost Mondays: Thu., March 14, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Noble Bodies: Sun., April 14, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Ten Foot Beast: Sun., March 24, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

MARQUIS THEATER

Kalmah: Thu., April 25, 7 p.m., $20-$22.
Overslept: With False Report, Innerspace, Post/War, Thu., April 4, 7 p.m., $12-$15.

OGDEN THEATRE

The Growlers: Fri., July 19, 9 p.m.; Sat., July 20, 9 p.m., $35-$38.

ORIENTAL THEATER

The Alarm: With Modern English and Jay Aston's Gene Loves Jezebel, Fri., Aug. 9, 8 p.m., $28-$250.
The David Bromberg Quintet: With Cary Morin, Sat., Sept. 7, 8 p.m., $40-$42.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Ali Wong: Sat., May 25, 7 p.m., $39.50-$79.50.
Ana Barbara: Fri., May 31, 8 p.m., $40-$120.

PEPSI CENTER

Korn and Alice in Chains: With Underoath, Fever 333, Sun., Aug. 25, 6 p.m., $29.50-$145.
Maná: Wed., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $29.50-$249.50.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Alison Wonderland: With Ekali, Medasin, Wuki, Thu., Sept. 12, 6 p.m., $39.95-$75.
John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip: Thu., June 20, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-$99.95.
Lauren Daigle: Sun., Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m., $27.50-$87.50.
Peter Frampton: Wed., July 31, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$350.
Slightly Stoopid: With Matisyahu, Tribal Seeds, Hirie, Sat., Aug. 17, 5:30 p.m., $21.25-$85.
Turnpike Troubadours: With Pat Green, American Aquarium, Parker McCollum, Tue., June 18, 6:30 p.m., $30-$40.
The Wood Brothers: With Fruition, Steep Canyon Rangers, Thu., Sept. 5, 6:30 p.m., $45.25-$70.25.
Zedd: With Hippie Sabotage, Snakehips, Dwilly, Wed., June 19, 6 p.m., $49.95-$85.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Anavrin's Day: With Ledbetter, Rooster, Fri., July 19, 8 p.m., $15.
Hazel Miller & Friends: Sat., June 29, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Lee DeWyze: Tue., April 23, 8 p.m., $16-$50.
Louis Colaiannia: Fri., July 12, 8 p.m., $15.
Marcia Ball: Fri., July 5, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Pieces of a Dream: Sat., May 25, 7 p.m., 10 p.m., $35-$45.
Sawyer Fredericks: Sat., May 4, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Sethe - Tribute to Sade: Sat., April 27, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
StoneBeat Invasion - Beatles & Stones Tribute, Loving The Alien - David Bowie Tribute: Sat., April 6, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

SUMMIT

Dirty Rotten Rhymers: Sun., March 17, 8 p.m., $5 Limited Early Bird / $10
Frenship: With GLADES, Thu., May 23, 8 p.m., $19.50-$22.
Holocene Hills: Sat., March 23, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Sixteen Candles: An ’80s Dance Party: Thu., May 9, 7 p.m., $15-$30.
Strangelove: A Tribute to Depeche Mode: Sat., July 27, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

SWALLOW HILL

Dan Navarro: Sat., June 22, 8 p.m., $17-$19.
El Javi Trio: Sat., March 30, 8 p.m., $14-$16.
Harry Tuft and...: Thu., May 16, 7 p.m., $10.
Jon Cleary: Sat., July 27, 8 p.m., $26-$28.
Rocky Mountain Harp Blowdown: Featuring Johnny Sansone, Sat., April 20, 8 p.m., $21/$23.


Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

