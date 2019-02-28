John Fogerty, Zedd and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Zedd headlines Zedd on the Rocks, with Hippie Sabotage, Snakehips and Dwilly, on Wednesday, June 19. Tickets, $49.95 to $85, go on sale Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m.

John Fogerty brings his My 50 Year Trip tour to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Thursday, June 20. Tickets, $49.95 to $99.95, go on sale Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m.

As we reported earlier this week, Denver Botanic Gardens announced the initial lineup for its Summer Concert Series, and Korn and Alice in Chains are coming to the Pepsi Center in August.