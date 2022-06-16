Juneteenth Music Festival, Marc Rebillet and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Marc Rebillet stops at the Mission Ballroom on his North American tour on Saturday, October 29. Tickets are $44.95-$179.95. Also at the Mission is Foals, which brings its Life Is Yours Tour on Monday, November 7. Tickets are $36-$75.
Post Malone comes to Ball Arena with opener Roddy Ricch on Sunday, October 30. Tickets are $39.50-$229.50.
Here are all the new Denver concert announcements:
BALL ARENA
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Post Malone: Twelve Carat Tour: With Roddy Ricch, Sun., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $39.50-$229.50
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Brothers of Brass: With Boraham Lee & Chris Karns and The Parrisian Troupe, Fri., July 8, 8 p.m., $19.50
Warren Zeiders: Tue., July 12, 8 p.m., $25
Native Daughters: With Lost Relics and Nightwraith, Fri., July 22, 8 p.m., $20
Upon a Burning Body: With Signs of The Swarm, Vulvodynia and Decayer, Sun., Aug. 28, 6:30 p.m., $22.50
Manila Killa - Dusk Tour: Fri., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $27.50
Nate Smith: With KINFOLK, Tue., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $25
The Calling: Thu., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $22.50
Chloe Moriondo: With Dreamer Isioma, Tue., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $22-$57
SPELLLING: Sun., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $17
KBong & Johnny Cosmic - Making Friends Tour: With Dubbest and Brendan Clemente, Sat., Oct. 29, 8 p.m., $22
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Joji - Smithereens Tour: With Rei Brown and SavageRealm, Sat., Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m., $49.50-$75
Yung Gravy & bbno$: Baby Gravy, The Tour: Tue., Nov. 29, 7 p.m., $39.50-$59.50
GLOBE HALL
Lunar Vacation: With Future Crib and The Slaps, Sat., June 18, 9 p.m., $15
Fi Sullivan: With Kid Astronaut, Fri., June 24, 9 p.m., $15
The Mother Hips: With Silver and Smoke and Mlady, Sat., July 2, 9 p.m., $25.99
Greer: With Disq and The Static Channel, Mon., July 4, 8 p.m., $25
Frankie and the Witch Fingers: With The Sickly Hecks, Sat., July 9, 9 p.m., $15
Lime Cordiale: With Tommy Newport, Fri., July 15, 9 p.m., $25.99
S. Carey: With Courtney Hartman, Mon., July 25, 8 p.m.
Riddy Arman: Fri., July 29, 9 p.m., $15
GOTHIC THEATRE
She Wants Revenge: Sun., Aug. 21, 8 p.m., $25
The Get Up Kids: With Sparta, Sun., Sept. 4, 8 p.m., $25
Bicep: Sun., Sept. 18, 8 p.m., $29.95-$40
Sammy Rae & the Friends: Wed., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $32.50
Penny and Sparrow: Sun., Nov. 20, 8 p.m., $20
HERMAN'S HIDEAWAY
Halfway There (Bon Jovi): With Mr. Hyde and Danny Masters Band, Fri., July 22, 7 p.m.
HI-DIVE
The Pine Hill Haints: With Glueman and George Cessna (Solo), Thu., July 7, 9 p.m., $10-$12
Lawsuit Models (Album Release): With Record Thieves, Bad Year and Over Time, Fri., July 8, 9 p.m., $10-$12
Love Gang: With Nativity in Black, Future Days and Nightfishing., Sat., July 9, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Chris Acker & the Growing Boys: With Shawn Hess & the Country Skillet., Thu., July 21, 8:30 p.m., $10-$12
The KVB: With M!R!M., Thu., Aug. 18, 9 p.m., $15-$18
JUNETEENTH MUSIC FESTIVAL
Juneteenth Music Festival: With Dave East, Twista, Kayla Rae, Sammy Mayfield, Checktet, Conjunto Colores, The Gregory Goodloe Quartet, Kayla Marque, Danae Simone, DJ Musa, Milky.Wav and more!, Sat., June 18, noon; Sun., June 19, noon; free.
LARIMER LOUNGE
Kyle Moon & the Misled: With Jock Yoder, Fri., June 17, 5 p.m., $12
girlfriends: With VYNYL and contest winner, Sun., June 19, 8 p.m., $16.50
Higher Love: Seven Lions merch pop-up: Wed., June 22, 1 p.m., free
Higher Love: Red Rocks Pre-Party: With Gem & Tauri, Casmalia, T4BZ and Sonrizas, Wed., June 22, 8 p.m., $22
Diane Coffee: With Los Toms, Tue., June 28, 8 p.m., $16
Open House: With BWRZ, STRM and Ski Patrol, Mon., July 4, 4 p.m., free
Drumatrix: With Nick Summers and Speltweird, Sat., July 9, 3 p.m., $12
Skeleton: Sun., July 10, 8 p.m., $16
Coastless Creatives Presents: Solstice: With Chandra Desantis, Dog Tags, Rocky Burning and Faceless Ones, Thu., July 21, 8 p.m., $20
Lizzy McAlpine: With Carol Ades, Wed., July 27, 8 p.m.; Thu., July 28, 8 p.m.
Florist: With Marc Merza, Fri., Aug. 5, 5 p.m., $15
LEVITT PAVILION
Reckless Kelly: With The Barlow, Fri., July 22, 7 p.m., free
LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Adiel Mitchell: With Jaiel and Cadabloo, Sat., June 18, 9 p.m., $12
Punx Unite Pre-Party: With The Wheelz, Mystery Girl, Fast Eddy and Rat Boyz, Thu., June 30, 8 p.m., $15
Lexi Cline: With Abby Brown and DJ Die Hawtie, Fri., July 1, 8 p.m., $15
The Mañanas (Album Release Party): With Pink Lady Monster, Fri., July 8, 9 p.m., $15
Little Hurricane: With Many Mountains, Sat., July 9, 9 p.m., $20
SPELLS: With Church Fire and Meek, Wed., July 20, 7 p.m., $15
MARQUIS THEATER
Exmortus: With Hatriot, Sun., July 10, 7 p.m., $16
Little Jesus & Divino Niño: Tue., Oct. 11, 7 p.m., $20
Oso Oso: With M.A.G.S., Tue., Oct. 18, 7 p.m., $19.99
Origami Angel: With Pool Kids and Insignificant Other, Tue., Oct. 25, 6:30 p.m., $18
MISSION BALLROOM
Zeds Dead: Deadrocks Hangover: With Ternion Sound, Mon., July 4, 8 p.m., $49.50-$89
Black Star: With Dead Prez and Pharoahe Monch w/ th1rt3en, Thu., July 28, 8 p.m., $49.50-$99.50
Lukas Nelson & POTR: Fri., Aug. 5, 8 p.m., $29.95-$75
Whethan - The Midnight Fantasy Tour: With Wavedash and JSTJR, Fri., Sept. 9, 9 p.m., $30.75-$69
Giveon - Give or Take Tour 2022: With Jenevieve and Rimon, Sun., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $35.50-$99.50
Bauhaus: With Vinsantos, Thu., Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $87.50-$160
Marc Rebillet - North America Tour: Sat., Oct. 29, 9 p.m., $44.95-$179.95
Foals - Life Is Yours Tour: Mon., Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m., $36-$75
The Smile: Sat., Dec. 10, 8 p.m., $75-$109.50
OGDEN THEATRE
Ty Segall and Freedom Band: With William Tyler, Sun., July 3, 8 p.m., $35-$60
Animal Collective: Tue., July 19, 8 p.m., $36.75-$41
Amyl and The Sniffers: Sat., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $28.50
Jukebox the Ghost: HalloQueen 2022: Sat., Oct. 22, 9 p.m., $35
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Oh He Dead: Wed., Sept. 14, 9 p.m., $15-$28
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
The Colorado Sound Presents: Todd Snider: With Nicki Bluhm, Thu., Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $32.50-$42.50
Black Violin: Thu., March 16, 8 p.m., $29.50-$59.50
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Young the Giant - American Bollywood Tour: With Phantogram, Wed., Oct. 12, 6:30 p.m., $55.95-$89.50
$UICIDEBOY$: With Ski Mask the Slump God, $NOT, Knocked Loose and DJ Scheme, Mon., Oct. 31, 7 p.m.; Tue., Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m., $66.60-$119.50
SKYLARK LOUNGE
Indie 102.3FM presents: A Showcase of Denver Women Songwriters: With Lillian, Lonely Choir, Allison Lorenzen and Claire Heywood, Fri., June 24, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Calamity: With Joe Sampson and Porlolo, Sat., June 25, 9 p.m., $12
Savant Tarde: With Antibroth and The New Creep, Thu., June 30, 9 p.m., $10
SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
Mike Dawes: Tue., July 12, 8 p.m., $24
Sophie B. Hawkins: Thu., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $40-$49
SUMMIT
King Lil G: Sat., Aug. 13, 7 p.m., $25
