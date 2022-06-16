Support Us

Juneteenth Music Festival, Marc Rebillet and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

June 16, 2022 5:30AM

Marc Rebillet stops at Mission Ballroom on his North American tour on Saturday, October 19.
Marc Rebillet stops at Mission Ballroom on his North American tour on Saturday, October 19. Marc Rebillet Facebook
The Juneteenth Music Festival happens Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19, on Welton Street between 24th and 29th streets, with a stellar, diverse lineup of local acts. And it's free!

Marc Rebillet stops at the Mission Ballroom on his North American tour on Saturday, October 29. Tickets are $44.95-$179.95. Also at the Mission is Foals, which brings its Life Is Yours Tour on Monday, November 7. Tickets are $36-$75.

Post Malone comes to Ball Arena with opener Roddy Ricch on Sunday, October 30. Tickets are $39.50-$229.50.

Here are all the new Denver concert announcements:


NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

BALL ARENA
Post Malone: Twelve Carat Tour: With Roddy Ricch, Sun., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $39.50-$229.50

BLUEBIRD THEATER
Brothers of Brass: With Boraham Lee & Chris Karns and The Parrisian Troupe, Fri., July 8, 8 p.m., $19.50
Warren Zeiders: Tue., July 12, 8 p.m., $25
Native Daughters: With Lost Relics and Nightwraith, Fri., July 22, 8 p.m., $20
Upon a Burning Body: With Signs of The Swarm, Vulvodynia and Decayer, Sun., Aug. 28, 6:30 p.m., $22.50
Manila Killa - Dusk Tour: Fri., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $27.50
Nate Smith: With KINFOLK, Tue., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $25
The Calling: Thu., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $22.50
Chloe Moriondo: With Dreamer Isioma, Tue., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $22-$57
SPELLLING: Sun., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $17
KBong & Johnny Cosmic - Making Friends Tour: With Dubbest and Brendan Clemente, Sat., Oct. 29, 8 p.m., $22

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Joji - Smithereens Tour: With Rei Brown and SavageRealm, Sat., Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m., $49.50-$75
Yung Gravy & bbno$: Baby Gravy, The Tour: Tue., Nov. 29, 7 p.m., $39.50-$59.50

GLOBE HALL
Lunar Vacation: With Future Crib and The Slaps, Sat., June 18, 9 p.m., $15
Fi Sullivan: With Kid Astronaut, Fri., June 24, 9 p.m., $15
The Mother Hips: With Silver and Smoke and Mlady, Sat., July 2, 9 p.m., $25.99
Greer: With Disq and The Static Channel, Mon., July 4, 8 p.m., $25
Frankie and the Witch Fingers: With The Sickly Hecks, Sat., July 9, 9 p.m., $15
Lime Cordiale: With Tommy Newport, Fri., July 15, 9 p.m., $25.99
S. Carey: With Courtney Hartman, Mon., July 25, 8 p.m.
Riddy Arman: Fri., July 29, 9 p.m., $15

GOTHIC THEATRE
She Wants Revenge: Sun., Aug. 21, 8 p.m., $25
The Get Up Kids: With Sparta, Sun., Sept. 4, 8 p.m., $25
Bicep: Sun., Sept. 18, 8 p.m., $29.95-$40
Sammy Rae & the Friends: Wed., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $32.50
Penny and Sparrow: Sun., Nov. 20, 8 p.m., $20

HERMAN'S HIDEAWAY
Halfway There (Bon Jovi): With Mr. Hyde and Danny Masters Band, Fri., July 22, 7 p.m.

HI-DIVE
The Pine Hill Haints: With Glueman and George Cessna (Solo), Thu., July 7, 9 p.m., $10-$12
Lawsuit Models (Album Release): With Record Thieves, Bad Year and Over Time, Fri., July 8, 9 p.m., $10-$12
Love Gang: With Nativity in Black, Future Days and Nightfishing., Sat., July 9, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Chris Acker & the Growing Boys: With Shawn Hess & the Country Skillet., Thu., July 21, 8:30 p.m., $10-$12
The KVB: With M!R!M., Thu., Aug. 18, 9 p.m., $15-$18

JUNETEENTH MUSIC FESTIVAL
Juneteenth Music Festival: With Dave East, Twista, Kayla Rae, Sammy Mayfield, Checktet, Conjunto Colores, The Gregory Goodloe Quartet, Kayla Marque, Danae Simone, DJ Musa, Milky.Wav and more!, Sat., June 18, noon; Sun., June 19, noon; free.

LARIMER LOUNGE
Kyle Moon & the Misled: With Jock Yoder, Fri., June 17, 5 p.m., $12
girlfriends: With VYNYL and contest winner, Sun., June 19, 8 p.m., $16.50
Higher Love: Seven Lions merch pop-up: Wed., June 22, 1 p.m., free
Higher Love: Red Rocks Pre-Party: With Gem & Tauri, Casmalia, T4BZ and Sonrizas, Wed., June 22, 8 p.m., $22
Diane Coffee: With Los Toms, Tue., June 28, 8 p.m., $16
Open House: With BWRZ, STRM and Ski Patrol, Mon., July 4, 4 p.m., free
Drumatrix: With Nick Summers and Speltweird, Sat., July 9, 3 p.m., $12
Skeleton: Sun., July 10, 8 p.m., $16
Coastless Creatives Presents: Solstice: With Chandra Desantis, Dog Tags, Rocky Burning and Faceless Ones, Thu., July 21, 8 p.m., $20
Lizzy McAlpine: With Carol Ades, Wed., July 27, 8 p.m.; Thu., July 28, 8 p.m.
Florist: With Marc Merza, Fri., Aug. 5, 5 p.m., $15

LEVITT PAVILION
Reckless Kelly: With The Barlow, Fri., July 22, 7 p.m., free

LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Adiel Mitchell: With Jaiel and Cadabloo, Sat., June 18, 9 p.m., $12
Punx Unite Pre-Party: With The Wheelz, Mystery Girl, Fast Eddy and Rat Boyz, Thu., June 30, 8 p.m., $15
Lexi Cline: With Abby Brown and DJ Die Hawtie, Fri., July 1, 8 p.m., $15
The Mañanas (Album Release Party): With Pink Lady Monster, Fri., July 8, 9 p.m., $15
Little Hurricane: With Many Mountains, Sat., July 9, 9 p.m., $20
SPELLS: With Church Fire and Meek, Wed., July 20, 7 p.m., $15

MARQUIS THEATER
Exmortus: With Hatriot, Sun., July 10, 7 p.m., $16
Little Jesus & Divino Niño: Tue., Oct. 11, 7 p.m., $20
Oso Oso: With M.A.G.S., Tue., Oct. 18, 7 p.m., $19.99
Origami Angel: With Pool Kids and Insignificant Other, Tue., Oct. 25, 6:30 p.m., $18

MISSION BALLROOM
Zeds Dead: Deadrocks Hangover: With Ternion Sound, Mon., July 4, 8 p.m., $49.50-$89
Black Star: With Dead Prez and Pharoahe Monch w/ th1rt3en, Thu., July 28, 8 p.m., $49.50-$99.50
Lukas Nelson & POTR: Fri., Aug. 5, 8 p.m., $29.95-$75
Whethan - The Midnight Fantasy Tour: With Wavedash and JSTJR, Fri., Sept. 9, 9 p.m., $30.75-$69
Giveon - Give or Take Tour 2022: With Jenevieve and Rimon, Sun., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $35.50-$99.50
Bauhaus: With Vinsantos, Thu., Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $87.50-$160
Marc Rebillet - North America Tour: Sat., Oct. 29, 9 p.m., $44.95-$179.95
Foals - Life Is Yours Tour: Mon., Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m., $36-$75
The Smile: Sat., Dec. 10, 8 p.m., $75-$109.50

OGDEN THEATRE
Ty Segall and Freedom Band: With William Tyler, Sun., July 3, 8 p.m., $35-$60
Animal Collective: Tue., July 19, 8 p.m., $36.75-$41
Amyl and The Sniffers: Sat., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $28.50
Jukebox the Ghost: HalloQueen 2022: Sat., Oct. 22, 9 p.m., $35

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Oh He Dead: Wed., Sept. 14, 9 p.m., $15-$28

PARAMOUNT THEATRE
The Colorado Sound Presents: Todd Snider: With Nicki Bluhm, Thu., Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $32.50-$42.50
Black Violin: Thu., March 16, 8 p.m., $29.50-$59.50

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Young the Giant - American Bollywood Tour: With Phantogram, Wed., Oct. 12, 6:30 p.m., $55.95-$89.50
$UICIDEBOY$: With Ski Mask the Slump God, $NOT, Knocked Loose and DJ Scheme, Mon., Oct. 31, 7 p.m.; Tue., Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m., $66.60-$119.50

SKYLARK LOUNGE
Indie 102.3FM presents: A Showcase of Denver Women Songwriters: With Lillian, Lonely Choir, Allison Lorenzen and Claire Heywood, Fri., June 24, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Calamity: With Joe Sampson and Porlolo, Sat., June 25, 9 p.m., $12
Savant Tarde: With Antibroth and The New Creep, Thu., June 30, 9 p.m., $10

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
Mike Dawes: Tue., July 12, 8 p.m., $24
Sophie B. Hawkins: Thu., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $40-$49

SUMMIT
King Lil G: Sat., Aug. 13, 7 p.m., $25

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
