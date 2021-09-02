Support Us

Kacey Musgraves, Playboi Carti and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

September 2, 2021 5:55AM

Kacey Musgraves headlines Ball Arena in February.
Kacey Musgraves headlines Ball Arena in February.
Kacey Musgraves brings her limited fifteen-city Star-Crossed: Unveiled tour to Ball Arena on Wednesday, February 16. Tickets, $39.50 to $149.50, go on sale to the general public on Thursday, September 9, at 10 a.m.; American Express card members can purchase tickets before the public sale, from 10 a.m. Thursday, September 2, through Wednesday, September 8.

Rapper Playboi Carti headlines Red Rocks on Friday, November 19, as part of the Narcissist tour, his first headlining trek in three years. Tickets, $49.50 to $99.50, go on sale Thursday, September 2, at 10 a.m.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra's Christmas Eve and Other Stories tour stops at Ball Arena for two shows on Saturday, November 20. Tickets, $49.50 to $89.50, go on sale Friday, September 17, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Gasoline Lollipops: Fri., Nov. 26, 8 p.m., $22.
The Lil Smokies: Thu., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $25.

BALL ARENA

Kacey Musgraves: With King Princess and MUNA, Wed., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $39.50-$149.50.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Sat., Nov. 20, 3 & 8 p.m., $49.50-$89.50.

BOULDER THEATER

Tchami: Thu., Oct. 28, 9 p.m., $35-$39.50.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Bumpin' Uglies and Tropidelic: Sat., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $17.
JPEGMAFIA: Sun., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $25-$59.60.
Marten Horger: Sat., Oct. 2, 8 p.m., $20.

FOX THEATRE

MADDS: Thu., Sept. 9, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

GLOBE HALL

Sunday BBQ Series: With Brother Saturn, Abandons, Rumble Young Man Rumble, Sun., Sept. 12, 4 p.m., $12.
Sunday BBQ Series: With Orca, The Francisco Escape + Riding Carpets, Sun., Sept. 19, 4 p.m., $13.
Sunday BBQ Series: With Part Time Ghost, Muck Luck, Rabbit Fighter, Great Lumbering Beast, Sun., Sept. 26, 4 p.m., $12.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Palace: Mon., May 16, 8 p.m., $22-$25.
Wildermiss: Fri., Dec. 10, 8 p.m., $20-$22.

HQ

Dog Party: With Tammy Shine (Dressy Bessy), Tue., Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m., $10-$60.
The Final Sound: With eHpH and Weathered Statues, Fri., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
Unwritten Law (unplugged): With Sputnik Slovenia and All Waffle Trick (acoustic), Thu., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $15-$100.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Retrofette: Fri., Nov. 19, 9 p.m., $15.

LOST LAKE

Kacy Hill: Thu., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $17.50.
Kingdom Collapse: Sun., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $13.
Michigander: with South of France, Tue., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $15.
Morsel: With Yepok, Sat., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $15.
Spirit Bear and Giant Walking Robots: Fri., Oct. 22, 9 p.m., $15.

MARQUIS THEATER

Colorscapes: Fri., Dec. 3, 9 p.m., $20.
Dropout Kings: Wed., Oct. 13, 7 p.m., $15.
Remo Drive: Wed., Nov. 3, 7 p.m., $18.

OGDEN THEATRE

Bass Inferno: Haunted Hell: Ft. Hi I’m Ghost, Bandlez, OG Nixin, Al Ross b2b Codd Dubz, El Chop Oh b2b Concentrates b2b Morf, Thu., Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m., $16.66-$59.50.

ORIENTAL THEATER

Love Stallion: With Van Cruelen and Fire & Ice, Fri., Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m., $15-$100.
The Meteors: Wed., Jan. 5, 8 p.m., $20-$150.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Playboi Carti: Fri., Nov. 19, 6:30 p.m., $49.50-$99.50.

SUMMIT

42 Dugg: Fri., Oct. 8, 7 p.m., $30.
Avoid: Thu., Sept. 30, 7 p.m., $12.
Noisia: Sat., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $19.50.
Spider Gang: Tue., Oct. 26, 6 p.m., $25.

