Kesha, King Crimson and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Kesha stops at the Mission Ballroom on Sunday, August 15, as part of her Kesha Live Tour, with Betty Who opening. Tickets, $62.50 to $149.50, go on sale Thursday, June 10, at 10 a.m.

King Crimson headlines Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Monday, August 2, with the California Guitar Trio opening. Tickets, $49.95 to $160, go on sale Friday, June 11, at 10 a.m.

Dreamville on the Rocks, which features J.I.D, Ari Lennox, EarthGang, Bas, Cozz, Lute and Omen, will be at Red Rocks on Saturday, October 23. Tickets, $49.95 to $129.95, go on sale Friday, June 11, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATER

Big Something: With Kick the Cat, Wed., July 14, 8 p.m.

Dispatch: Mon., Oct. 18, 8 p.m.; Tue., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $55-$60.

Flamingosis: Thu., Sept. 30, 8 p.m.

Lost Dog Street Band: Wed., Sept. 8, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

Saint Motel: Sat., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $29.50-$32.

BELLCO THEATRE

Hasan Minhaj: Sat., Nov. 20, 7 p.m., $45-$95.

BLACK SHEEP

070 Shake: Tue., Oct. 5, 7 p.m.

The Backseat Lovers: Sat., Nov. 6, 8 p.m.

The Elovaters: With Artikal Sound System, Thu., Aug. 5, 7 p.m.

Jenny Don't and the Spurs: Sun., July 25, 7 p.m.

Kendall Street Company: Wed., Oct. 13, 7 p.m.

Patrick Sweany: Fri., July 30, 7 p.m.

Tovenaar: With Upon a Fields Whisper, Clarion Void, Kalakuta, Fri., July 2, 7 p.m.,

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Lost Dog Street Band: Fri., Sept. 10, 9 p.m., $22.

BOULDER THEATER

Billy Prine & Prine Time Band: Songs of John Prine: Thu., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., $39.50-$59.50.

Dispatch: Thu., Oct. 21, 8 p.m.; Fri., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $55-$60.

Dr. Dog: Sun., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $27.50-$30.

Flamingosis: Fri., Oct. 1, 9 p.m., $18-$20.

Lindsey Buckingham: Mon., Dec. 20, 8 p.m., $55-$90.

Saint Motel: Fri., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $26-$28.

Spoon: With Nicole Atkins, Tue., Sept. 7, 8 p.m., $35-$39.50.

Taylor Tomlinson: Fri., Dec. 10, 7 p.m., $39.75-$49.75.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Big Something: With Kick the Cat, Thu., July 15, 8 p.m., $22.

The Elovaters and Kash'd Out: With Bikini Trill, Cydeways and more, Fri., Aug. 6, 9 p.m.,

Grieves: Fri., Sept. 17, 9 p.m.

Katastro: Fri., July 30, 9 p.m.

RMR: Thu., Aug. 5, 8 p.m.

CHAUTAUQUA AUDITORIUM

Mat Kearney: Mon., Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m., $32-$50.

Toad the Wet Sprocket: Tue., Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m., $45-$63.

FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE

King Crimson: With California Guitar Trio, Mon., Aug. 2, 7 p.m., $49.95-$160.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Counting Crows: Tue., Aug. 24, 6 p.m., $59.75-$99.75.

Lotus: Sun., Oct. 31, 7 p.m., $34.75-$69.75.

FOX THEATRE

Elder Island: With Clavvs, Thu., Nov. 18, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

Lukas Nelson & the Promise of the Real: Wed., June 16, 8 p.m., $32.50-$35.

Memba: With Fabian Mazur, Sat., Feb. 26, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong: Fri., Nov. 12, 8 p.m., $65.

The Record Company: With JJ Wilde, Sat., Nov. 13, 8 p.m., $30-$32.50.

GLOBE HALL

Aaron Lee Tasjan: Wed., June 23, 8 p.m., $17-$20.

BadCameo and the Skinny: Sun., June 20, 8 p.m., $12.

Christian Lopez: Sun., June 27, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

Jason Boland & the Stragglers: Fri., July 30, 9 p.m., $25-$28.

Michigan Rattlers: Tue., July 27, 8 p.m., $18-$20.

GOTHIC THEATRE



Anti-Flag: Tue., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

Bayside: With Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights, the Bombpops, Tue., Oct. 5, 7 p.m., $28.50-$34.

Gogol Bordello: Wed., Sept. 8, 8 p.m., $36.50-$40.

Gus Dapperton: With Spill Tab, Sat., Nov. 6, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

Here Come the Mummies: Thu., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

Molchat Doma: Fri., May 20, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

Olivia O'Brien: With UPSAHL, drumaq, Tue., Nov. 23, 7:30 p.m., $23.75-$25.

The Record Company: Sun., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $25-$29.

Todrick Hall: Mon., March 21, 8 p.m., $32.50-$65.

LARIMER LOUNGE

The Patient Zeros: With the Mssng, Dead Pay Rent, Elk Magic, Thu., Aug. 5, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

Pedro Meyer: Sat., July 17, 3 p.m., $12-$16.

LEVITT PAVILION DENVER

All Day I Dream: With Lee Burridge, Sun., Aug. 15, noon, $25-$40.

Anders Osborne: Sun., Sept. 19, 6 p.m.

Chali 2na: With the Reminders, Sat., July 17, 7 p.m.

Moenia: Sun., Aug. 22, 5 p.m.

Ozomatli: Fri., July 30, 7 p.m.

LOST LAKE

Zagriculture and Matt Weiman: Fri., July 2, 9 p.m., $15-$60.

MARQUIS THEATER

Lewis Del Mar: Tue., Sept. 21, 7 p.m., $20.

Miyavi: Thu., Oct. 14, 7 p.m., $25.

Soulfly: With Niviane, Sat., Aug. 21, 7 p.m., $20.

Sub Urban and Bella Poarch: Tue., Sept. 14, 6 p.m., $29.

Tiny Moving Parts: Sat., Nov. 20, 7 p.m., $20.

MISSION BALLROOM

Brockhampton: With HVN, Paris Texas, Jean Dawson, Tue., March 1, 7:30 p.m., $44.50-$85.

The Front Bottoms: Mon., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $29.50-$85.

Kesha: With Betty Who, Sun., Aug. 15, 8 p.m., $62.50-$149.50.

Kevin Gates: With DDF and GANG51EJUNE, Sat., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $49.50-$89.95.

Koe Wetzel: Thu., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $37.50-$100.

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong: With the Magic Beans, Sat., Nov. 13, 8 p.m., $32.50-$50.

Polo & Pan: Thu., Feb. 10, 8:30 p.m., $36.75-$79.

Widespread Panic: Tunes for Tots benefit, Thu., June 24, 7 p.m., $200-$400.

OGDEN THEATRE

070 Shake: Thu., Oct. 7, 8 p.m., $25-$49.95.

24kGoldn: With Bankrol Hayden, Fri., Dec. 3, 8 p.m., $29.50-$59.95.

Dr. Dog: Sun., Oct. 24, 8 p.m., $30.75-$75.

Flamingosis: Sat., Oct. 2, 9 p.m., $20-$75.

Johnnyswim: With Katelyn Tarver, Mon., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $32-$35.

Misterwives: With Frances Forever, Wed., Dec. 1, 8 p.m., $29.

Riot Ten: Thu., Sept. 30, 8 p.m.; Fri., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $30-$75.

Surfaces: With Verzache, Public Library Commute, Fri., Sept. 10, 7 p.m., $25.75-$30.

Toadies and Reverend Horton Heat: With Frankie & the Witch Fingers, Sun., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $30-$35.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE



Bert Kreischer: With Normand and Dave Williamson., Wed., Sept. 8, 8 p.m., $40-$125.

Bonobo (DJ set): With TOKiMONSTA, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (DJ set), Jacques Greene (DJ set), Waajeed, Wed., July 21, 6 p.m., $45-$69.

Dreamville on the Rocks: Ft. J.I.D, Ari Lennox, EarthGang, Bas, Cozz, Lute & Omen, Sat., Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m., $49.95-$129.95.

Not Our First Goat Rodeo: Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer and Chris Thile: With Aoife O'Donovan, Mon., Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$175.

SCUPTURE PARK

Punk in Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival: With NOFX, Less Than Jake, Sick of it All, Get Dead, Potato Pirates and more, Sat., July 17, noon, $45-$99.

Steve Aoki: With Brondo, Sun., July 11, 5 p.m., $29.99-$35.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Crystal Bowersox: Thu., June 24, 8 p.m., $20.

Emily Scott Robinson: Wed., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $15-$20.

SUMMIT

Atreyu: Tue., Dec. 7, 5 p.m., $29.50.

Avatar: Sat., Oct. 2, 7 p.m., $29.

Glassjaw: Tue., March 8, 7 p.m., $45.

Mau y Ricky and Piso 21: Thu., Oct. 14, 7 p.m., $49.50.

PVRIS: Tue., Aug. 24, 7 p.m., $29.

Theory of a Deadman: Fri., Dec. 10, 7 p.m., $32.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.