King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Coming Back to Red Rocks!

The band will play three shows in two days at the esteemed venue.
November 7, 2023
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard will play Red Rocks on September 7 and 8 next year.
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard will play Red Rocks on September 7 and 8 next year.
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard just announced that its highly anticipated return to Red Rocks next year will happen on Sunday, September 7, and Monday, September 8. The Australian psychedelic-rock band will play two concerts on Monday, with the first starting at 1:30 p.m. and the next at 8 p.m.
click to enlarge a view of an audience at Red Rocks amphitheatre
The band will play a daytime set at Red Rocks.
Maclay Heriot
King Gizzard has made history at Red Rocks with marathon sets during two-day runs, playing as many songs as possible from the band's 25 studio albums. And some notable musicians were taking it all in with the audience this past year, including Trey Anastasio of Phish and the members of Goose. Since forming in 2010, King Gizzard has compiled a ridiculously prolific discography, which includes sixteen live albums, three compilation albums and one remix album.

Tickets ($56-$101) for the Red Rocks run go on sale Friday, November 10, at 10 a.m. via AXS.  Find more concerts in Denver in our concert calendar.
