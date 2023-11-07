King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Coming Back to Red Rocks!

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard just announced that its highly anticipated return to Red Rocks next year will happen on Sunday, September 7, and Monday, September 8. The Australian psychedelic-rock band will play two concerts on Monday, with the first starting at 1:30 p.m. and the next at 8 p.m.
Trey Anastasio of Phish and the members of Goose. Since forming in 2010, King Gizzard has compiled a ridiculously prolific discography, which includes sixteen live albums, three compilation albums and one remix album.
Tickets ($56-$101) for the Red Rocks run go on sale Friday, November 10, at 10 a.m. via AXS. Find more concerts in Denver in our concert calendar.