LCD Soundsystem, Lord Huron and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

LCD Soundsystem turns up the volume at Red Rocks for two nights on Monday, May 29, and Tuesday, May 30. Lord Huron takes over the famed amphitheater for two more nights on Wednesday, May 31, and Thursday, June 1.
Kiltro hosts an album-release show at the Mercury Cafe on Thursday, June 1, while Black Belt Eagle Scout plays a sold-out rescheduled show at Lost Lake Lounge on Friday, June 2.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
LCD Soundsystem
Monday, May 29, and Tuesday, May 30, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$75-$139.50
James Murphy has been making music under the moniker LCD Soundsystem since 2002, when he and his group first played their infectious dance-punk tunes at a Brooklyn holiday party and decided to call themselves Liquid Christmas Display Soundsystem. Since then, the group has released four fantastic studio albums and played numerous festivals all over the world (when they're not on another mysterious hiatus). British pop and hip-hop icon M.I.A. and Canadian electroclash musician Peaches provide support.
Ondara: The Rebirth Tour
Tuesday, May 30, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$25-$27
Kenyan singer-songwriter J.S. Ondara has followed in his musical heroes' footsteps by writing soulful folk tunes that tell meaningful stories. His third and latest album, The Spanish Villager, is an extension of a short story and graphic novel that explores themes related to his quest in becoming a new kind of American folk artist.
Lord Huron
Wednesday, May 31, and Thursday, June 1, 7:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$45-$89.50
The country-Western-inspired indie folk-rock group Lord Huron is the brainchild of Ben Schneider, who originally started the band as a solo performer. Now the outfit has formed into a formidable gang of pickers and players that help make it a real force to be reckoned with. Songstress Allie Crow Buckley opens both nights.
Kiltro (Underbelly Album-Release Show)
Thursday, June 1, 8 p.m.
Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street
Free
Denver breakout band Kiltro skillfully blends Chilean folk music with modern prog rock to create a sound that has quickly propelled this group to great heights. Fellow local singer-songwriter Nina de Freitas provides support.
Black Belt Eagle Scout
Friday, June 2, 9 p.m.
Lost Lake Lounge, 3602 East Colfax Avenue
$15
Katherine Paul's folk-rock tunes are inspired by the Indigenous music she grew up with in the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, as well as classic grunge rock from the Pacific Northwest. She's now touring in support of her latest album, The Land, The Water, The Sky. Austin-based folk-singer Claire Glass helps open the show.
Los Shadows
Saturday, June 3, 9 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$15-$18
This surfadelic group of San Diego dudes creates wavy tunes that will make you shimmy and shake all over the dance floor. Denver cumbia-delic group Ritmo Cascabel and local Latin surf rockers Los Narwhals provide support.
City Park Jazz
Sunday, June 4, 6 p.m.
City Park Pavilion, 1700 York Street
Free
Denver's free outdoor concert series City Park Jazz kicks off the first of ten consecutive Sunday shows this week. Bring your picnic supplies and show up early so you can get a good spot to catch the soulful stylings of Sarah Mount and the Rushmores.
