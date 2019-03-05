Jam in Splendor at Leftover Salmon's Boogie at the Broadmoor

Jam-band fans with a lust for luxury: Leftover Salmon has created a weekend just for you.



The jam-grass band, which is celebrating its thirtieth anniversary and the release of the book Leftover Salmon: Thirty Years of Festival!, has announced the final lineup for Boogie at the Broadmoor, billed as an all-ages "first-class, three-day, five-star concert experience that is like no other, filled with live music, dancing, dining and activities of all kinds."

The lineup includes a who's who of bluegrass and jam bands: Leftover Salmon, Sam Bush, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Bluegrass Generals (with Chris Pandolfi, Andy Hall, Sam Bush, Dave Bruzza and Greg Garrison), Zach Deputy, Southern Avenue, the Sweet Lillies, Tenth Mountain Division, Pixie & the Partygrass Boys, DeadPhish Orchestra, Erik Deutsch's Falling Flowers, Woodshed Red, Sockeye, Tejon Street Corner Thieves, the High Country Horns (with Skerik, Jennifer Hartswick and Natalie Cressman), and Sally Van Meter.

The festival will take place March 22 to 24 at the Broadmoor Hotel, and each day will have a theme: Funky Threads Friday, a Formal Masquerade Ball on Saturday, and Sunday Funday Jam in Your Jammies.