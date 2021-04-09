The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue continues its four-night run, playing two shows per night at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, while Railbenders frontman Jim Dalton and Big Head Todd and the Monsters multi-instrumentalist Jeremy Lawton play three nights at the Soiled Dove. Producer Manic Focus plays three nights at the Boulder Theater, as well.

Here's what's happening in and around town (and online) this weekend:

Gabriel Mervine, Greg Gisbert and Friends

Friday, April 9, 6:30 and 9 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$25

Gabriel Mervine and Greg Gisbert, two of Denver's finest jazz trumpeters, team up for two sets with pianist Dawn Clement, bassist Patrick McDevitt and drummer Harold Summey.

Hunter Stone

Friday, April 9, 7 p.m.

Online

$15-$50

Folk-blues singer-songwriter Hunter Stone streams a high-definition set from Stone Cottage Studios. Some of the proceeds go to the Colorado Healing Fund in support of the families of Boulder shooting victims.

In the Whale

Friday, April 9, 7:30 p.m.

Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Street

$20-$35

In the Whale is just two guys (Nathaniel Valdez and Eric Riley), but during their energetic live shows, it sounds like there are a dozen musicians on stage.

Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue

Friday, April 9, through Sunday, April 11, 6:45 and 9:30 p.m.

Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton Street

$125

Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue, which formed in 2005, includes members of the foremost Grateful Dead offshoot family bands, including Dark Star Orchestra. It continues its four-night run at Cervantes' throughout the weekend.

Backline's Set Break

Saturday, April 10, 12 p.m.

Online

Donations

Backline’s first-ever livestream fundraiser to support mental health in the music industry includes Alanis Morissette, Leon Bridges, Black Pumas, Sara Bareilles, Bob Weir and Wolf Bros and more.

Oh Paris

Saturday, April 10, 7 and 9 p.m.

Lost Lake, 3602 East Colfax Avenue

$30-$60

Michael Brown and Mark Worthington, who make up the pop duo Oh Paris, went to high school together in Highlands Ranch and are now based in Los Angeles.

Sub.mission 14 Year Anniversary (Agency Throwdown)

Saturday, April 10, 8 p.m.

The Black Box, 314 East 13th Avenue

$50-$200

Kll Smth, Duffrey, Kromuh, A Hundred Drums and more help celebrate the fourteenth anniversary of Sub.mission.

Igor and the Red Elvises

Sunday, April 11, 4 p.m.

Herman's Hideaway, 1578 South Broadway

$12-$110

Russian-American band Igor and the Red Elvises, an energetic live band that plays Siberian surf rock, plans a matinee set.

Jim Dalton and Jeremy Lawton

Sunday, April 11, 12 p.m.

Soiled Dove Underground

$25

Railbenders frontman Jim Dalton and Big Head Todd and the Monsters multi-instrumentalist Jeremy Lawton sold out their Friday and Saturday night shows at the Soiled Dove, but there are still tickets left for this Sunday afternoon show.

Manic Focus

Sunday, April 11, 8 p.m.

Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder

$40

Chicago-based electronic music producer Manic Focus continues a three-night stand (Friday and Saturday are sold out) at the Boulder Theater.

Vlad Girshevich Trio Honors Chick Corea and Keith Jarrett

Sundays in April, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$16

Vlad Girshevich and his trio pay homage to fellow jazz pianists Chick Corea, who died in February, and Keith Jarrett on Sundays in April.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.