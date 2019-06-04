 


New Kids on the Block will be at the Pepsi Center on Friday, June 7.
Miles Chrisinger

Denver Cops Will Hunt New Kids on the Block Bootleggers

Kyle Harris | June 4, 2019 | 3:51pm
AA

Live Nation Merchandise is on the hunt for bootleggers ripping off New Kids on the Block gear, and undercover Denver police officers are lending a hand. 

The entertainment giant filed a prophetic complaint in United States District Court on Monday against John and Jane Does — various unknown people who will presumably peddle counterfeit New Kids T-shirts, jerseys, caps and other gear outside the Pepsi Center when the group plays Denver on Friday, June 7.

Bootleggers are a common phenomenon outside massive concerts. Some fans love the chance to buy cheaper gear; others simply don't know the money doesn't go back to the bands.

The complaint, first reported on by Kirk Mitchell at the Denver Post, claims the bootleggers will sell poor-quality merch that rips off the band's trademarks and damages the reputation of NKOTB, which, according to the filing, sells high-quality, authorized merchandise inside the venue.

If Live Nation gets its way and the bootleggers are busted, they will be prohibited from manufacturing, distributing or selling New Kids on the Block merch as their civil case goes to court. Live Nation has asked the court to order the United States Marshal, local and state police and/or off-duty officers to confiscate any unauthorized trademark-infringing merchandise being distributed outside the concert and destroy it; bootleggers would also be fined and forced to pay court costs.

Jay Casillas, a spokesman for the Denver Police Department, confirmed that off-duty officers will be looking for counterfeit items being sold near the Pepsi Center Friday night — a standard practice for the department.

"We conduct operations occasionally related to counterfeit items that are sold," Casillas says. "Off-duty officers are sometimes hired by bands, artists or their representatives to look for people selling counterfeit items around venues. When officers encounter people selling counterfeit items, they will contact the person selling them and confiscate the items."

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

