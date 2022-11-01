King Gizzard, Sammy Rae, moe. and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Start the month off with some great local music on Tuesday, November 1, at the free open mic at Your Mom's House, or get down to some EDM at Black Box's Sub.mission event.
The Red Rocks season is coming to a close, so take in the venue while you can on Wednesday, November 2, with King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard. If you're not feeling a windy evening, then head to the Gothic for Sammy Rae and the Friends.
On Thursday, November 3, you won't want to miss Spafford at the Fox Theatre in Boulder.
Start your weekend off right by supporting local musicians Anonymonkey at Enigma Bazaar, or hit up the indie dance party Lipgloss at HQ on Friday, November 4.
And from Friday through Sunday, head to Boulder to catch seminal jammers moe. in a three-night run at the Fox.
Open Jam
Tuesday, November 1, 8 p.m.
Your Mom's House, 608 East 13th Avenue
Free
What's better than free music? Bring some cash to tip the local musicians who come to play at Your Mom's House, which has the best dance floor in Denver.
Sub.mission
Tuesday, November 1, 7 p.m.
Black Box, 314 East 13th Avenue
$10
Black Box has been the heart of Denver's EDM scene since it opened in 2016, but Sub.mission has been happening for far longer. The event was created in 2007 by Nicole Cacciavillano to fill a hole in the Mile High EDM scene, and was the first to bring dubstep to the city.
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
Wednesday, November 2, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$40-$75
This Australian rock band only just played Red Rocks a few weeks ago to a sold-out crowd, but if you weren't lucky enough to catch the band, then now's your chance! Psychedelic and progressive rock converge for a unique sound that has garnered the group a flock of fanatic followers over the years.
Sammy Rae and the Friends
Wednesday, November 2, 8 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$32.50
“We put a lot of stock into the live show,” Sammy Rae tells us. “It’s pretty much a show from beginning to end.” Hailing from Brooklyn, this genre-defying septet takes pride in the diversity of its music, bandmates and audience.
Spafford
Thursday, November 3, 8:30 p.m.
Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder
$25-$30
Spafford is yet another up-and-coming jam band that keeps crowds captivated by switching between funk, crunchy jams, melodic vocals and jazzy electro-pop. If you're unable to catch Spafford in Boulder, the band also plays the Aggie Theatre (204 South College Avenue, Fort Collins) on Friday, November 4, and the Ogden Theatre (935 East Colfax Avenue) on Saturday, November 5.
Anonymonkey
Friday, November 4, 7 p.m.
Enigma Bazaar, 4923 West 38th Avenue
$10
This punk trio released its debut album, Human Suit, in May. The music reflects the bass-slapping catchy chaos of bands such as Primus, and it sounds even better live.
Lipgloss
Friday, November 4, 9 p.m.
HQ, 60 South Broadway
$7
Lipgloss has been a Denver DJ dance party for more than twenty years, with founder Michael Trundle focusing more on indie music rather than Top 40 hits you'd find in other clubs. The party has been held at a number of venues, but Trundle was pleased to move back to HQ in March: It's the same building where he started the event 21 years ago.
moe.
Friday, November 4; Saturday, November 5; and Sunday, November 6, 8 p.m.
Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder
$55-$75
This five-piece has been jamming out since ’89, opening for acts including the Who and the Allman Brothers, and playing the festival circuit every year. It's an unforgettable band to see, with a sound that has solidified a massive Colorado fan base.
