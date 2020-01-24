The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Rex Orange County headlines the Fillmore Auditorium tonight, while Amber Liu is at the Gothic Theatre on Sunday. Also on tap this weekend are Eric Johnson's Classics: Present and Past tour at the Paramount Theatre and Lucero at the Mission Ballroom. Microtonal guitarist Neil Haverstick celebrates the release of his eleventh album, Radio Waves, at Swallow Hill Music, Scooter James releases his new album at Streets Denver, and The Good, the Bad & the Devine features Dave Devine playing the Spaghetti Western music of Ennio Morricone with three members of DeVotchKa over two nights at Dazzle. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:
FRIDAY, JANUARY 24
Rex Orange County
$39.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
RJD2
$20-$80, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Minnesota (also January 25)
$22-$30, 8 p.m., Summit
Colter Wall
$29.50-$32.50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater
Everyone's Dead
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Ron Pope
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
El Javi and Spinphony
$20-$22, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Casey James Prestwood
$10, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive
Dessa
$15-$30, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
SATURDAY, JANUARY 25
Lucero
$35-$150, 7 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Eric Johnson
$37.50-$40, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Goldfish
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Everyone Orchestra
$30-$35, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Radical Face
$28-$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Chadwick Stokes & the Pintos
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Neil Haverstick (album release)
$12-$14, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Midge Ure
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
The Good, The Bad, & The Devine (also January 26)
$15-$25, 6 & 9 p.m., Dazzle
Scooter James (album release)
$10, 9 p.m., Streets Denver
SUNDAY, JANUARY 26
Amber Liu
$28-$80, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Dolly Day Denver
$15-$30, 3 p.m., Oriental Theater
Keola Beamer and Henry Kapono
$32-$34, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
