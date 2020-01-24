The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Rex Orange County headlines the Fillmore Auditorium tonight, while Amber Liu is at the Gothic Theatre on Sunday. Also on tap this weekend are Eric Johnson's Classics: Present and Past tour at the Paramount Theatre and Lucero at the Mission Ballroom. Microtonal guitarist Neil Haverstick celebrates the release of his eleventh album, Radio Waves, at Swallow Hill Music, Scooter James releases his new album at Streets Denver, and The Good, the Bad & the Devine features Dave Devine playing the Spaghetti Western music of Ennio Morricone with three members of DeVotchKa over two nights at Dazzle. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:

FRIDAY, JANUARY 24

Rex Orange County

$39.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

RJD2

$20-$80, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Minnesota (also January 25)

$22-$30, 8 p.m., Summit

Colter Wall

$29.50-$32.50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater

Everyone's Dead

$22-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Ron Pope

$25-$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

El Javi and Spinphony

$20-$22, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Casey James Prestwood

$10, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive

Dessa

$15-$30, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

SATURDAY, JANUARY 25

Lucero

$35-$150, 7 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Eric Johnson

$37.50-$40, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Goldfish

$25-$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Everyone Orchestra

$30-$35, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Radical Face

$28-$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Chadwick Stokes & the Pintos

$25-$30, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Neil Haverstick (album release)

$12-$14, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Midge Ure

$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

The Good, The Bad, & The Devine (also January 26)

$15-$25, 6 & 9 p.m., Dazzle

Scooter James (album release)

$10, 9 p.m., Streets Denver

SUNDAY, JANUARY 26

Amber Liu

$28-$80, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Dolly Day Denver

$15-$30, 3 p.m., Oriental Theater

Keola Beamer and Henry Kapono

$32-$34, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

