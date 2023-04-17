Lotus, Marley Brothers and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Nikki Lane and The Nude Party, roster-mates on the New West record label, will play at the Bluebird on Monday, April 17, and Tuesday, April 18, respectively.
The Marley Brothers are keeping it irie at Red Rocks for two nights on Wednesday, April 19, and Thursday, April 20, and Goth Babe will make a stop at Mission Ballroom on Sunday, April 23, before playing Red Rocks on Tuesday, April 25.
Lotus is hosting two benefit concerts for the Morris family at the Fillmore, on Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Nikki Lane
Monday, April 17, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$26.75
This country-croonin' gal has taken the Nashville sound and made it her own. You can hear for yourself on her fourth album, which she's currently touring around. Nikki Lane is a certified Americana outlaw badass, and she knows it. L.A.-based roots-rock group Leroy From the North provides support.
The Nude Party
Tuesday, April 18, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$20-$25
Having seven bandmembers might seem like overkill for a rock group, but the Nude Party proves that notion wrong — because every one of the seven is needed to complete the band's twangy retro psych-surf sound. Experimental blues-pop artist Breanna Barbara and Denver indie garage-rockers Heated Bones help open the show.
The Marley Brothers
Wednesday, April 19, and Thursday, April 20, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$69.50-$149.50
It's a family and friends reunion at Red Rocks this week with four different Marley brothers (Ziggy, Stephen, Damian and Ky-Mani) bringing everyone together in the spirit of their father's legacy. Several other well-known reggae collaborators, such as Sean Paul and Steel Pulse, will be sharing the stage as well. What better way to celebrate everyone's favorite ganja holiday than to spend it with some of the best Rasta musicians at one of the most beautiful and powerful outdoor music venues?
Matthew Logan Vasquez
Thursday, April 20, 8 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$20
Best known for founding the indie rock group Delta Spirit, Matthew Logan Vasquez has gone on to create some of his best work as a solo artist. He combines elements of blues, electro-pop, Americana and some outlaw psych-rock to round out his distinct sound. Parker Gispert (lead singer of rock group the Whigs) opens the show with his solo project.
Ice Cube
Friday, April 21, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$59.50-$99.50
The artist O'Shea Jackson Sr. (better known as Ice Cube) has been in the game since the late ’80s, when he took over as the lead rapper for the group N.W.A., and has since become a successful actor, filmmaker and certified hip-hop legend. Fellow West coast rap act Westside Boogie opens the night.
Lotus: The Morris Family Benefit Concert
Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22, 7 p.m.
Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson Street
$50-$79.75
The jamtronica group Lotus lost one of its beloved bandmembers recently, and the rest of the group has organized a small series of benefit shows to honor the lives of percussionist Chuck Morris and his son Charley. If you're unable to make it to one of the two shows celebrating these lost loved ones at the Fillmore this week, you can tune into nugs.net to stream the performances and contribute a donation to the Morris family.
The Savage Blush (Album Release Show)
Saturday, April 22, 9 p.m.
Skylark Lounge, 140 South Broadway
$12-$15
This surfadelic Denver desert-reverb band just released its third LP, Ether Dome, last month, and will be hosting the album-release show this week. Fellow Mile High psych bands Wave Decay and Keef Duster provide support.
Goth Babe
Sunday, April 23, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$30.50-$151
When Griffin Washburn (aka Goth Babe) and his dog aren't traveling the country in their RV seeking new surf spots, he's serenading sold-out crowds with his summery dream-pop tunes. There will be a merch pop-up at theLarimer Lounge before the show on Sunday, and if you can't make it to Mission Ballroom that night, you can catch him playing at Red Rocks on Tuesday, April 25.
