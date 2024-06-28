May Be Fern Rocked Out the Westword Parking Lot for Members Concert

May Be Fern is making waves in the Denver music scene, and the band shared its addictive funk-rock with Westword members on June 27 at a concert in our parking lot.
Ahead of the show, the bandmates — Kate Fern (vocals/bass), Hannah May (vocals/keys), Madi Spillman (guitar) and Evan Jeffers (drums/vocals) — were interviewed by Culture Editor Emily Ferguson about their Best of Denver award-winning album, Okay Grandma, Your Turn, as well as their new single, "Overflow." The band is continuing to make music after a whirlwind Pride month filled with shows, which followed its "Going West" tour in May.
Other than seeing an incredible set of live music, Westword members were able to meet the bandmates and each other in this community-forward event. We're looking to host more, and you can be sure you get to an invite by becoming a Westword member and supporting local journalism.
You can see May Be Fern at Bar 404 tonight, June 28, for a Pride send-off party. In the meantime, take in the vibes from the Westword show below: