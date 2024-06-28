 May Be Fern Rocked Out at Denver Westword for Members Concert | Westword
May Be Fern Rocked Out the Westword Parking Lot for Members Concert

Westword members were treated to an intimate concert in our parking lot, where funk-rock band May Be Fern showed us what it's made of.
June 28, 2024
Denver band May Be Fern performs a concert in the parking lot of Westword
Valeria Munchmeyer
May Be Fern is making waves in the Denver music scene, and the band shared its addictive funk-rock with Westword members on June 27 at a concert in our parking lot.

Ahead of the show, the bandmates — Kate Fern (vocals/bass), Hannah May (vocals/keys), Madi Spillman (guitar) and Evan Jeffers (drums/vocals) — were interviewed by Culture Editor Emily Ferguson about their Best of Denver award-winning album, Okay Grandma, Your Turn, as well as their new single, "Overflow." The band is continuing to make music after a whirlwind Pride month filled with shows, which followed its "Going West" tour in May.

Other than seeing an incredible set of live music, Westword members were able to meet the bandmates and each other in this community-forward event. We're looking to host more, and you can be sure you get to an invite by becoming a Westword member and supporting local journalism.

You can see May Be Fern at Bar 404 tonight, June 28, for a Pride send-off party. In the meantime, take in the vibes from the Westword show below:
click to enlarge Denver band May Be Fern performs a concert in the parking lot of Westword
Kate Fern, Emily Ferguson and Hannah May ahead of the show.
Valeria Munchmeyer
click to enlarge Denver band May Be Fern performs a concert in the parking lot of Westword
The band played some new music as well as songs from its debut album.
Valeria Munchmeyer
click to enlarge audience at an outdoor concert in Denver
Members got to meet Westword staff and band members.
Valeria Munchmeyer
click to enlarge audience at an outdoor concert in Denver
Valeria Munchmeyer
click to enlarge Denver band May Be Fern performs a concert in the parking lot of Westword
Kate Fern provides vocals and funky bass licks.
Valeria Munchmeyer
click to enlarge CD
Okay Grandma, Your Turn won a Best of Denver award for Best Debut Album.
Valeria Munchmeyer
click to enlarge audience seeing a concert in the Westword parking lot in Denver
The audience was soaking it up.
Valeria Munchmeyer
click to enlarge Denver band May Be Fern performs a concert in the parking lot of Westword
Drummer Evan Jeffers.
Valeria Munchmeyer
click to enlarge Denver band May Be Fern performs a concert in the parking lot of Westword
The band had a tour through the Southwest and the West Coast in May.
Valeria Munchmeyer
click to enlarge Denver band May Be Fern performs a concert in the parking lot of Westword
The band played in front of murals that local artists created last year.
Valeria Munchmeyer
click to enlarge people smiling in a parking lot
Westword members make our journalism possible.
Valeria Munchmeyer
click to enlarge Denver band May Be Fern performs a concert in the parking lot of Westword
Guitarist Madi Spillman (left) discusses the band's recent tour.
Valeria Munchmeyer
click to enlarge Denver band May Be Fern performs a concert in the parking lot of Westword
The band formed in 2022.
Valeria Munchmeyer
click to enlarge
Valeria Munchmeyer
click to enlarge Denver band May Be Fern performs a concert in the parking lot of Westword
The band calls itself a "queer, four-piece funk-rock" group.
Valeria Munchmeyer
click to enlarge Denver band May Be Fern performs a concert in the parking lot of Westword
The band's set was energetic throughout.
Valeria Munchmeyer
click to enlarge Denver band May Be Fern performs a concert in the parking lot of Westword
Valeria Munchmeyer
click to enlarge Denver band May Be Fern performs a concert in the parking lot of Westword
Keyboardist/vocalist Hannah May is a founding member.
Valeria Munchmeyer
click to enlarge man in crossing jacket next to his bike
This is a vibe.
Valeria Munchmeyer
click to enlarge
Valeria Munchmeyer
click to enlarge
May Be Fern's merch is thrifted then screenprinted by the bandmates.
Valeria Munchmeyer
click to enlarge Denver band May Be Fern performs a concert in the parking lot of Westword
Follow May Be Fern on Instagram to find more upcoming shows.
Valeria Munchmeyer
click to enlarge four women wearing boots in front of a drum set
These boots were made for rocking.
Valeria Munchmeyer
Find more concerts in Denver on our concert calendar.
Emily Ferguson has been the music and culture editor atWestword since November 2021. In her role, Emily writes and edits profiles of local and national musicians, previews of upcoming performances and guides to the best of Denver’s entertainment scene. Her previous work experience includes contributing to the arts sections of the Wall Street Journal, The Spectator and the Free Beacon. While attending the College of Charleston, Emily was a fire performer and worked at music festivals.
Contact: Emily Ferguson
