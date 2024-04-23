 Megadeth Denver Concert at Ball Arena: Tickets and More Info | Westword
Megadeth Coming to Denver on Destroy All Enemies Tour

The tour includes Mudvayne and All That Remains.
April 23, 2024
Megadeth is coming to Denver.
Megadeth is coming to Denver. Brandon Marshall
Thrash metal was pioneered in the ’80s by bands that have now become known as "the Big Four": Metallica, Anthrax, Slayer and, of course, Megadeth.

Nearly forty years after releasing its debut album, Killing Is My Business...and Business Is Good!, Megadeth will hit the road this summer for a U.S. tour that stops in 33 cities, including Denver, where the band will play Ball Arena on Tuesday, August 6.

Megadeth's Destroy All Enemies Tour will see the iconic band joined by ’90s heavy-metal purveyors Mudvayne and metalcore mainstay All That Remains.

Megadeth frontman/founder Dave Mustaine (who was booted from Metallica before that band released its debut album), shares: "Our 'Crush the World' tour has been a tremendous experience for the four of us. We are all playing tight, and that has made it possible for me to really focus on solos and singing, we are playing more songs than ever before, and we are closer to each other, onstage AND off. I'm excited to see Mudvayne, and All That Remains. Join us as we DESTROY ALL ENEMIES.”

click to enlarge tour poster for megadeth
Megadeth will be in Denver on August 6.
LiveNation

Tickets to Megadeth

Tickets for all dates go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 26, at megadeth.com. However, if you are a member of Cyber Army/Megadeth Digital, pre-sale tickets are available from April 23 until general on-sale.

All Megadeth Tour Dates

August 2: Rogers, AR, Walmart AMP
August 3: Houston, TX, 713 Music Hall
August 5: Albuquerque, NM, Isleta Amphitheater
August 6: Denver, CO, Ball Arena
August 8: Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
August 9: Los Angeles, CA,YouTube Theater
August 10: Concord, CA,Toyota Pavilion
August 12: Auburn, WA, White River Amphitheatre
August 13: Bend, OR, Hayden Homes Amphitheater
August 16: Las Vegas, NV, Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
August 17: Salt Lake City, UT, Maverick Arena
August 20: Irving, TX, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
August 21: Austin, TX, Germania Insurance Amphitheater
August 23: Macon, GA, Atrium Health Macon Amphitheater
August 24: West Palm Beach, FL, IThink Financial Amphitheatre
September 3: Tinley Park, IL, Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
September 5: Huntington, WV, Marshall Health Network Arena
September 6: Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion
September 7:Raleigh, NC, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
September 9: Reading, PA, Santander Arena
September 10: Albany, NY, MVP Arena
September 11: Boston, MA, Leader Bank
September 13: Bethel, MY, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
September 14: Wantagh, NY, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
September 15: Richmond, VA, Virginia Credit Union Live!
September 17: Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center
September 18: Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE
September 20: Noblesville, IN, Ruoff Music Center
September 21: Clarkston, MI,Pine Knob Music Theatre
September 24: Minneapolis, MN,The Armory
September 26: St Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 27: Southaven, MS, Bankplus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
September 28: Nashville, TN, Nashville Municipal Auditorium

