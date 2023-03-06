PUP, Meow Wolf's Danceportation and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Parov Stelar kickstarts the week with electro dance melodies at the Fillmore Auditorium on Monday, March 6, and PUP is co-headlining a punk-rock extravaganza with Joyce Manor at the Mission Ballroom on Tuesday, March 7.
Winston Surfshirt brings funky tunes from overseas to get down at the Marquis on Thursday, March 9, while Meow Wolf's Convergence Station hosts a full dance party takeover known as Danceportation on Saturday, March 11.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Parov Stelar
Monday, March 6, 7 p.m.
Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson Street
$39.75-$69.75
Marcus Füreder (aka Parov Stelar) started playing his unique style of electronic music in Austrian nightclubs throughout the 1990s, and eventually became synonymous with the emerging style of electro-swing. Parov Stelar now plays with a larger group of musicians to add elements of hip-hop, jazz, pop and house styles into the already infectious electro melodies.
PUP
Tuesday, March 7, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$34.50-$75
Toronto noise-punk group PUP (an abbreviation for "Pathetic Use of Potential") is a heavy-hitting band that creates an inclusive space to rock out by calling out toxic behavior in crowds, though the band doesn't hesitate to call bullshit when it comes to everyone else, including themselves. Prepare yourself for high-octane sing-alongs full of self-awareness and self-deprecation, perfectly paired with moshing your face off. West Coast pop-punk co-headliners Joyce Manor and Florida math-rock support group Pool Kids open the night.
CHIIILD: Better Luck in the Next Life Tour
Wednesday, March 8, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$22.50
This genre-bending act from Montreal blend styles such as neo-soul, jazz, psychedelic pop and R&B to create a sound that it calls "synthetic soul." Nashville-based experimental soul support artist Isaia Huron opens the show.
Winston Surfshirt: Panna Cotta North American Tour
Thursday, March 9, 7 p.m.
Marquis Theater, 2009 Larimer Street
$20
On tour from Australia to promote its third studio album, Panna Cotta, this six-piece Sydney-based surf-soul group has grooves for days. Lush, melodic vocals with hip-hop vibes are laid over surf-rock guitar licks and funk-driven rhythms to create a soundtrack made for summertime beach parties. Denver indie-pop band Plain Faraday provides support.
Cumbia Night: Vol. 4
Friday, March 10, 9 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$18-$20
Denver "cumbia-delic" crew Ritmo Cascabel's name translates to "rattlesnake rhythm," and much like the slithering desert dweller, the group has a mean bite that's accompanied by an even meaner rhythm. These masters of Latin psychedelia will host the fourth incarnation of their Cumbia Night event this weekend, with psych-surf cumbia group Gata Galáctica from Portland, Oregon, and Denver chicha band Don Chicharrón also on the bill.
Danceportation
Saturday, March 11, 9 p.m.
Meow Wolf, 1338 First Street
$65-$75
Denver's favorite immersive art playground will be taken over this Saturday by the Dirtybird Players, a collective of dance musicians from the San Francisco-based electronic music label known as Dirty Bird Records. Headliners on main stages will include artists such as Claude VonStroke, Lubelski and Mike Kerrigan, but in true Meow Wolf spirit, there will also be secret pop-up experiences at unannounced stages throughout Convergence Station.
VÉRITÉ
Sunday, March 12, 8 p.m.
Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street
$23.50-$88.50
Brooklyn electropop artist Kelsey Byrne has played under the moniker VÉRITÉ for almost ten years and in that time has perfected her hauntingly beautiful take on love songs, where the focus is on the darker aspects of devotion and intimacy that aren't usually sung about. This unconventional approach explores the truth (the english translation of the french word vérité) of all of those in-between feelings that being in love includes.
