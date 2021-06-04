The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

This weekend's lineup includes the Motet with a number of guests tonight and three concerts by Michael Franti & Spearhead (two evening shows and a matinee), while Levitt Pavilion Denver hosts Neoma and YaSi tonight and Flobots and Brothers of Brass on Saturday. Also on tap this weekend are Bluebook at Lost City and Chain Station's album release show at Cervantes' Other Side. Here's what's happening in and around town this weekend:

Bluebook

Friday, June 4, 6:30 p.m.

Lost City, 3459 Ringsby Court

$20-$200

Bluebook, the ethereal trio featuring Julie Davis, Jess Parsons and Hayley Helmericks, headlines while local electronica wizard Tommy Metz opens.

Hazel Miller and the Collective

Friday, June 4, 6:30 p.m.

Boulder Bandshell, 1212 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder

$25

Local blues and R&B legend Hazel Miller headlines this concert, which is part of the Dairy Arts Center's summer concert series at the Boulder Bandshell.

The Motet

Friday, June 4, 7 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$49.50-$59.50

Local funk, soul and jazz quintet The Motet takes over Red Rocks with guitarist Eric Krasno, who has worked with Soulive and Lettuce; Antwaun Stanley, who performs with Vulfpeck as a featured vocalist; horn players Jennifer Hartswick and Natalie Cressman, who are both part of the Trey Anastasio Band; and String Cheese Incident percussionist Jason Hann. The night also marks the debut performance of Eric Krasno and the Assembly.

Neoma

Friday, June 4, 7 p.m.

Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue

Free

Carla Huiracocha, the Ecuadorian indie artist now based in Denver who performs under the name Neoma, headlines, while singer YaSi, who released the superb EP Coexist With Chaos in April, is also on the bill.

O'Connor Brothers Band

Friday, June 4, 8:30 p.m.

Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue

$15

Denver roots and rock act O'Connor Brothers Band headlines, while Graham Good & the Painters open.



Chain Station (album release)

Saturday, June 5, 9 p.m.

Cervantes' Other Side, 2635 Welton Street

$20

Denver high-energy bluegrass act Chain Station celebrates the release of its new album.

Empty Spaces: Hi-Dive Short Film Premiere

Saturday, June 5, 9 p.m.

hi-dive, 7 South Broadway

$10

Live Music Society’s Empty Spaces documentary video series unveils its latest episode, Empty Spaces: Hi-Dive, at a premiere featuring live performances from Bluebook and Colfax Speed Queen, interviews with owner Matty Clark and more.

Flobots

Saturday, June 5, 7 p.m.

Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue

Free

Last fall, Flobots reissued debut EP Flobots Present: Platypus, which included the first iteration of the hip-hop act's best-known song, “Handlebars,” and also reunited with guitarist Andy "Rok" Guerrero. Denver brass band Brothers of Brass will open.

Michael Franti & Spearhead

Saturday, June 5, 8 p.m., and Sunday, June 6, 2 & 8 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$65-$85

Michael Franti & Spearhead, who released Work Hard & Be Nice last year, play two evening shows at Red Rocks as well as a matinee on Sunday. Soul, folk-rock and hip-hop trio Satsang opens all three shows.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.