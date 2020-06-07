 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Stephen Brackett and Jamie Laurie of Flobots.EXPAND
Stephen Brackett and Jamie Laurie of Flobots.
Amanda Tipton

Motus, Flobots, Robert Johnson and Sound Circle Are "Welcoming the Stranger"

Jon Solomon | June 7, 2020 | 10:11am
AA

Motus Theater, which hosts conversations about the critical issues of our time, launches its Welcoming the Stranger series, tonight, Sunday, June 7, at 5 p.m.

The Boulder-based nonprofit will host Reverend Pedro Silva of the First Congregational Church in Boulder, who will read aloud undocumented leader Alejandro Fuentes-Mena’s story about confronting white supremacy as he worked to become a sixth-grade math teacher.

The free virtual event, which starts at 5 p.m., also includes performances by Spirit of Grace, the a cappella choir that includes sisters Shamae William, Christin Grant and Larea Edwards teaming up with local rap-rock act Flobots; Robert Johnson, named best jazz vocalist by the Colorado Black Artists Association; and the women's a cappella ensemble Sound Circle.

Related Stories

Following Silva's reading, there will be both personal and theological reflections on the importance of sacred hospitality as well the impact of stepping into the shoes of undocumented people. There will be a short time for breakout chat sessions. 

"This is an important conversation for any faith community that envisions a beloved community and, in particular, any Christian group that prays the words ‘Thy Kingdom come. Thy will be done on earth as it is in Heaven’ on a regular basis,” Silva explains in a statement. “I got involved because I have a core belief that societies would benefit by orienting themselves around belonging rather than on maintaining systems of ins and outs.”

Register for the event, which will be streamed on Zoom and Facebook Live, here

 
Jon Solomon writes about music and nightlife for Westword, where he's been the Clubs Editor since 2006.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.