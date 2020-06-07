Motus, Flobots, Robert Johnson and Sound Circle Are "Welcoming the Stranger"

Motus Theater, which hosts conversations about the critical issues of our time, launches its Welcoming the Stranger series, tonight, Sunday, June 7, at 5 p.m.

The Boulder-based nonprofit will host Reverend Pedro Silva of the First Congregational Church in Boulder, who will read aloud undocumented leader Alejandro Fuentes-Mena’s story about confronting white supremacy as he worked to become a sixth-grade math teacher.

The free virtual event, which starts at 5 p.m., also includes performances by Spirit of Grace, the a cappella choir that includes sisters Shamae William, Christin Grant and Larea Edwards teaming up with local rap-rock act Flobots; Robert Johnson, named best jazz vocalist by the Colorado Black Artists Association; and the women's a cappella ensemble Sound Circle.

Following Silva's reading, there will be both personal and theological reflections on the importance of sacred hospitality as well the impact of stepping into the shoes of undocumented people. There will be a short time for breakout chat sessions.

"This is an important conversation for any faith community that envisions a beloved community and, in particular, any Christian group that prays the words ‘Thy Kingdom come. Thy will be done on earth as it is in Heaven’ on a regular basis,” Silva explains in a statement. “I got involved because I have a core belief that societies would benefit by orienting themselves around belonging rather than on maintaining systems of ins and outs.”

Register for the event, which will be streamed on Zoom and Facebook Live, here.