N3ptune, Dom Dolla and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

The Heavy Heavy brings counterculture pop to the Bluebird on Monday, March 27, while Camp Saint Helene summons spooky sounds of the ’70s at the Bobcat Club on Tuesday, March 28.
N3ptune will turn heads at the Bluebird on Friday, March 31, and Dom Dolla is kicking off the Red Rocks season over two nights — Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
The Heavy Heavy
Monday, March 27, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$20
This U.K. hippie revival rock band crafts sounds straight out of the Haight-Ashbury days of old; the bandmates must've discovered their parents' old record collections. Catch these retro rockers with Brooklyn experimental psych-pop group Alpenglow opening the show.
Camp Saint Helene
Tuesday, March 28, 8 p.m.
Skylark Lounge (Bobcat Club), 140 South Broadway
$10-$13
Sounding like a dreamy occult folk-pop group that held séances at Woodstock, these upstate New Yorkers effortlessly evoke the swirling sounds of that bygone era. Elizabeth Ibarra's eery, ethereal vocals are perfectly complemented by soothing organ patterns, meandering guitar and waves of crashing cymbals, demonstrating the band's ability to further build upon the classic style.
Dogs in a Pile
Wednesday, March 29, 8 p.m.
Lost Lake Lounge, 3602 East Colfax Avenue
$15-$40
A rapidly rising New Jersey jam band, Dogs in a Pile is playing a residency at Lost Lake for four consecutive Wednesdays (starting Wednesday, March 29, and ending April 19) while the group travels to play at various venues around the Rocky Mountain region during the rest of each week. This first show will be EDM-themed, and Denver dubstep artist BKellz will provide support.
Hermanos Gutiérrez
Thursday, March 30, 8 p.m.
Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder
$25-$30
The Gutiérrez brothers use two guitars and minimal percussion to create Southwestern sonic soundscapes that make listeners feel as though they're wandering the desert on a vision quest. The group's most recent album, El Bueno y el Malo, was produced by the Black Keys' Dan Auerbach, and the bluesman even lends his hand to create a track on the album, "Tres Hermanos."
N3ptune
Friday, March 31, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$16.50-$22
The singer-songwriter, producer, dancer, director and model known as N3ptune knows the power of stage presence, and brings everything to his performances. Alongside his producer, Rusty Steve, N3ptune's made some of the biggest and best pop music Denver has seen in a long time. Bonus note: Just down the street, Lost Lake Lounge will be hosting a free after-party with the artists when the Bluebird show is over!
Dom Dolla
Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, 6 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$45-$95
Red Rocks weather is back, and Dom Dolla will be on deck to headline the second and third shows of the season, bringing us his unique Australian-produced house music. Keep the party rockin' after the Saturday show at an official Red Rocks Afterparty with Dom Dolla at the Gothic Theatre. It's time to dance, Denver!
Weedeater
Sunday, April 2, 7 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$25
Sundays in Denver are for metal music, and one of North Carolina's finest stoner doom bands is in town to light you up with some "weed metal" this week. The high-flyin' fuzz masters of Weedeater have been serving up sludge metal for 25 years now, and the music has only gotten heavier with time.
