Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, TV Girl and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

TV Girl will share tunes from its new album at Mission Ballroom on Tuesday, December 12, and Switzerland's Burning Witches will also be playing music from a new release at Herman's Hideaway, also on Tuesday.
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats take over Ball Arena for the band's annual hometown holiday show on Friday, December 15, and Papadosio will be throwing its own party at Mission Ballroom on the same night.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Jack Dawkins
Monday, December 11, 6:30 p.m.
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
$15-$25
Venture up north this week to attend this one-of-a-kind album-release show for the new material that Boulder-based rapper Jack Dawkins just dropped in early November. The new album, called Integration, is a product of the artist's self-exploration through ayahuasca, and the performance will enhance the album's content through "a multimedia exhibition of storytelling and hip-hop" within the intimate space of the venue.
TV Girl & the Traveling All Star Band
Tuesday, December 12, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$34.50-$45
The lo-fi indietronica group TV Girl & the Traveling All Star Band is known for incorporating interesting and obscure samples to create a collage of danceable sounds that the band has dubbed "hypnotic-pop." The group is currently on tour in support of the album Grapes Upon the Vine, which was was released earlier this year and sees the trio exploring and adding new themes of gospel music into its already sprawling list of influences.
Burning Witches
Tuesday, December 12, 8 p.m.
Herman's Hideaway, 1578 South Broadway
$25-$32
Burning Witches, a Swiss quintet of female badasses, is a fierce, heavy-metal force to be reckoned with; the group released a concept album called The Dark Tower earlier this year that is about one of the most brutally metal women of all time, the Countess Elizabeth Báthory (aka the Blood Countess). This metal-as-fuck historical female figure allegedly tortured, killed and bathed in the blood of hundreds of young women over two decades during the turn of the sixteenth century in her "dark tower." Colorado metal acts Rock Machine and Signs of Tranquility provide support.
Silverstein
Wednesday, December 13, 7:30 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$32.50
The Canadian post-hardcore screamo group Silverstein formed in 2000, taking its moniker from the best-selling children's author Shel Silverstein. The group is currently on tour to celebrate the tenth anniversary of its seventh studio album, This is How the Wind Shifts, by playing it in its entirety (along with all of the usual crowd favorites). Long Island's Stray From The Path and Seattle's Avoid open the show.
Barbara
Thursday, December 14, 9 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$12-$15
The three members of this all-female Denver group have a background in jazz, but after moving in together and exploring different sounds, they realized a new band had just formed. The trio Barbara will showcase fresh tunes that flow easily between dreamy synth pop and indie psych rock, and might just become your new favorite band. Fellow local groups Little Trips and Luna Nuñez provide support.
Aqua
Thursday, December 14, 7 p.m.
Summit Music Hall, 1902 Blake Street
$50-$75
The Scandinavian Euro-pop sensation Aqua exploded on the scene in 1997 with the hit single "Barbie Girl," and stayed relevant with many different dancing subcultures as the song was remixed and played over and over again throughout the years. Now over two and a half decades later (and thanks to a certain blockbuster film being released) the group and its song are at the forefront of everyone's minds again. Now is your chance to see Aqua live on what's being called the "Barbie World" tour, and it's the first time the group has played the U.S. in over two decades!
Marquis Theater, 2009 Larimer Street
$25-$250
One of the most badass charitable movements in Colorado is back for its annual run, when local Denver establishments partner with local hardcore bands for a good cause. The Brutal Poodle, Squire Lounge, Matchbox, Gold Point, Little Black Church Tattoo and the Crypt are all accepting toy donations through Thursday, December 14. For every toy you donate you will be entered into a raffle for a free ticket to the show, and there is no limit on entries. The legendary hardcore group Fight Like Hell will be reuniting (after fifteen years) to play this year's show, along with Mindforce, Direct Threat, Time X Heist, Wide Man and Eyes of Salt. Head on over to the official after party at the Crypt, where there will be punk and hardcore spinning all night!
Papadosio
Friday, December 15, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$29.95-$60
The jazzy jamtronica band Papadosio never fails to impress Denver when it comes through town, having already headlined venues such as the Fillmore and Red Rocks. This year is no different as Papadosio brings us the "Dream Out Loud" experience that is set to be "a night of eclectic music and art" and will include fellow dance and jam-centric acts Desert Dwellers, Snakes & Stars and 5AM Trio.
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats
Friday, December 15, 7 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$25-$129.50
The hometown heroes of the Night Sweats return for their nineteenth annual hometown holiday show, so swing down on down for some soulful blues-rock tunes that'll make audiences hoot and holler all night. This year will see support coming from the rising stars of indie rock outfit Mt. Joy and country singer-songwriter Jaime Wyatt.
King Bee
Saturday, December 16, 7 p.m.
Holiday Theater, 2644 West 32nd Avenue
$22-$44
The experimental art and dreamy folk-pop project King Bee is the brainchild of Fox Linnea Drickey, and along with a talented collective of artists and musicians, she has created a world full of "mystery, medicine and magic." This week the group will be joined by the ever enchanting Rainbow Chorus and Sound of Honey to unveil an immersive and interactive performance called "The Mystery," which doubles as a release show for the new Amethyst Heart album.
Domingueando
Sunday, December 17, 4 p.m.
Raíces Brewing Company, 2060 West Colfax Avenue
Free
The word "domingueando" roughly translates to "an easy and relaxing Sunday", and what better way to achieve that than by donning your Sunday best and making your way to one of the Mile High City's finest Latinx breweries and community hubs for some easygoing tunes from Denver's Los Bohemios?
