Readers Blast Nathaniel Rateliff's Gun-Control Stance

Singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff was famously raised in the small town of Herman, Missouri, and there may be no place under the sun more enthusiastic about deregulating the use and sale of firearms. But now, based here in Denver, Rateliff is living in a state that has a long history of mass shootings and is in the midst of a volatile debate over gun control and the Second Amendment.

That makes the stand that Rateliff and his social justice foundation, The Marigold Project, are taking on gun control all the more poignant – and for some fans of his soulful rock, downright infuriating.

This week, when Rateliff announced that he would be headlining a two-day weekend of events advocating for gun control on October 13 and October 14, people on both sides of the issue took aim at the concert – and each other – in comment son Westword. Some are announcing that they will be boycotting Rateliff; others are expressing enthusiasm for the concert and his conviction.