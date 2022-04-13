Support Us

Nathaniel Rateliff's Charity Concerts at the Skylark Sell Out...Fast

April 13, 2022 2:38PM

Nathaniel Rateliff has sold out three shows benefitting his charity, the Marigold Project.
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats sold out all three of the nights of the April 12-14 shows that the band is playing at the Skylark Lounge to benefit Rateliff's charity.

Rateliff and members of his band rallied to save the Skylark last year, when the longtime venue announced that it was closing at its most recent location, at 140 South Broadway; nearly all of the act's members live in the same neighborhood. Ultimately, Rateliff bought the place with Chris Tetzeli, co-founder of 7S Management, and longtime friend Bob Ashby, whom he met in high school.

When he talked about the deal ahead of the Skylark's reopening in January, Ashby told Westword that while Rateliff would likely regularly stop by, it was unlikely that his band would play at the 120-capacity spot, considering the Night Sweats sell out multiple shows every year at the 9,500-capacity Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
click to enlarge The Skylark Lounge reopened in January. - MASON CRAIG
The Skylark Lounge reopened in January.
Mason Craig
So the charity shows came as a surprise, and the tickets, which were $50 and available through an online lottery, quickly sold out. All proceeds benefit the Marigold Project, which Rateliff created in 2017 to fund nonprofits and community groups that work on racial, social and economic justice issues.

Rateliff has used his star power to fund his charity through live shows and fun projects, including a bourbon made with Block Distilling Co. and auctioning off his own gear. But a three-night run at a small local venue that he had a personal hand in saving? The most epic fundraiser yet.

To learn more about the Marigold Project, visit the-marigold-project.org.
