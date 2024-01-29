 Fiddler's Green Schedule: All the 2024 Concerts Announced So Far | Westword
Fiddler's Green 2024 Schedule: All the Concerts Announced So Far

Billy Strings and Noah Kahan both have two-night runs slated, and there are also Pixies with Modest Mouse, Creed, Hozier, Dave Matthews Band and more.
January 29, 2024
The Fiddler's Green schedule for 2024 is looking ultra sweet.
Brandon Marshall
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre has been Greenwood Village's haven for live music and arty events since it was created in the early 1980s by the Museum of Outdoor Arts; developer John W. Madden, who founded the facility with his family, passed away earlier this month.

He left quite a legacy with Fiddler's. After hosting more casual concerts and festivals there for a few years, the venue received an upgrade with fixed seating, an updated stage and sound system and more, and officially opened in 1988. Another update followed a few years ago.

Now the amphitheater is known for pulling in big-name touring artists, rivaling even Red Rocks with its lineup. And 2024 is proving to be a big year for the venue: Billy Strings announced that his only Colorado tour dates for 2024 (so far) will be at Fiddler's in May, and Noah Kahan will also play a two-night run at the amphitheater.

But that's not all. Check out all the 2024 concerts announced for Fiddler's Green below:
click to enlarge man with guitar
Billy Strings will play Fiddler's Green May 17-18.
billystrings1 / facebook
Billy Strings
Friday, May 17, and Saturday, May 18, 7:30 p.m.
Sold Out

98.5 Birthday Bash Featuring Jordan Davis
Openers: Mitchell Tenpenny, Chayce Beckham, Alana Springsteen, Ashley Cooke, Chase Matthew
Sunday, June 9, 4 p.m.
Tickets start at $30
click to enlarge man with guitar singing into a microphone against a red background
Noah Kahan returns to Denver for a two-night run.
noahkahanmusic / facebook
Noah Kahan
Tuesday, June 25, and Wednesday, June 26, 7 p.m.
Resale tickets are available

Pixies and Modest Mouse
With special guest Cat Power
Sunday, June 30, 6:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $32.50

Totally Tubular Festival
With Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey, Modern English, Men Without Hats, the Romantics, Bow Wow Wow, the Plimsouls Saturday, July 6, 5 p.m.
Tickets start at $50
click to enlarge
Hootie and the Blowfish are coming to Denver.
Todd & Chris Owyoung
Hootie & the Blowfish
Wednesday, July 10, 6 p.m.
Tickets start at $45

Bush
Openers: Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox
Thursday, August 1, 6 p.m.
Tickets start at $49.95

Cody Johnson
Saturday, August 17, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $53
click to enlarge dave matthews band members standing in an alley
Dave Matthews Band plays Fiddler's Green on August 23 and 24.
Sanjay Suchak
Dave Matthews Band
Friday, August 23, and Saturday, August 24, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, February 16, at davematthewsband.com

Train & REO Speedwagon
Opener: Yacht Rock Revue
Wednesday, August 28, 6:25 p.m.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, February 2, at AXS

Hozier
Friday, August 30, 8 p.m.
Resale tickets are available

Creed
Openers: 3 Doors Down, Finger Eleven
Saturday, September 7, 7 p.m.
Tickets start at $69

Mitski
Opener: Laufey
Wednesday, September 18, 7 p.m.
Tickets start at $59.50
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way.
Emily Ferguson is Westword's Culture Editor, covering Denver's flourishing arts and music scene. Before landing this position, she worked as an editor at local and national political publications and held some odd jobs suited to her odd personality, including selling grilled cheese sandwiches at music festivals and performing with fire. Emily also writes on the arts for the Wall Street Journal and is an oil painter in her free time.
