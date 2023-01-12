Greensky Bluegrass, Sylvan Esso and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Sylvan Esso will also be at Red Rocks this fall for its No Rules tour on Sunday, September 10. Tickets are $52.50-$75 and go on sale Friday, January 13, at 10 a.m.
Here's every new Denver concert announcement:
New Show / On Sale DatesBALL ARENA
Sam Smith: Fri., Aug. 18, 8 p.m., $30-$149.50
BLACK BUZZARD
Snow and Stars Fest: With Oak, Ash & Thorn, Celestial Wizard, Starwraith, Sköldvägg and Darconigan, Sat., Jan. 21, 7 p.m., $15-$20
Cousin Curtiss: With Jackson Harkness Band and The Huckle Bearers, Thu., Jan. 26, 8 p.m., $15-$20
Silver & Gold (Saving Face EP Release): With Corsicana and Juno Rossa, Fri., Jan. 27, 8 p.m., $15-$20
Kris Lager Band: With Float Like a Buffalo, Sun., Jan. 29, 8 p.m., $15-$20
CFP: With Lost Cause, Certain Punish and Scuffed, Sat., Feb. 4, 8 p.m., $15-$18
In Plain Air: With Magnolia Grove and Totem Pocket, Sat., Feb. 11, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Tanner Usrey: Sun., Feb. 26, 8 p.m., $18-$20
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Marsh: Fri., Feb. 3, 9 p.m., $30
The Rock & Roll Playhouse Plays Music of Tom Petty for Kids: With Shawn Eckels, Sat., Feb. 4, 11:30 a.m., $18.50
Ingrid Andress: With Madeline Edwards, Sat., Feb. 25, 8 p.m.
Enjambre: With Making Movies, Thu., March 2, 8 p.m., $22.50
Thee Sacred Souls: With Jalen Ngonda, Sat., March 4, 8 p.m
CHIIILD: Better Luck in the Next Life Tour: Wed., March 8, 8 p.m., $22.50
Inner Wave: Thu., March 9, 8 p.m., $22
Sultan + Shepard: Fri., March 10, 9 p.m.
We Are the Union, Catbite, Kill Lincoln: With Omnigone, Sat., March 11, 8 p.m., $22.50
The Residents: Tue., March 21, 8 p.m., $35
The Legendary Shack Shakers & Hillbilly Casino: With Mad Dog and the Smoking J's, Sat., March 25, 8 p.m., $20
G. Love & Special Sauce: With Nat Myers, Sun., March 26, 8 p.m., $39.50
The Heavy Heavy: Mon., March 27, 8 p.m., $20
Vancouver Sleep Clinic: Tue., March 28, 8 p.m., $22
N3ptune: With Neon the Bishop and Cain Culto, Fri., March 31, 8 p.m., $16.50-$22
Town Mountain & Wood Belly: Sat., April 1, 8 p.m., $22
NOAHFINNCE: With Bears in Trees and Action Adventure, Wed., April 19, 7 p.m., $20
The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die: With Worlds Greatest Dad and Dreamwell, Wed., May 3, 8 p.m., $25
49 Winchester: With The Weathered Souls, Thu., May 4, 8 p.m., $20
The National Parks: Sat., May 13, 9 p.m., $22
Donna the Buffalo: Thu., May 25, 8 p.m., $20
BOULDER THEATER
Whethan: Thu., March 2, 8 p.m., $29.50-$35
Louis Cole Big Band: With Genevieve Artadi, Sun., March 26, 8 p.m., $25-$27.50
Terrible, Thanks for Asking: Bad Vibes Only Tour: Mon., April 3, 8 p.m., $35-$39.50
CARIBOU ROOM
The Pamlico Sound: With Los Cheesies, Fri., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $20-$450
Spafford: Fri., Feb. 24, 8 p.m., $25-$500
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM/OTHER SIDE
The Motet: With Recess, Gabe Mervine, Nate Miller and Chauncey Yearwood (1/20) with Eddie Roberts & Friends, Corey Frye, Kanika Moore and Shira Elias (1/21), Fri., Jan. 20, 8 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 21, 8 p.m., $25-$50
Andy Frasco: I Wanna Dance With Somebody Dance Party: With DJ Sleepy and Mikey Thunder, Fri., Jan. 20, 8 p.m., $25
Fruition: With Jennifer Hartswick, Natalie Cressman, The Texas Gentlemen and TK & The Holy Know-Nothings (1/27) with Jennifer Hartswick, Natalie Cressman, Zepp Is Funk and Mama Magnolia (1/28), Fri., Jan. 27, 8 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., $25-$50
Young Nudy: Sat., March 11, 8 p.m., $25-$59.50
ENIGMA BAZAAR
Native Space: Fri., Jan. 20, 7 p.m., $5
Opera on Tap: Getting to Know You: Sat., Jan. 21, 6 p.m., $8-$10
Sun Jr.: With Dabylon Tunes and Unicorn Hits, Sun., Jan. 22, 7 p.m., $7
Church Fire: With Velvet Horns and Pink Lady Monster, Fri., Jan. 27, 7 p.m., $10
NightFishing: With GoStar, Sat., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., $7
FOX THEATRE
Elise Trouw: The Losing Sleep Tour: Sun., March 12, 7:30 p.m., $15-$20
GLOBE HALL
Instant Empire: With Mouthful of Thunder and A Place For Owls, Sat., Jan. 21, 9 p.m., $15
EDM Mashed Up: With Upgar, Samso, Dj Dolph and Cheatah_Beatz, Thu., Jan. 26, 8:30 p.m., $15
Kyle Moon & the Misled: With YepOK and Elijah Petty & The Part-Times, Fri., Feb. 3, 8 p.m., $15
Melissa Carper: With Kassi Valazza and Derek Dames Ohl, Sat., Feb. 4, 9 p.m., $15
The Moss: Fri., Feb. 10, 9 p.m., $16
Shovelin Stone: With Sugar Britches and Graham Good, Sat., Feb. 11, 9 p.m., $15
Anna Mieke: Tue., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., $16
Tireshoe: With Bridge Down and Anika Erickson, Thu., Feb. 16, 7 p.m., $12
15th Annual Waylon Jennings Tribute Show: With New Ben Franklins and Jimbo Darville & The Truckadours, Fri., Feb. 17, 9 p.m., $15
GOTHIC THEATRE
The New Pornographers: Continue As a Guest Tour: With Wild Pink, Sun., April 30, 8 p.m., $35.95-$40
HI-DIVE
Haus of Latinx Presents: HEX: With Ximena, Tue., Jan. 17, 9 p.m., $10
DJ Polvo de Muertos Y Caasiquee: Fri., Jan. 20, 8 p.m., free
Moonlight Bloom: With Heated Bones and The Crooked Rugs, Sat., Feb. 4, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Movete Chiquita Vinyl Club: Thu., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., free
Indie 102.3 presents: Women's Showcase: With LILLIAN and Barbara, Sat., Feb. 25, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Early Moods: With Eagle Wing and Fast N Lööse, Sat., March 4, 9 p.m., $13-$15
LARIMER LOUNGE
Psychotic Centennial: With LEGS, Michelman Music and Bridge Down, Sun., Jan. 22, 4 p.m., $13
Portra: With Bryce Menchaca, Zoe Coz and Ellsworth, Sun., Jan. 29, 4 p.m., $13
Freddy Rule Presents: Do Cool Shit With Your Friends: With Tombz, Bish Plz, Money Money and Animolz, Fri., Feb. 3, 9 p.m., free
Kasablanca: Sat., Feb. 11, 9 p.m., $20
LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Son Page: With the HuCKLE BEARErs and Kyle Warner & his No-Good Rotten Band, Sun., Jan. 15, 8 p.m., $13
Paulo’s Flood: With Gabriel and the Midnight Temples Band and Moss Brain, Thu., Jan. 19, 8 p.m., $13
Schema Things: With Trusetto and Splendid Blend, Sat., Jan. 21, 9 p.m., $15
Finn O’Sullivan: With Genevieve Libien and Katie Yeager, Sun., Jan. 22, 4 p.m., $13
Catbamboo: With Jellyfish Farm, Hospital Socks and Author of Your Downfall, Thu., Jan. 26, 8 p.m., $14
As We Rise: With Losing Ground, Harvested, Cryptic Witch and Truly Fine Citizens, Fri., Jan. 27, 8 p.m., $15
Flash the Neighbors: With Space Madness and Blankslate, Thu., Feb. 2, 8 p.m., $15
The Losers Club: With Hoverfly, Trash. and Ghost Kitchen, Sat., Feb. 4, 9 p.m., $15
Lazy Summer Home: With Orca the Band and The Dick Nixons, Thu., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $14
Rachel Winnick: With SIRDEVON wand Funkmont!, Tue., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., $15
Social Animals: With Cole Scheifele and Lonely Choir, Sun., Feb. 19, 8 p.m., $12
Vinyl Williams: With Presentable Corpse (Jorge Albrecht) and Aaron Dooley, Wed., March 1, 8 p.m., $12
Desperate Electric: With The Original iLLs and BabyBaby, Thu., March 9, 8 p.m., $14
MARQUIS THEATER
Flamin Hot Cheetos: Fri., Feb. 3, 8 p.m., $15
Sad!: Sat., Feb. 4, 8 p.m., $15
Lady Wray: With Brainstory, Tue., March 28, 7 p.m., $18
MISSION BALLROOM
Excision: With Detox Set, Thu., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $59.95-$125
Steve Aoki: Hiroquest Genesis Tour: With 4B B2B JST JR, Regard and Bok Nero, Thu., March 9, 7 p.m., $30.95-$200
MUNA: Life’s So Fun Tour: With Nova Twins, Fri., May 19, 8 p.m., $39.95-$79.95
NUMBER 38
Alex Blocker: Wed., Jan. 25, 7 p.m., free
The Reckless Folk: With David Marais, Fri., Jan. 27, 4:30 p.m., free
Rafiel and the Roomshakers: Sat., Jan. 28, 6 p.m., free
Elle Michelle’s Grateful Holler: Sun., Jan. 29, 10:05 a.m., free
OGDEN THEATRE
Viagra Boys: Mon., Feb. 27, 8 p.m., $27.50-$30
Trivecta: The Way Up Album Tour Part II: Fri., March 17, 9 p.m., $25.50-$69.95
Chaos & Carnage Tour: With Dying Fetus, Suicide Silence, Born of Osiris, Aborted, Sanguisugabogg, Crown Magnetar and Slay Squad, Mon., April 24, 4:30 p.m., $33.50-$36.50
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
HYPE! 90s & 2000s Dance Party: Sat., Jan. 21, 9 p.m., $25-$28
Tinsley Ellis: Sat., Feb. 25, 9 p.m., $25-$28
Nattali Rize: Sat., April 15, 9 p.m., $18-$20
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Noel Miller: Everything Is F#&ked: Sat., April 8, 7:30 p.m.
Tom Papa: 2023 Comedy Tour: Sat., April 29, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$49.50
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Boogie T on the Rocks II: With Manic Focus, Boogie T.rio, The Widdler, Integrate and Austeria, Sat., April 8, 6 p.m., $35-$69
Sublime With Rome: With Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Fri., April 28, 7 p.m., $69
Umphrey's McGee: With moe., Fri., June 16, 6:30 p.m.; Sat., June 17, 6:30 p.m., $55
The Head and the Heart: Thu., June 29, 7:30 p.m., $56.50-$89.50
Sylvan Esso: No Rules (Tour): With Indigo De Souza, Sun., Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m., $52.50-$75
Greensky Bluegrass: With The Teskey Brothers (9/15) with Sierra Ferrell (9/16), Fri., Sept. 15, 7 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 16, 7 p.m., $50+
SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Bearracuda: Winter Beef Ball: Sat., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $15-$20
Cradle of Filth: With DevilDriver, Black Satellite and Oni, Sun., March 19, 6 p.m., $34.50
Emo Nite: Fri., March 31, 9 p.m., $11-$26
