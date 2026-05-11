One Direction’s Niall Horan Announces Denver Show

Audio By Carbonatix
As Niall Horan readies for the release of his fourth studio album, Dinner Party, on June 5, he has just announced his 2027 North American tour.
The Dinner Party Tour will be coming to Ball Arena in Denver on May 16 next year, but tickets are already about to go on sale. After all, the multi-platinum singer, who was once part of boy band One Direction, is in high demand, having sold 90 million records worldwide.
Niall Horan Denver Tickets
Citi cardholders will have access to presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12. That will be followed by artist presales at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13.
All tickets will drop at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 15, at livenation.com.
Niall Horan Dinner Party Tour Dates
- 3/17 – St. Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena
- 3/19 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- 3/20 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
- 3/23 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- 3/26 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- 3/27 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
- 3/30 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- 4/2 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- 4/4 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- 4/8 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- 4/12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- 4/13 – Hartford, CT – PeoplesBank Arena
- 4/15 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
- 4/17 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
- 4/28 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- 4/29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
- 5/1 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- 5/2 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
- 5/14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- 5/16 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- 5/18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center
- 5/20 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center
- 5/22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum
- 5/25 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- 5/27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- 5/29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena