Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Announces Final Tour...but No Colorado Stop

While the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band got its start in California, the state of Colorado has always considered the country-roots-rock group one of its own. That's because many of the members moved here for a time in the ’70s, the band was managed by iconic Colorado promoter Chuck Morris, it's in the Colorado Music Hall of Fame and, as founding member Jeff Hanna told us in 2018, “We consider Colorado our spiritual home. And we have for years.”
So we may have shed a little tear when the Dirt Band announced the first leg of its farewell tour — and saw that it won't be stopping in Colorado. However, that doesn't mean the Centennial State will never see the band again: This is just the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band's last traditional tour, so standalone gigs in Colorado may happen, and a second leg could also be announced.
Titled "All the Good Times: The Farewell Tour," the run kicks off on March 21 in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and ends on September 14 in Kansas City, Missouri, at the T-Mobile Center — just over an eight-hour drive from Denver, if you're a die-hard fan.
“‘All The Good Times’ perfectly describes our career,” the band stated in the tour announcement. “Playing our music for Dirt Band fans all over the world has been an incredible experience for us. The most important part of that has been the connection to our audience — that beautiful communal give and take is like nothing else. That's the very spirit we'll be celebrating as we head into our farewell tour. We’re really looking forward to seeing you folks. Good times will be had by all!”
Tickets for all dates go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, January 19, on the Dirt Band's website. But we're still hoping the band has a show in mind for its "spiritual home."
