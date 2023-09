Noah Kahan, Magic City Hippies and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

New Show / On Sale Dates



Folk pop's newest rising star, Noah Kahan , just announced a massive tour to continue promoting his hit album, which was released last year. The We'll All Be Here Forever Tour will stop in Denver for a two-night run at Fiddler's Green starting Tuesday, June 25. Tickets are $49-$149 and go on sale Friday, September 29, at 10 a.m.Miami's Magic City Hippies are also on the rise, and the group has booked its biggest Denver venue yet, with a night at Mission Ballroom on Friday, February 9. Tickets start at $29 and go on sale Friday, September 29.Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:Sun., Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m., $69-$249Sat., Nov. 18, 7 p.m., $49.95-$79.95Mon., Nov. 13, 8 p.m., $30-$35Fri., Dec. 1, 9 p.m., $25-$27With Ritmo Cascabel and Horse Bitch, Sat., Jan. 13, 9 p.m., $18.50-$25Sat., Feb. 3, 9 p.m., $22.50-$25Tue., April 2, 8 p.m., $25-$30With Cloudchord, Fri., Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m., $42.50-$52.50Sat., March 30, 8 p.m., $45-$55Tue., April 9, 8 p.m., $35-$38Fri., May 10, 8 p.m., $40-$50With Cristina Vane, Sat., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $29.50With Rainbow Girls and David Lawrence & The Spoonful, Sat., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., $22With Sarah & The Sundays, Wed., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $23.50-$83.50With DāM-FunK, Motifv and Nothing_neue (11/17), with Nitecap (Ft. Adam Deitch), Josh Fairman (SunSquabi), Ian Gilley, Recess and Ethno (11/18), Fri., Nov. 17, 8:30 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 18, 8:30 p.m., $25 -$29.50With Brother Ali, Fri., Dec. 15, 8 p.m., $35.50-$59.50With Hipp-E, Sun., Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m., $15-$45.50With Foggy Mountain Spaceship, Sat., Jan. 13, 8 p.m., $32.50With Jon Pardi, Nate Smith and Bryan Martin, Thu., June 27, 6 p.m.Tue., June 25, 7 p.m.; Wed., June 26, 7 p.m., $49-$149With Matchbox Twenty and John Rzeznik, Fri., Dec. 1, 6:30 p.m., $61-$95.50With Kylie Sambirsky, Telecine, Keira Oppenheimer, Kayora, Paige Wiemer, Elena Dunn and Carlos Staal, Thu., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $15-$20With Flash Mountain Flood, River Mann and Trusetto, Thu., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $15-$18Wed., Dec. 13, 8 p.m., $25-$28Thu., Oct. 19, 11:30 p.m., $39.95-$45Tue., Feb. 6, 8 p.m., $30-$35With Horsebitch, Tiny Tomboy and Mind Gardens, Thu., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $12-$15With "Pink Floyd," "Roky Erickson" and "Misfits," Sat., Oct. 28, 9 p.m., $12-$15With Slowhand, Sat., Nov. 18, 9 p.m., $15-$18Sat., Dec. 16, 9 p.m., $15-$18Fri., Dec. 1, 9 p.m., $22With Bixby, Tue., Feb. 27, 8 p.m., $24.50With Van Full of Nuns, Thru It All and As the City Sleeps, Thu., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $15Sun., Dec. 10, 7 p.m., $25Sun., Feb. 25, 7 p.m., $20Fri., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $27With Town Mountain, Sat., Jan. 20, 8 p.m., $25.50-$30With Living Colour, Wed., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., $39.50With The Roadhouse Band, Wed., Feb. 28, 8 p.m., $30-$35With Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners, Sat., March 16, 8 p.m., $25.50Tue., Dec. 12, 8 p.m., $29.50-$39.50Fri., Dec. 15, 9 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 16, 9 p.m., $20-$30Fri., Sept. 29, 7 p.m., $39.75-$59.75Sat., Jan. 20, 8 p.m., $29.95-$59.50With Citizen Tempest, Push Pass and Spitting Image, Fri., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $15With Church Fire and Moon Pussy, Sat., Dec. 9, 9 p.m., $12-$15With Anthony Ruptak, Our Violet Room and Bogues, Sat., Dec. 16, 8 p.m., $12-$15With Khemmis, Cephalic Carnage, The Red Chord, KEN mode, Morbikon, Phobocosm and The Munsens (12/1), with Agalloch, Midnight, Primitive Man, Krypts, The Keening, Mother of Graves and Astral Tomb (12/2), Fri., Dec. 1, 5 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 2, 4 p.m., $39-$89.50Tue., March 19, 7 p.m., $25