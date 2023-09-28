 Noah Kahan, Magic City Hippies and Every New Denver Concert Announcement | Westword
Noah Kahan, Magic City Hippies and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Noah Kahan is bringing his We'll All Be Here Forever Tour to Fiddler's Green for two nights next summer.
Noah Kahan returns to Denver for another two-night run!
Folk pop's newest rising star, Noah Kahan, just announced a massive tour to continue promoting his hit album Stick Season, which was released last year. The We'll All Be Here Forever Tour will stop in Denver for a two-night run at Fiddler's Green starting Tuesday, June 25. Tickets are $49-$149 and go on sale Friday, September 29, at 10 a.m.

Miami's Magic City Hippies are also on the rise, and the group has booked its biggest Denver venue yet, with a night at Mission Ballroom on Friday, February 9. Tickets start at $29 and go on sale Friday, September 29.

Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:

New Show / On Sale Dates

BALL ARENA
Burna Boy: I Told Them Tour: Sun., Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m., $69-$249

BELLCO THEATRE
 Terry Fator: A Very Terry Christmas: Sat., Nov. 18, 7 p.m., $49.95-$79.95

BLUEBIRD THEATER
Madison Ryann Ward: Mon., Nov. 13, 8 p.m., $30-$35
Vandelux: Fri., Dec. 1, 9 p.m., $25-$27
Pink Fuzz: With Ritmo Cascabel and Horse Bitch, Sat., Jan. 13, 9 p.m., $18.50-$25
Mipso: Sat., Feb. 3, 9 p.m., $22.50-$25
Kid Francescoli: Sunset Blue Tour: Tue., April 2, 8 p.m., $25-$30

BOULDER THEATER
The Disco Biscuits: Why We Dance Tour 2024: With Cloudchord, Fri., Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m., $42.50-$52.50
Spyro Gyra: Sat., March 30, 8 p.m., $45-$55
Chappell Roan: Tue., April 9, 8 p.m., $35-$38
Bruce Cockburn: Fri., May 10, 8 p.m., $40-$50

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM/OTHER SIDE
Molly Tuttle Band & Golden Highway: Road to El Dorado Tour: With Cristina Vane, Sat., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $29.50
The Brothers Comatose: With Rainbow Girls and David Lawrence & The Spoonful, Sat., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., $22
Sun Room: With Sarah & The Sundays, Wed., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $23.50-$83.50
Flamingosis: With DāM-FunK, Motifv and Nothing_neue (11/17), with Nitecap (Ft. Adam Deitch), Josh Fairman (SunSquabi), Ian Gilley, Recess and Ethno (11/18), Fri., Nov. 17, 8:30 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 18, 8:30 p.m., $25 -$29.50
Living Legends: How the Grouch Stole Christmas Tour 2023: With Brother Ali, Fri., Dec. 15, 8 p.m., $35.50-$59.50
Mark Farina & Doc Martin: New Year's Eve 2023: With Hipp-E, Sun., Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m., $15-$45.50
Keller Williams: With Foggy Mountain Spaceship, Sat., Jan. 13, 8 p.m., $32.50

EMPOWER FIELD AT MILE HIGH
Morgan Wallen: ‘One Night at a Time’: With Jon Pardi, Nate Smith and Bryan Martin, Thu., June 27, 6 p.m.

FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE
Noah Kahan: We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour: Tue., June 25, 7 p.m.; Wed., June 26, 7 p.m., $49-$149

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Alice 105.9's Alice in Winterland: With Matchbox Twenty and John Rzeznik, Fri., Dec. 1, 6:30 p.m., $61-$95.50

FOX THEATRE
CU Music Industry Club Presents: Big Table Records Showcase: With Kylie Sambirsky, Telecine, Keira Oppenheimer, Kayora, Paige Wiemer, Elena Dunn and Carlos Staal, Thu., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $15-$20
Phoebe Nix (Album Release): With Flash Mountain Flood, River Mann and Trusetto, Thu., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Son Little: Wed., Dec. 13, 8 p.m., $25-$28

GOTHIC THEATRE
Anamē & Kasablanca: Anjunabeats Afterparty: Thu., Oct. 19, 11:30 p.m., $39.95-$45
Mayer Hawthorne: Hawthorne Rides Again: Tue., Feb. 6, 8 p.m., $30-$35

HI-DIVE
Shady Oaks: With Horsebitch, Tiny Tomboy and Mind Gardens, Thu., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $12-$15
"Spinal Tap" Live! (Halloween Show): With "Pink Floyd," "Roky Erickson" and "Misfits," Sat., Oct. 28, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Cory Hanson: With Slowhand, Sat., Nov. 18, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Joseph Huber: Sat., Dec. 16, 9 p.m., $15-$18

LARIMER LOUNGE
Joy Anonymous: Fri., Dec. 1, 9 p.m., $22
ericdoa: With Bixby, Tue., Feb. 27, 8 p.m., $24.50

MARQUIS THEATER
Pop Punk Nite: The Halloween Party!: With Van Full of Nuns, Thru It All and As the City Sleeps, Thu., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $15
Bea Miller: gauche tour: Sun., Dec. 10, 7 p.m., $25
The Beaches: Blame My Ex Tour: Sun., Feb. 25, 7 p.m., $20

MISSION BALLROOM
Magic City Hippies: Fri., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $27

OGDEN THEATRE
Big Richard: With Town Mountain, Sat., Jan. 20, 8 p.m., $25.50-$30
Extreme: Thicker Than Blood Tour: With Living Colour, Wed., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., $39.50
The Paper Kites: With The Roadhouse Band, Wed., Feb. 28, 8 p.m., $30-$35
Flipturn: With Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners, Sat., March 16, 8 p.m., $25.50

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
An Evening With Patterson Hood (of Drive-By Truckers): Tue., Dec. 12, 8 p.m., $29.50-$39.50
Jimkata: Fri., Dec. 15, 9 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 16, 9 p.m., $20-$30

PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy: Fri., Sept. 29, 7 p.m., $39.75-$59.75
Hairball: Sat., Jan. 20, 8 p.m., $29.95-$59.50

SKYLARK LOUNGE
Coastless Creatives presents: Little Trips: With Citizen Tempest, Push Pass and Spitting Image, Fri., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $15
Messiahvore: With Church Fire and Moon Pussy, Sat., Dec. 9, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Morning Bear (Album Release Show): With Anthony Ruptak, Our Violet Room and Bogues, Sat., Dec. 16, 8 p.m., $12-$15

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Decibel Metal & Beer Fest 2023: With Khemmis, Cephalic Carnage, The Red Chord, KEN mode, Morbikon, Phobocosm and The Munsens (12/1), with Agalloch, Midnight, Primitive Man, Krypts, The Keening, Mother of Graves and Astral Tomb (12/2), Fri., Dec. 1, 5 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 2, 4 p.m., $39-$89.50
Daði Freyr: Tue., March 19, 7 p.m., $25

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected]. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
