The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

November to Remember!, which features R&B acts Tony Toni Toné, SWV, Troop and Surface, is at the Bellco Theatre tonight, while Danish metal singer King Diamond is at the Fillmore Auditorium. Also on tap this weekend are Seven Lions at the Mission Ballroom, Kris Kristofferson & the Strangers at the Paramount, Broncho at Globe Hall for two nights and Lisa Prank at the hi-dive. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22
November to Remember!: Tony Toni Toné, SWV, Troop, Surface
$42-$92, 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre
Seven Lions
$35-$99, 8:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom
King Diamond
$39.50, 6 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Aqueous
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre
Wildermiss (EP release)
$16-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Funk Sessions
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Exhumed and Gatecreeper
$18-$22, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Slavic Soul Party!
$22, 7:30 p.m., Lakewood Cultural Center
Broncho (also November 24)
$20, 8:30 p.m., Globe Hall
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23
Black Star Gang
$49.95-$89.95, 8:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Ghostland Observatory
$29.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Keller Williams Grateful Grass
$35-$37.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Issues
$23.50-$26, 7 p.m., Summit
Blood Incantation
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre
Consider the Source
$15.75, 9 p.m., Lost Lake
Big Sandy and His Fly Rite Boys
$12.50, 9 p.m., Goosetown Tavern
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24
Kris Kristofferson & the Strangers
$34.50-$69.50, 6 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Neyla Pekarek
$19.50-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Lisa Prank
$10, 8 p.m., hi-dive
Hovvdy
$12.75, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
