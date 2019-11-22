 


    Herban Planet
King Diamond headlines the Fillmore Auditorium tonight.EXPAND
King Diamond headlines the Fillmore Auditorium tonight.
Aaron Thackeray

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | November 22, 2019 | 5:55am
November to Remember!, which features R&B acts Tony Toni Toné, SWV, Troop and Surface, is at the Bellco Theatre tonight, while Danish metal singer King Diamond is at the Fillmore Auditorium. Also on tap this weekend are Seven Lions at the Mission Ballroom, Kris Kristofferson & the Strangers at the Paramount, Broncho at Globe Hall for two nights and Lisa Prank at the hi-dive. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22

November to Remember!: Tony Toni Toné, SWV, Troop, Surface
$42-$92, 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre

Seven Lions
$35-$99, 8:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom

King Diamond
$39.50, 6 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Aqueous
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre

Wildermiss (EP release)
$16-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Funk Sessions
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Exhumed and Gatecreeper
$18-$22, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Slavic Soul Party!
$22, 7:30 p.m., Lakewood Cultural Center

Broncho (also November 24)
$20, 8:30 p.m., Globe Hall

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23

Black Star Gang
$49.95-$89.95, 8:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Ghostland Observatory
$29.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Keller Williams Grateful Grass
$35-$37.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Issues
$23.50-$26, 7 p.m., Summit

Blood Incantation
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre

Consider the Source
$15.75, 9 p.m., Lost Lake

Big Sandy and His Fly Rite Boys
$12.50, 9 p.m., Goosetown Tavern

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24

Kris Kristofferson & the Strangers
$34.50-$69.50, 6 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Neyla Pekarek
$19.50-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Lisa Prank
$10, 8 p.m., hi-dive

Hovvdy
$12.75, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

