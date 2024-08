Olympus Discotheque Moves Into Former Triangle Bar

"From our experience, we haven't had any of those problems," he says. "There is the issue like anywhere in downtown with the homeless population, but that is not up to us to come and handle that part. For us, people come in here having fun, knowing we're here at this great location. Regardless of where you go, I think you're going to encounter the homeless community."

The building's notoriety has been an advantage, Varela says, since "half of Denver knows this location." But he admits that "we've got to market it better" and let people know that a new club has moved in.



"It's hard to compete with the other clubs that already have a name out there," Varela notes. "They've been in this neighborhood for many, many years. And downtown markets are really hard."



The popular La Rumba is just a mile or so down Broadway, at 99 West Ninth Avenue, and La Diabla, which opened in December at 1512 Curtis Street (and has no relation to La Diabla Pozole y Mexcal on Larimer Street), is even closer — though it's situated in the middle of downtown construction.

Varela, who was born in Honduras and grew up in Los Angeles, moved to Denver 24 years ago and started making cabinets for a living. His dream was to have a Latin club, however, and for several years he ran Medusa's nightclub on Federal Boulevard.Medusa's closed last year; Adams County shut it down because patrons were causing problems in the surrounding neighborhood, Varela says. So he started "knocking doors" to find a place where he could finally open a club. That's how he found the Triangle.The building is still owned by Scott Coors, who closed the Triangle Bar in October. At the time, Coors said that homeless encampments had suffocated business. But that was before the city conducted several sweeps of the area, and Varela says he hasn't encountered any issues. While he and his employees have had to shoo away people in the alley behind the bar, customers aren't worrying about their safety.Varela started negotiating with Coors in February, then opened Olympus in May. He's still finishing renovations; in the next few days, he plans to finally install an Olympus sign. But for now, the building still has Triangle Bar logos and art.