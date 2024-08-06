Olympus Discotheque Moves Into Former Triangle Bar

"From our experience, we haven't had any of those problems," he says. "There is the issue like anywhere in downtown with the homeless population, but that is not up to us to come and handle that part. For us, people come in here having fun, knowing we're here at this great location. Regardless of where you go, I think you're going to encounter the homeless community."

The building's notoriety has been an advantage, Varela says, since "half of Denver knows this location." But he admits that "we've got to market it better" and let people know that a new club has moved in.



"It's hard to compete with the other clubs that already have a name out there," Varela notes. "They've been in this neighborhood for many, many years. And downtown markets are really hard."



The popular La Rumba is just a mile or so down Broadway, at 99 West Ninth Avenue, and La Diabla, which opened in December at 1512 Curtis Street (and has no relation to La Diabla Pozole y Mexcal on Larimer Street), is even closer — though it's situated in the middle of downtown construction.