Triangle Bar Patrons Scoff at Encampment Claims As Business Booms During Weekend Parties

"It's kind of a cop-out," said Triangle frequenter Paul Anderson. "Yeah, [homelessness] is an issue, but it's a cop-out."



Phil Thomas, another longtime patron, said: "We didn't come that often, and that was never a deciding factor. It was an issue to come and deal with here; it's not like they don't exist. But we go to places on Colfax all the time, and it never bothers us there, either."



Anderson told Westword he used to go to the original Triangle Bar that opened in the 1970s, and although he liked the new version that opened in 2017, it just doesn't have the same vibe anymore — but Denver's homelessness crisis has nothing to do with it, he insisted.



"The party disappeared," Anderson asserted. "There's not a lot of reason to come down here anymore."



According to patrons and even some of the owners themselves, the reason downtown businesses like the Triangle Bar are declining and having to close up shop also has a lot to do with the city's after-work and nightlife scene diminishing after the COVID-19 pandemic.





click to enlarge A long line formed at the Triangle Bar during its "Farewell Beer Bust" before the venue closes because of homeless encampments hurting revenue. Bennito L. Kelty



It would have been hard for first-timers to know that business was suffering on Saturday and Sunday as hundreds of people packed the Triangle for its goodbye bash and the area outside Woods Boss for the block party.









After closing in the late 2000s, several owners resurrected the Triangle Bar in 2017 and had success in the first few years. But since COVID, the bar hasn't been able to recover, and revenues have trended downward much faster this year as more homeless encampments have sprung up around the block, Coors says.



At any given moment during the Woods Boss party, about 150 people could be seen inside the gates dancing to live rock, perusing merchandise under tents, buying tacos from a food truck or sitting inside Woods Boss and the neighboring businesses, laughing with friends. Triangle Bar hosted hundreds of patrons, as well. click to enlarge Hundreds of people attended the Woods Boss 2023 block party to enjoy live music and good beer, and few were bothered by the problems of homelessness that impacted the businesses nearby. Bennito L. Kelty "It's going great," Coors said during the bash. "A lot of people showed up, and that's great."



Westword over the weekend that they believed homeless encampments were drastically affecting things. Tyler Noble, a longtime patron, pointed out how there were even tents sent across the street from the Triangle as the party was going on.



"I have not been down here in a long time," Noble said. "I'm understanding and compassionate about our homeless problem. But this is the other side of the real impact. It's impacting our downtown and our business."



Bruce Ferguson, who used to come once or twice a week to the Triangle Bar, said he stopped after the pandemic because he became more concerned with homelessness and safety. "I parked across the street, and I parked next to tents, and they go, 'Hey!' I used to park in a pay lot, and people would look into my car," he told Westword. "I don't need a problem when I come out. I don't want to engage with potential violence."

Coors hasn't been the only business owner in the area that has complained and tried to urge the city to come up with solutions. He's teamed up with Danny Newman from the Mercury Cafe, Mark Berzins from the British Bulldog and the owners of Woods Boss, among others.



Moore and fellow Woods Boss owner Jordan Fink have been throwing annual parties on the 2200 block of California Street since the business first opened in 2017. Coors, Fink and Moore all acknowledge that the sweep that happened in their area on September 27 was a welcome relief. Fink, however, admits that it also created "conflicted feelings" for himself and Moore.



click to enlarge Outside the Woods Boss block party, a homeless man stood looking on while drinking alcohol, and a nearby lamppost shows that the block is a permanently posted cleanup area. Bennito L. Kelty



Matthew Eisler, one of Saturday's guests and a close friend of Fink and Moore's, said "I wouldn't let my wife park across the street" from Woods Boss when there were encampments. "I didn't want her to go over there, because the homeless will harass you and then I heard they can get violent," Eisler said. "So I only let her come here with me."



Eisler, who has been working in an office near Union Station on Wewatta Street, told Westword that during the past few years, homeless encampments migrated from where he works to the area near Woods Boss and the Triangle.



Fink talked about how there was "a six-block wall of homeless creating a physical barrier for people in the downtown area that used to walk over to us all the time." For a while, he say, "there was tons of traffic, and then we saw that take a hard dive," he said.



