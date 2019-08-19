Opera on Tap Has Gone Nomadic Since Syntax Physic Opera Closed

When Jonathan Bitz's beloved Syntax Physic Opera shuttered its doors and new California owner Paula Vrakas came in to create Roxy on Broadway, more than a few musicians and programs that had made their home at the venue found themselves scrambling for new digs.

One of those was the booze soaked classical music series Opera on Tap, which couldn't find a workable time at Roxy on Broadway.

"Finding a new venue is kind of a big deal and we are all in this together," the group wrote in July. "We want to end up in a place that is great to sing in, but that also makes you happy to come hear opera at and spend time with us."

While searching for a full-time spot, the organizers have gone nomadic, belting out their tunes at venues across the city. They sang at Zeppelin Station earlier in the summer, and now they're on a tour of various bars around town.

Starting this month, Opera on Tap will launch again at Hot Fun in the Summertime at 6 p.m. on August 24 at Rory's Tavern, 404 Broadway. The group has planned two September dates, one at 6 p.m. on September 14 at the Goosetown Tavern, 3442 East Colfax Avenue, and another at 7 p.m. September 28 at the Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues, 1624 Market Street, Level B.

Other former Syntax projects, like the Best of Denver award-winning Syntax Open Mic, have decided to continue their legacy at Roxy on Broadway, even through the transition. That open mic takes place every Tuesday at 7 p.m.