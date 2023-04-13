Parliament Funkadelic, Trey Anastasio and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Trey Anastasio (founding member of Phish) will bring his current project, the Trey Anastasio Trio, to Mission Ballroom for three nights on Friday, June 9, Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11. Tickets are $76.50 for each night and are on sale now.
Here's every new Denver concert announcement:
BALL ARENA
New Show / On Sale Dates
Lil Baby: It's Only Us Tour: With The Kid LAROI, GloRilla, Gloss Up, Rylo Rodriguez and Hunxho, Tue., Aug. 15, 7 p.m., $49.50-$279.50
Avenged Sevenfold: Thu., Sept. 28, 6:30 p.m., $39.95-$129.95
SZA: SOS Tour: Wed., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $39.50-$179.50
BELLCO THEATRE
Marca MP: Brindo Tour 2023: Sat., Sept. 2, 8 p.m.
BLUEBIRD THEATER
The Blue Stones: Pretty Monster U.S. Tour: Sat., June 17, 8 p.m., $22.50
The Rocket Summer: Shadowkasters Tour: With The Juliana Theory, Wed., July 5, 8 p.m., $22.50
The Drums: With Cold Hart, Fri., Aug. 11, 8 p.m., $26
W.I.T.C.H.: With Mauskovic Dance Band, Wed., Aug. 23, 8 p.m., $24.50
Youth Lagoon: Junkyard Tour: With urika's bedroom, Sat., Sept. 9, 9 p.m., $25
Timecop1983: With Josh Dally, Fri., Sept. 29, 9 p.m., $25.75
Joshua Radin: Wed., Oct. 4, 8 p.m., $30
Megan Moroney: Thu., Oct. 19, 8 p.m.
Charlie Cunningham: Wed., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $20
BOETTCHER CONCERT HALL
Tiny Tots: Orchestra Adventure: Mon., April 24, 9:30 & 10:45 a.m., $12.50
BOULDER THEATER
Shane Smith and the Saints: With Full Belly, Mon., May 8, 7:30 p.m., $123.78
GZA (of Wu-Tang Clan) performs Liquid Swords: Tue., May 23, 8 p.m., $26.50-$30
Jeff Tweedy (of Wilco): With Le Ren, Fri., July 21, 7:30 p.m., $45-$60
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM/OTHER SIDE
Peter Cat Recording Co.: Tue., May 16, 8 p.m., $20-$59.50
FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE
Freestyle Colorado Festival 2023: With Stevie B, Lisa Lisa, Exposé, Taylor Dayne, Johnny O, Cover Girls, Sweet Sensation, Cynthia, Nocera, The Egyptian Lover, Newcleus, Rodney O and Joe Cooley, Sat., Sept. 9, 7 p.m.
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
BabyMetal & DethKlok: The BabyKlok Tour: With Jason Richardson, Sat., Sept. 30, 6 p.m., $59.50-$99.50
FOX THEATRE
MonoNeon: Dead & Co. (Pre) Pre-Party: Thu., June 29, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25
GLOBE HALL
Pete Bernhard (of The Devil Makes Three) and Clyde McGee (of Bridge City Sinners): With Doom Scroll and Crow Cavalier, Wed., April 19, 8 p.m., $20
Mighty Poplar: With Noam Pikelny & Chris Eldridge (Punch Brothers), Andrew Marlin (Watchhouse) and Greg Garrison (Leftover Salmon), Wed., May 10, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $35
The Hip Snacks: With Josh Bierman Band and MOR, Mon., May 29, 4 p.m., $14
Bayonne: With mmeadows, Sat., June 10, 9 p.m., $16
GOTHIC THEATRE
Subtronics: Cyclops Rocks Afterparty: With Veil and AHEE, Fri., April 14, 11:45 p.m., $49.50 -$75
GRIZZLY ROSE
Jon Wolfe: Fri., July 7, 8 p.m., $15
HI-DIVE
Karaoke Night: With Derrick Velasquez., Thu., April 20, 8 p.m., free
The Mssng: With To Be Astronauts, Tiny Humans and Zealot, Thu., May 18, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Ryan Wong & His New Country Sounds: With American Culture and P. Dethlefs and JP Chablis., Fri., May 19, 8:30 p.m., $12-$15
Chris King & the Gutterballs: With Chella & The Charm and Silver Triplets, Wed., May 31, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Juan Wauters: Sat., July 8, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Pardoner: With American Culture, Supreme Joy and Fishlegs, Wed., July 19, 8 p.m., $15-$18
LARIMER LOUNGE
Regenerate Pre-Party: With LP Giobbi, Housewife and Silkworm, Fri., April 21, 9 p.m., $25
Regenerate Afterparty: With Sohmi, HAM and Jack Ten, Sat., April 22, 9 p.m., $10-$20
Goth Babe Merch Pop-Up: Sun., April 23, 1 p.m., free
Bankrol Hayden: The 29 Tour: With Karri and Killbunk, Tue., May 9, 8 p.m., $20-$54
Coco & Breezy: Red Rocks Afterparty: Fri., May 26, 9 p.m., $20-$25
Rosie: Tue., June 13, 8 p.m., $21
LOST LAKE LOUNGE
The Unsolved: With Dead Pay Rent, VCO and In The Variant, Sat., April 22, 9 p.m., $14
Shady Oaks: With Weary Bones, Fern Roberts and The Picture Tour, Fri., May 19, 8 p.m., $15
Meg Walker & the Better Band: With Children of Divorce and Briefly Gorgeous, Mon., May 29, 8 p.m., $14-$17
MARQUIS THEATER
The Colors of Bang Yong Guk: The US Tour 2023: Tue., June 13, 6 p.m., $40
Cloud Nothings: Sun., July 9, 7 p.m., $20
binki: Thu., July 27, 7 p.m., $17
Spitalfield: Remember Right Now 20 Tour: With My Body Sings Electric, Fri., Aug. 11, 7 p.m., $22
MEOW WOLF
Mad Lemon x Motherfunk: Galacdisco: With Option4, Erin Stereo and CRL CRRLL, Fri., April 21, 9 p.m., $30
MISSION BALLROOM
Shrek Rave presents: Swamp Gala: Sat., June 3, 8 p.m., $35-$50
Trey Anastasio Trio: With Dezron Douglas and Jon Fishman, Fri., June 9, 8 p.m.; Sat., June 10, 8 p.m.; Sun., June 11, 8 p.m., $76.50
MOE'S ORIGINAL BBQ & BOWL
Almond Butter (Allman Brothers tribute): With Dog City Disco, Fri., April 28, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18
NUMBER THIRTY EIGHT
HipChicksOut & MissFitts Entertainment Present: 3rd Annual Pride Day Party: Fri., June 23, 2 p.m., $30-$45
OGDEN THEATRE
Parliament Funkadelic & George Clinton: "Just for The Funk Of It" Final Tour?!?: With George Porter Jr., Wed., Aug. 2, 8 p.m., $59.95
Poppy & PVRIS: Godless / Goddess Tour: With Tommy Genesis, Tue., Aug. 29, 7 p.m., $39.50
Snarky Puppy: Empire Central Tour: Sat., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $45
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
HYPE *Y2K Dance Party: Fri., April 14, 9 p.m., $25-$30
Siembra Cinco de Mayo: A Tropical Dance Party: Fri., May 5, 9 p.m., $17
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
The Moody Blues: John Lodge: Sun., July 23, 7:30 p.m., $25-$80
Jesse Cook: The Libre Tour: Sun., Oct. 1, 6 p.m., $35-$55
Pat Metheny: Dream Box Tour: Sun., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $45-$119.50
Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All: Fri., Oct. 20, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $35-$75
Jimmy Carr: Terribly Funny: Wed., Dec. 13, 7 p.m., $35-$55
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Flume: With Interplanetary Criminal, Leon Vynehall, Overmono, Ela Minus and KUČKA, Tue., Sept. 12, 6 p.m.; Wed., Sept. 13, 6 p.m.
Sting: My Songs Tour 2023: With Joe Sumner, Wed., Sept. 20, 8 p.m.
Lainey Wilson: With Flatland Cavalry and Jake Worthington, Tue., Sept. 26, 7 p.m., $39.95-$69.95
SKYLARK LOUNGE
Better Weather: With Lu Lagoon and Wynona, Thu., May 11, 9 p.m., $10-$12
SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
The Long Run: Colorado's Tribute to The Eagles: Sun., April 23, 7 p.m., $25
Rodney Crowell: The Chicago Sessions Tour: With Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley., Tue., May 9, 8 p.m., $60
Spinphony: Heart Strings Album Release Party: Thu., June 29, 8 p.m., $25
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to musiccal[email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.