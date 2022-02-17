Phish, Rod Stewart and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Rod Stewart stops in Denver on Sunday, June 26, as part of his first North American tour in four years, with Cheap Trick opening. Tickets (price TBD) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, February 25.
My Morning Jacket headlines Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, August 26, and Saturday, August 27, after headlining Dillon Amphitheatre on Tuesday, August 23. Jay Oladokun opens each show. Tickets ($55-$85) for Red Rocks go on sale at 12 p.m. and for Dillon Amphitheatre at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 18.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Rod Stewart: With Cheap Trick, Sun., June 26, 7:30 p.m.
BALL ARENA
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Bbymutha: Thu., March 24, 8 p.m., $15.50-$18.
Death From Above 1979: Sat., Nov. 5, 8 p.m.
Kevin Devine: Sun., May 15, 7:30 p.m., $18.50-$23.
BOULDER THEATER
Pup: With Sheer Mag, Pinkshift, Mon., April 25, 7:30 p.m., $28.50-$32.50.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM
Big K.R.I.T: Tue., May 10, 8 p.m., $29.95-$214.95.
March Madness ’22: Sun., March 6, 5 p.m.
CHAUTAUQUA AUDITORIUM
Keb' Mo': Mon., June 27, 7:30 p.m., $47-$65.
Samantha Fish: Sat., May 28, 7:30 p.m., $25-$40.
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS PARK
Phish: Thu., Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m.; Fri., Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m., $85-$95.
DILLON AMPHITHEATRE
Goose: Tue., Aug. 16, 6 p.m.; Wed., Aug. 17, 6 p.m., $45.
My Morning Jacket: Tue., Aug. 23, 6:30 p.m., $55-$85.
FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE
Lost ’80s Live: Ft. A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, the English Beat, Men Without Hats, Missing Persons, Stacey Q, Animotion, Dramarama, Tommy Tutone, Musical Youth, Sat., Aug. 13, 6:30 p.m., $35-$99.95.
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
New Found Glory: Tue., July 26, 6:30 p.m., $30-$55.
FOX THEATRE
Harve: With Kaegi, Gano B2B RPSM, Trejo B2B Spyda, Sami G B2B Elevation, Mrgn Mrgn B2B Hankis, Thu., March 31, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Michael Franti & Spearhead: Thu., June 2, 8 p.m., $89.50-$95.
Yoke Lore: Fri., March 25, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
GLOBE HALL
Anand Wilder (of Yeasayer): Fri., May 6, 9 p.m.
James Grebb: With Bro Candy, dRöWn, Nulif3, Sat., March 5, 9 p.m., $15.
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers: With Quasi, Tue., April 19, 8 p.m.
Kind Hearted Strangers: With PJ Moon & the Swappers, Fri., April 15, 9 p.m.
HI-DIVE
BleakHeart: With Matriarch, No Gossip In Braille, Fri., May 6, 9 p.m.
Evolfo: With Slynger, Gabriel Albelo, Wed., March 30, 8:30 p.m.
Jerry Paper: Sat., June 18, 9 p.m.
Mike Clark and the Sugar Sounds: with Jen Korte and the Loss + Heated Bones, Sat., March 12, 9 p.m.
Neck of the Woods / The Beast of Nod: Sat., May 28, 9 p.m.
Say Sue Me: Thu., May 26, 8 p.m.
LARIMER LOUNGE
The Bobby Lees: Fri., March 25, 9 p.m., $15.
Mindchatter: Thu., May 12, 8 p.m.
Raveena: With Fana Hues, Wed., May 4, 8 p.m., $26.
Tomberlin: With Jana Horn, Sun., June 5, 8 p.m.
Vindata: With parkbreezy, Thu., April 21, 8 p.m., $19.99.
LEVITT PAVILION DENVER
Blitzen Trapper: With Laney Jones, Sun., June 19, 7 p.m., $0-$35.
Elvis Costello & the Imposters: With Nick Lowe, Tue., Aug. 23, 7 p.m., $20-$249.50
LOST LAKE
Better With You: With DJ Apar, Lilth, Satoru, Fri., April 15, 9 p.m., $12.
Blushing and Letting Up Despite Great Faults: With Old Soul Dies Young and moodlighting, Wed., April 20, 8 p.m., $12.
Chaz Cardigan: Wed., March 30, 8 p.m., $15.
Fake Fruit: Fri., May 6, 9 p.m.
KennyHoopla DJ Set: Wed., April 13, 11 p.m., $15.
Magnasana: With Wise Baby, DJ Duke Justice, Fri., March 18, 9 p.m., $15.
Night Routine: With Jesse Marcus and the Swan Song, Mothatung, Thu., March 10, 8 p.m., $12.
MARQUIS THEATER
The Aristocrats: Sat., Aug. 27, 7 p.m., $28.
Last Dinosaurs: Fri., June 17, 8 p.m., $20.
MorrRain: Fri., March 11, 7 p.m., $15.
Willis: Fri., April 29, 7 p.m., $15.
MISSION BALLROOM
DJ Snake: Sat., May 28, 9 p.m., $44.95-$125.
Modest Mouse: With the Cribs, Mon., May 23, 8 p.m., $49.95-$109.
Orville Peck: Sun., May 8, 8 p.m., $35-$89.
Puscifer: Wed., July 6, 8 p.m., $59.95-$90.
OGDEN THEATRE
Kurt Vile & the Violators: Mon., May 23, 8 p.m., $35.75-$75.
Of the Trees: Fri., March 11, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Paul Cauthen: Fri., April 15, 8 p.m., $35-$40.
The Teskey Brothers: Tue., June 7, 8 p.m., $35-$65.
ORIENTAL THEATER
Itchy-O Intergalactic Masquerade: Sat., May 7, 8 p.m., $30-$35.
Western Standard Time Ska Orchestra: Fri., June 3, 8 p.m.
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Bonnie Raitt: With Mavis Staples, Thu., Aug. 11, 7 p.m., $50.95-$130.95.
Goose: Thu., Aug. 18, 7 p.m., $55-$75.
My Morning Jacket: Fri., Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m., $55-$85.
Ray Lamontagne: Tue., May 10, 7:30 p.m., $59.50-$99.50.
Shakey Graves: With Sierra Ferrell, Mon., Sept. 5, 6:30 p.m., $44.95-$74.95.
Third Eye Blind: With Taking Back Sunday, Mon., June 27, 7 p.m., $49.75-$89.75
Train: Sat., Aug. 6, 7 p.m., $59.50-$179.50
SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
17th Avenue All Stars: Fri., May 20, 8 p.m.
SUMMIT
Crumb: Sun., May 1, 7 p.m., $25.
Dying Fetus: Tue., May 24, 5:30 p.m., $27.50.
Lil Tecca: Thu., April 28, 6:30 p.m., $32.50.
Mile High Mardi Gras: With Karl Denson's Tiny Universe, Pimps of Joytime, Sat., Feb. 19, 7 p.m., $29.75.
Taylor Swift Night - The Taylor Party: Sat., April 23, 8 p.m., $10-$20.
SWALLOW HILL MUSIC
Avourneen: Fri., March 4, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Gabriel Kahane: Fri., May 13, 8 p.m., $23-$25.
Laura Veirs: Sat., April 16, 8 p.m., $25-$27.
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.