Phish, LL Cool J and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Weezer takes over Fiddler's Green on Monday, August 28, and LL Cool J is playing Ball Arena on Tuesday, August 29.
Rezz is back to shake up Red Rocks for two nights on Thursday, August 31, and Friday September 1, while Phish returns for its annual four-day Phish Dicks run on Thursday, August 31; Friday, September 1; Saturday, September 2; and Sunday, September 3, at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Weezer: Indie Rock RoadTrip!
Monday, August 28, 6:30 p.m.
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Englewood
$30-$85
The members of Weezer got their start in the early 1990s, looking to break into the music scene in Los Angeles, and were able to get noticed rather quickly. After a couple of hit singles and a wildly successful debut album, the indie-rock pioneers seemed to take the world by storm. Three decades and fifteen albums later, the group still manages to catch our attention with its goofy and culturally aware power-pop ballads. Indie-pop sensation Spoon and rising garage-rock stars White Reaper provide support.
LL Cool J: The F.O.R.C.E. Live
Tuesday, August 29, 8 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$59.50-$349.50
The actor/rapper/producer James Todd Smith, better known as LL Cool J (which is meant to stand for Ladies Love Cool James), has been paving the way for hip-hop culture since the early 1980s. Coming from a musical family, he has always been inspired to create his own tunes and even began writing his own rap songs as a child. Now the hip-hop pioneer and rapper icon has curated his touring show, The F.O.R.C.E (Frequencies Of Real Creative Energy), that will see other hip-hop heavy hitters such as the Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Rakim, Big Boi, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick and Rick Ross performing together.
Young the Giant
Wednesday, August 30, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$57-$445
The West Coast indie alternative rockers of Young The Giant have been playing together for two decades and have managed to perfect their formula of indie-pop sing-along hits. The group is currently on tour promoting its fifth studio album, American Bollywood, and will be co-headlining the Red Rocks show with fellow indie rockers Milky Chance.
Suzanne Santo
Thursday, August 31, 8 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$22
This female frontwoman has a powerful, soulful voice that perfectly punctuates the heavy blues-rock tunes provided by her bandmates. Suzanne Santo originally got her chops while performing with the successful L.A-based Americana duo HoneyHoney, but now her solo efforts have now gone on to become a force to be reckoned with. The retro-rockers in Denver's Heated Bones open the show.
Rezz Rocks V
Thursday, August 31, 5:30 p.m., and Friday, September 1, 6 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$47.50-$89.95
Isabelle Rezazadeh (aka Rezz) began producing her own music after being inspired by artists such as Deadmau5 (who actually helped by getting her signed to his label for her first release), and is now bringing Rezz Rocks back for its fifth year of bombastic bass music. Prior to the two-night Red Rocks run, there will be a Hypnovision merch pop-up on Wednesday, August 30, at the Larimer Lounge, with performances by yet-unannounced artists.
Phish
Thursday, August 31, Friday, September 1, Saturday, September 2, and Sunday, September 3, 7:30 p.m.
Dick's Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City
$85-$380
Phish Dicks weekend is back! This annual gathering of Phish fanatics has always been a much-anticipated end-of-summer celebration that takes over the huge sports park located in northeast Denver. Anything could happen, so make sure to consult your friendly Phish Dicks Survival Guide — and don't forget to stroll down the always surprising Shakedown Street on the way to the stage.
Natural One
Sunday, September 3, 1 p.m.
Wax Trax Records, 638 East 13th Avenue
Free
Everyone's favorite Cap Hill record store, Wax Trax, has been hosting a weekly Sunday summer series of free outdoor concerts with Denver local musicians in collaboration with neighboring business Bang Up to the Elephant. This week will see the psych-shoegaze math-rock group Natural One and prog/punk/metal band Never Kenezzerd playing on the 13th Avenue sidewalk outside of the record shop.
Know of shows you'd like to see on this list? Send the details to [email protected]. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.