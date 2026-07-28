Concerts

Photos: Blucifer’s First Rodeo brought the Denver music scene together

Over the weekend, the Baker neighborhood, South Broadway and DIY venues all came alive with music and parties.
By Lauren Antonoff HartJuly 27, 2026
Skaters in a backyard halfpipe before the Colfax Speed Queen house show at 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 26.
Skaters in a backyard halfpipe before the Colfax Speed Queen house show at 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 26.

Lauren Antonof Hart
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This past weekend, Blucifer’s First Rodeo replaced the Underground Music Showcase on South Broadway. After 35 years in the Baker neighborhood, UMS rebooted in Denver’s RiNo Art District this year, with Blucifer stepping in to take its place.

The inaugural Blucifer weekend ran from Thursday, July 23, through Sunday, July 26, activating local venues, businesses, DIY spaces and houses throughout the Baker neighborhood and beyond. From former UMS venues like the Hi-Dive, HQ and the Skylark Lounge, to DIY venues across the city, the festival welcomed musicians and fans from many sectors of the local scene.

Throughout the weekend, music lovers were torn between the competing festivals. But Blucifer was a clear success, selling out and packing the house with people who were thrilled to see the new festival thrive.

Here’s what the weekend at Blucifer’s First Rodeo looked like.

Thursday at the DIY Venues

Shwarma plays a set at D3 Arts on Thursday, July 23.

Lauren Antonoff Hart

The Picture Tour plays a set at Ante Up on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

Lauren Antonoff Hart

Sonic Chick plays a set at Squirm Gallery on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

Lauren Antonoff Hart

The Picture Tour plays a set at Ante Up on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

Lauren Antonoff Hart

Sonic Chick plays a set at Squirm Gallery on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

Lauren Antonoff Hart

Shwarma plays an 8 p.m. set at D3 Arts on Thursday, July 23.
Shwarma plays a set at D3 Arts on Thursday, July 23.

Lauren Antonoff Hart

Inaiah Lujan plays a set at 7th Circle Music Collective on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

Lauren Antonoff Hart

The Picture Tour plays a set at Ante Up on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

Lauren Antonoff Hart

Friends listen to Soneffs together at D3 Arts 2 during an 8:15 p.m. set on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

Friday on South Broadway

DJ Mista.Cal spins vinyl at the Irish Rover on Friday, July 24, 2026.

Lauren Antonoff Hart

Cheap Perfume plays a midnight set at Skylark on Friday, July 24, 2026.

Lauren Antonoff Hart

Los Mocochetes play at HQ on Friday, July 24, 2026.

Lauren Antonoff Hart

Bluebook plays at Hi-Dive on Friday, July 24, 2026.

Lauren Antonoff Hart

Cheap Perfume plays a midnight set at Skylark on Friday, July 24.
Cheap Perfume plays a midnight set at Skylark on Friday, July 24.

Lauren Antonoff Hart

Lady Los plays a set at Illegal Pete’s on Friday, July 24, 2026.

Lauren Antonoff Hart

Boot Gun plays one of their final shows, a 10 p.m. set at Li’l Devils, on Friday, July 24, 2026.

Lauren Antonoff Hart

Kalyn Heffernan of Wheelchair Sports Camp is on stage preparing for a set at hi dive.
Kalyn Heffernan of Wheelchair Sports Camp prepares for a set at hi dive on Friday, July 24.

Lauren Antonoff Hart

Li’l Devils Lounge on South Broadway was one of Blucifer’s key venues, hosting bands from Friday through Sunday, including the closing concert and ceremony with festival organizers on Sunday night.

Lauren Antonoff Hart

Saturday on South Broadway

Cobranoid plays a set at Import Mechanics on Saturday, July 25, 2026.

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Cobranoid plays a set at Import Mechanics on Saturday, July 25, 2026.

Lauren Antonoff Hart

Fresh Fruit plays a set at Hi-Dive on Saturday, July 25, 2026.

Lauren Antonoff Hart

A guitarist in a metal band shreds inside an auto mechanic shop. A family with young kids watch through the window.
Cobranoid plays a set at Import Mechanics on Saturday, July 25.

Lauren Antonoff Hart

A crowd gathers on the sidewalk outside Ritual Tattoo for an Insipidus set on Saturday, July 25, 2026.

Lauren Antonoff Hart

A crowd gathers outside Import Mechanics during Cobranoid's 8 p.m. set on Saturday, July 25.
A crowd gathers outside Import Mechanics during Cobranoid’s set on Saturday, July 25, 2026.

Lauren Antonoff Hart

The White Moms play a set at Illegal Pete’s on Saturday, July 25, 2026.

Lauren Antonoff Hart

Moonlight Bloom plays a set at HQ on Saturday, July 25, 2026.

Lauren Antonoff Hart

A peek inside Import Mechanics during Cobranoid’s set on Saturday, July 25, 2026.

Lauren Antonoff Hart

The White Moms play a set at Illegal Pete’s on Saturday, July 25, 2026.

Lauren Antonoff Hart

Moonlight Bloom plays a set at HQ on Saturday, July 25, 2026.

Lauren Antonoff Hart

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Editor's Picks

Sunday at Baker Neighborhood house shows

Skaters in a backyard halfpipe before the Colfax Speed Queen house show at 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 26.
Skaters in a backyard halfpipe before the Colfax Speed Queen house show at on Sunday, July 26.

Lauren Antonoff Hart

Church Fire plays a house show set on Sunday, July 26, 2026.

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Patchwork Jack plays a house show set on Sunday, July 26, 2026.

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Legs the Band plays a house show on Sunday, July 26, 2026.

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A crowd gathers in the alleyway behind a packed house ahead of Colfax Speed Queen’s set on Sunday, July 26, 2026.

Lauren Antonoff Hart

An crowd gathers in the alleyway behind a packed house during Colfax Speed Queen’s set on Sunday, July 26, 2026.

Lauren Antonoff Hart

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Lauren Antonoff Hart is the Audience Strategist for Denver Westword, Phoenix New Times, Dallas Observer and Miami New Times. She previously worked as an audience editor and culture reporter for Colorado Public Radio and Denverite, where she had a weekly arts show and her team won several Edward R. Murrow awards for digital news and overall excellence. In her free time, Lauren can be found at concerts, cultural events, in the outdoors, or petting the nearest dog.

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