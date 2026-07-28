Photos: Blucifer’s First Rodeo brought the Denver music scene together

We need to raise $25,000 by August 9 to support the reporting our community depends on. Reader support keeps us independent and is playing a larger role in funding local journalism and shaping what comes next. If you believe independent local journalism matters, make a contribution today.
The inaugural Blucifer weekend ran from Thursday, July 23, through Sunday, July 26, activating local venues, businesses, DIY spaces and houses throughout the Baker neighborhood and beyond. From former UMS venues like the Hi-Dive, HQ and the Skylark Lounge, to DIY venues across the city, the festival welcomed musicians and fans from many sectors of the local scene.
Throughout the weekend, music lovers were torn between the competing festivals. But Blucifer was a clear success, selling out and packing the house with people who were thrilled to see the new festival thrive.
Here’s what the weekend at Blucifer’s First Rodeo looked like.
Thursday at the DIY Venues
Friday on South Broadway
Saturday on South Broadway
GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS
Sign up for the Music newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox
The article you just read is made possible by a mix of advertising, sponsorships and reader support. As advertising revenue continues to shift, reader support plays a vital role in sustaining the reporting, investigations, restaurant and arts coverage, and storytelling our community relies on. Become a member today and help keep our journalism free and independent.
Lauren Antonoff Hartis the Audience Strategist for Denver Westword, Phoenix New Times, Dallas Observer and Miami New Times. She previously worked as an audience editor and culture reporter for Colorado Public Radio and Denverite, where she had a weekly arts show and her team won several Edward R. Murrow awards for digital news and overall excellence. In her free time, Lauren can be found at concerts, cultural events, in the outdoors, or petting the nearest dog.