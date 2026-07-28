Photos: Blucifer’s First Rodeo brought the Denver music scene together

This past weekend, Blucifer’s First Rodeo replaced the Underground Music Showcase on South Broadway. After 35 years in the Baker neighborhood, UMS rebooted in Denver’s RiNo Art District this year, with Blucifer stepping in to take its place.

The inaugural Blucifer weekend ran from Thursday, July 23, through Sunday, July 26, activating local venues, businesses, DIY spaces and houses throughout the Baker neighborhood and beyond. From former UMS venues like the Hi-Dive, HQ and the Skylark Lounge, to DIY venues across the city, the festival welcomed musicians and fans from many sectors of the local scene.

Throughout the weekend, music lovers were torn between the competing festivals. But Blucifer was a clear success, selling out and packing the house with people who were thrilled to see the new festival thrive.

Here’s what the weekend at Blucifer’s First Rodeo looked like.