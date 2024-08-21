 Photos: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Return to Red Rocks | Westword
Photos: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Return Home

It was a family affair for Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats at Red Rocks.
August 21, 2024
Nathaniel Rateliff plays Red Rocks two nights every summer and in December holds a holiday show at Ball Arena Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
Nathaniel Rateliff plays Red Rocks two nights every summer and in December holds a holiday show at Ball Arena Ross Jones (@rossjonz)

Hometown heroes Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats returned to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 20 to a crowd full of familiar faces. Many of the bandmembers’ relatives and friends were in attendance for the first of two nights on the Rocks, along with longtime fans who sang along with every word of the Americana-soul-funk performance.

Futurebirds, from Athens, Georgia, opened the show, playing their recently released Easy Company EP in its entirety, and were joined by Katie Crutchfield from the band Waxahatchee for the title track.

See photos from the Red Rocks show below:
click to enlarge Man singing with his hand in the air.
Nathaniel Rateliff is currently touring in support of his new album, South of Here.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Nathaniel Rateliff in brown jacket playing guitar
In 2002 Rateliff formed the band Born in the Flood, which quickly gained popularity in Denver and played the Westword Music Showcase.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats on stage
Nathaniel Rateliff formed the Night Sweats in 2013.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Nathaniel Rateliff playing guitar
Originally from Herman, Missouri, Rateliff left home after his father passed away when he was in the seventh grade.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Nathaniel Rateliff performing at Red Rocks
Luke Mossman is the guitar player for the Night Sweats.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Nathaniel Rateliff performing at Red Rocks
In 2019 Rateliff collaborated with Willie’s Reserve to release a cannabis cartridge line called the “Nightstache Collection.”
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Nathaniel Rateliff Playing Guitar
Rateliff’s most recent album, South of Here, was released under Stax on June 28.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Nathaniel Rateliff performing at Red Rocks
Nathaniel Rateliff was an outspoken Bernie Sanders supporter and played a show on Sanders's campaign tour during the Democratic primary in 2020.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Nathaniel Rateliff Playing the organ
Nathaniel Rateliff's hit "S.O.B" was originally just a gag played at the end of shows and was never written to be a radio hit.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Nathaniel Rateliff Performing at Red Rocks
The band's next show after Red Rocks will be at the Gorge in Washington.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Nathaniel Rateliff on stage at Red Rocks
Nathaniel Rateliff first learned how to play the drums.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Nathaniel Rateliff playing guitar
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Nathaniel Rateliff performing at Red Rocks
The band's first album together was self-titled, released in 2015.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Futurebirds performing at Red Rocks
Futurebirds formed in Athens, Georgia, in 2008.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Futurebirds performing at Red Rocks
Futurebirds partnered with local clothing brand Teton Gravity Research for merch and music videos.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Futurebirds Performing at Red Rocks
The band has worked with Carl Broemel from MMJ as a producer on two of their releases.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge
Futurebirds' next show after Red Rocks will be in Lawrence, Kansas, on August 23.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
Find more concerts in Denver on our concert calendar.
