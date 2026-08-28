Photos: Velvet Daydream shreds at the Westword office

Velvet Daydream rolled up to the Westword office in Capitol Hill on Thursday, Aug. 27, for a members-only concert.

The rock band’s musical style and aesthetic are reminiscent of classic favorites like The Beatles, The Doors, and Pink Floyd, but band members Kaeden Keys (guitar, vocals), Ryder King (guitar, vocals), Jude Pfanstiel (bass, vocals) and Nick Schwartz (drums, vocals) have their own unique sound. When asked if they dream of being “the next Led Zeppelin,” they said they’d rather be “the first Velvet Daydream.”

The band packed into a cozy space in the Westword newsroom and delivered 30 minutes of raw talent, vocals, rhythm and finger picking. After the concert, they participated in a short Q&A with Westword staff and members. Fresh off a tour through the Midwest and East Coast, band members said they’re proud to be based in Denver. They returned with a new appreciation for the local music scene, because it’s supportive and full of opportunities for all genres. “It’s not like that everywhere,” they noted.

Got FOMO? Become a Westword member so you’re invited to future in-office concerts and exclusive events. Supporting local journalism is groovy as hell.

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And if you want to catch Velvet Daydream, see them next at Globe Hall on Saturday, Sept. 5.