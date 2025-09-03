Photos: Pixies and Spoon Keep the College Radio Vibes Alive at Red Rocks

It seemed like there was a period of time when every alternative or punk compilation record had a Pixies song on it, and while adult-alternative compilation records may have gone by the wayside, Pixies showed it's still rocking to the fullest on September 2, when the band brought its world tour to Red Rocks.
The Boston natives, headed by Black Francis, took to the stripped down stage set-up and delivered a night full of their classics that kept fans singing along with every word. With such favorites as "Debaser" and both the UK and US radio versions of "Wave of Mutilation," the band brought that early '90s college-radio vibe right back to life.
The tour continues on September 4 at the Zoo Amphitheatre in Oklahoma City.
