Photos: Pixies and Spoon Keep the College Radio Vibes Alive at Red Rocks

The alt-rock heroes Pixies and Spoon played a no-frills crowd pleaser at Red Rocks.
September 3, 2025
Image: Pixies and Spoon performing at Red Rocks
Pixies brought their World Tour to Red Rocks on September 2nd, 2025. Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
It seemed like there was a period of time when every alternative or punk compilation record had a Pixies song on it, and while adult-alternative compilation records may have gone by the wayside, Pixies showed it's still rocking to the fullest on September 2, when the band brought its world tour to Red Rocks.

The Boston natives, headed by Black Francis, took to the stripped down stage set-up and delivered a night full of their classics that kept fans singing along with every word. With such favorites as "Debaser" and both the UK and US radio versions of "Wave of Mutilation," the band brought that early '90s college-radio vibe right back to life.
click to enlarge Pixies and Spoon performing at Red Rocks
The Pixies formed in Boston in 1986.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
Spoon, whose members are accomplished alt-rockers in their own right, put on an opening set that jolted fans to their feet. Playing its new single, "Chateau Blues," the Austin-based band showcased their newest no-frills sound, fitting right in with the fuzzy garage-rock theme of the night. Fazerdaze opened the show.

The tour continues on September 4 at the Zoo Amphitheatre in Oklahoma City.

See more photos from the show below:
click to enlarge Pixies and Spoon performing at Red Rocks
Black Francis, lead singer of Pixies.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Pixies and Spoon performing at Red Rocks
Joey Santiago plays lead guitar for Pixies
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Pixies and Spoon performing at Red Rocks
Black Francis and Joey Santiago met in 1984 at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Pixies and Spoon performing at Red Rocks
Pixies are known for their signature loud-quiet-loud style drawing from punk and surf rock.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Pixies and Spoon performing at Red Rocks
Emma Richardson joined the band on bass in 2024.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Pixies and Spoon performing at Red Rocks
Pixies first full length album, Surfer Rosa, was released in 1988.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Pixies and Spoon performing at Red Rocks
The band's second album, Doolittle, went platinum and was a massive success on the radio in the UK.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Pixies and Spoon performing at Red Rocks
Emma Richardson formerly played with Band of Skulls.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Pixies and Spoon performing at Red Rocks
Pixies' World Tour will continue in Oklahoma City on September 4th, 2025.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Pixies and Spoon performing at Red Rocks
Spoon provided support for the show.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Pixies and Spoon performing at Red Rocks
Britt Daniel, lead singer of Spoon.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Pixies and Spoon performing at Red Rocks
Alex Fischer on keyboards.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Pixies and Spoon performing at Red Rocks
Britt Daniel formed Spoon with drummer, Jim Eno, in 1993.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Pixies and Spoon performing at Red Rocks
Spoon recently announced two new singles "Chateau Blues" and "Guess I'm Fallin' In Love."
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Pixies and Spoon performing at Red Rocks
Gerardo Larios on lead guitar.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Pixies and Spoon performing at Red Rocks
Spoon will support Pixies again in Oklahoma City.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
Find more concerts on our Denver concert calendar.
